In line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has adopted a decree exempting all new economic licenses in the emirate from all local fees for two years, starting from the date of issuance of the license.
The council has also moved to exempt and reduce the fees for 98 basic municipality services.
These decisions are aimed at enhancing business competitiveness of the business environment, developing partnerships with the private sector and supporting entrepreneurs.
The two decisions will come into force on December 1.