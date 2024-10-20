Dubai: Emirates has extended the suspension of flights to and from Iran, Iraq until October 23, 2024, due to ongoing unrest in the Middle East.

In a travel update, the airline announced: "Customers transiting through Dubai with final destinations in Baghdad and Tehran will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until October 23, 2024."

However, flights to Basra will resume on October 17. Passengers on Flydubai with final destinations of Tehran, Baghdad, or Erbil can now travel immediately.

Flights to Lebanon

Flights to and from Beirut remain cancelled until October 31. Passengers transiting through Dubai with Beirut as their final destination will not be accepted for travel until further notice.

Affected customers are advised to contact their booking agents for alternative arrangements or Emirates directly if booked with the airline.

"We urge customers to update their contact details via Manage Your Booking to receive timely updates," Emirates added, assuring that it continues to monitor the situation in coordination with relevant authorities.