Dubai: The UAE, in a bid to create world champions in motorsport, has begun its journey by giving eight Emiratis the right opportunity to experience top-level action.

They will participate in the FIA Motorsport Games 2024, to be held from October 23 to 27 in Valencia, Spain.

This prestigious event, known as the “Race of Nations,” brings together over 1,000 competitors from more than 85 countries, showcasing the spirit of unity and competition.

“Our objective has always been to support the Emirati talented athlete, and also to support the growth of motorsport in the UAE,” Mahir Badri, Chief Executive of the Emirates Motor Sport Organisation, told Gulf News.

“We have been doing it for years, since Mohammed Bin Sulayem, the current FIA President, was heading the EMSO. We are conducting more than 170 events, but we need the actors [the drivers] in these events. We want the Emiratis to shine, and the FIA Motorsport Games 2024 gives a great platform.”

Six disciplines

This year, the team will compete across six disciplines, demonstrating the growth of grassroots motorsport within the UAE and providing opportunities for young athletes to shine on an international stage. The FIA Motorsport Games are a unique event where participants compete under national flags, representing their countries.

“This is the second time we will be taking part in the event. Our long-term objective is to build a strong UAE team and individuals. Our goal is to create Emirati world champions,” Badri added.

Eight athletes are competing in the Race of Nations across six disciplines, with Saif Alameri leading the UAE’s hopes in the GT Sprint category. Alameri, the driver with the highest international exposure in the team, has frequent podium finishes in the GT Middle East Championship, 24H Dubai, 6H Abu Dhabi, and impressive participations in the Imola Porsche Cup in Italy.

“It’s going to be a tough competition, but we are taking the responsibility on our shoulders to represent the UAE. We also have the added responsibility of encouraging more Emiratis into the sport. This generation of UAE youth loves cars, and this is the only way to direct them and guide them to practice their passion in a safe environment,” Alameri said.

The UAE Motorsports Team will compete in the FIA Motorsport Games 2024, taking place from October 23 to 27 in Valencia, Spain. Image Credit: Supplied

Rising stars

Other participants include Humaid Alketbi, Ahmad Alhammadi, and Rauda Altenaiji in Karting Endurance, along with rising star Faris Haroun in Karting Mini. The Karting Endurance team features a female-male combination, in line with the gender equality policy promoted by both the Games and EMSO.

The three drivers will take turns behind the wheel of the kart to complete the six hours of non-stop racing stipulated by the regulations.

“I started my racing career pretty recently, about five months ago. So, I’m a rookie, but I’m a confident rookie. I’m excited for this opportunity,” said 21-year-old Altenaiji, who has been practicing for four hours, four times a week. The Digital Marketing graduate from Abu Dhabi University fell in love with motorsport after watching Formula One races and her hero Lando Norris.

“I want to copy him, and, hopefully, I can reach where he has reached. Right now, my target is to reach the No. 1 spot in Spain. I’m focused and optimistic about my performance; those are the two things that keep me going,” she added with a message to fellow Emirati girls and women who wish to take up the sport. “Have fun,” she said.

Bright future

Faris Haroun, the youngest member of the team, won the MENA Karting Cup in his class last December, and experts see a bright future ahead for him.

Young Haroun has set lofty standards and aims to better legend Michael Schumacher’s record. It all started when “I’ve always loved racing, always loved cars. One day, my dad took me to Yas Marina karting, and he then said if I can break the record and give him the best time, he would buy me a kart. I did that, and my racing started there,” said the 10-year-old Grade Six IB student. “My lucky number is No. 9. I want to win nine F1 Drivers’ Championships; I don’t want to do one better than Schumacher, but two,” he added confidently.