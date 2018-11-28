In line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has adopted a decree exempting all new economic licenses in the emirate from all local fees for two years, starting from the date of issuance of the license.