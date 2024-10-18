Dubai: Emirates has come out on top as the ‘World’s Best Airline’ amongst 90 global carriers in a recent study by Telegraph Travel, the airline announced Friday. The carrier said the rankings were based on over 30 factors, including punctuality, baggage allowance, route network, home airport quality, fleet age, rewards program value, and the quality of in-flight meals. Data was drawn from more than 18 independent international awards, reader polls, review websites, and expert assessments.

Described as a ‘worthy winner,’ the study said that Emirates ‘ticks nearly every box, from baggage allowance to punctuality.

Emirates operates the largest number of double-decker Airbus A380s. The Telegraph study also said Emirates’ Premium economy on its A380s is the best in the sky. The airline was voted the best long-haul carrier globally by 30,000 Telegraph Travel readers.’

The study judged each carrier’s performance across a range of criteria, including reliability, connectivity, luggage rules, inflight experience, average fleet age, quality of home airport, and value of rewards programme. The carriers were also judged on the safety, heritage, and quality of lounges and multiple reader polls and rankings from Apex to Airline Ratings, Skytrax to Trustpilot reviews, and more.

Emirates has received an additional 19 awards and recognitions this year, including seven accolades at the Skytrax World Airline Awards in June. Similarly, at the Pax International Magazine Awards in May, Emirates was crowned the winner of ‘Best Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Middle East’ for its’ combination of leading Wi-Fi connectivity in the sky and an extensive 6,500 channels of content on ice.

At the Business Traveller Middle East Awards in May 2024, Emirates took home top honours as ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ and scooped up four additional gongs for ‘Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class’, ‘Airline with the Best First Class’, ‘Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East’ and ‘Airline with the Best Frequent Flyer Programme’. At the World Travel Awards in May, Emirates took home top accolades for ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline 2024’, ‘Middle East's Leading Airline - First Class 2024’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2024 – Skywards’.

Emirates Skywards won the ‘Global Loyalty Programme of the Year Middle East’ at the International Loyalty Awards in May 2024.

Meanwhile, the March 2024 AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards gave Emirates the top spot for its ‘Best-Inflight Entertainment’ and ‘Best Premium Economy’—an acclaimed customer experience now serving 15 destinations worldwide.