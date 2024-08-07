Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. You can expect slashed prices across the website, on all your favourite electronics, appliances, beauty products, perfumes and more.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

Pros

4K UHD display

Curved, ultra-wide screen

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Has the HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports for heavier console games

Cons

DisplayPort connection is unstable, per reviews

How about a 32-inch curved monitor that delivers 4K resolution? Boasting a futuristic design, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 comes with a wide-viewing quantum mini-LED panel. Its Ultra HD display is four times the sharpness of a 1080p monitor. Despite a high resolution, you're still getting a smooth 240Hz refresh rate and one-millisecond response time. Like with some of our previous picks, the G8 supports FreeSync Premium Pro to accommodate gamers with AMD graphics. The curved display fills up your peripheral vision, completely immersing you in gameplay. Reviews say the picture quality is excellent - its 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio is the reason behind its colour accuracy. The monitor excels at generating realistic shadows and bright landscapes. Thanks to the HDMI 2.1 port, many console gamers use the monitor to run their heavier 4K/120fps Xbox and PS titles.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh249.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171 and two years for Dh282.

Best Home Appliance: Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker

Pros

Clear playback

Includes a microphone

Portable

Built-in strap

Bose room calibration technology

Cons

Bluetooth connectivity issues

Limited customisation options

When it comes to waterproof bluetooth speakers, the Bose SoundLink Flex is a solid choice. This compact speaker is engineered to withstand the rigours of outdoor adventures, making it equally suitable for shower use. Like its pricier counterpart, the Megaboom 3, it's IP67 rated for water and dust resistance and can even float. Its built-in strap adds convenience for hanging in the shower. While it may lack the customisation options of the Megaboom 3, the SoundLink Flex delivers impressive audio quality right out of the box. Clear vocals and detailed instrumentals shine through, making it a versatile choice for various music genres. Bose's room calibration technology further enhances your listening experience, adapting the sound to your bathroom's acoustics. The Bose SoundLink Flex employs Bluetooth 4.2 technology with SBC codec support, offering a wireless range of up to nine metres. However, some reviews complain that while the speaker generally maintains a stable Bluetooth connection, the accompanying Bose Connect app can be unreliable, often indicating a lost connection despite audio playback. Unfortunately, the absence of an aux input limits connectivity options. Moreover, the multi-device Bluetooth pairing presents another challenge. Nevertheless, while it doesn't offer 360-degree sound, the SoundLink Flex still provides a robust audio performance at a more accessible price point.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty of Dh29, and two-year extended warranty of Dh41.

Best Beauty Deal: Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

A clean, refreshing facial spray that harnesses the power of anti-inflammatory and antibacterial ingredients, Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray helps reduce redness and skin irritation. It’s formulated with electrolysed water, sodium chloride and hypochlorous acid, which is naturally found in our bodies, to help soothe and nourish stressed skin. Reviewers with eczema and sunburns have also seen a positive effect with this face mist, and many have found their breakouts reducing with consistent use.