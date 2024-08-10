Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Boox Note Air3 C

Pros

Annotates any text file

Google Play Store to download Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Docs, and more

E Ink display makes distracting media apps unappealing

Bluetooth pairing with keyboard

Easy to read in direct sunlight

Cons

Stylus doesn't have an eraser

The Boox Note Air3 C by Onyx is an e-reader with note-taking capabilities, ideal for digital textbooks. In some cases, reviewers compare it to the reMarkable tablets. Both are slim and have 10.3-inch Kaleido 3 touchscreen displays, except the Note Air3 C offers backlight and colour temperature adjustments. It's an Android tablet, meaning you can install applications via the Google Play Store and take advantage of a Wi-Fi connection. Thanks to the Wacom sensor under the E Ink panel, the included stylus does a great job of taking down notes and sketching. Its 64GB storage lets you store thousands of reading material, and users say they've annotated them just as they were reading on paper. Plus, the internet browser helps with quick fact-checking and research, eliminating the distraction of a laptop or phone. Note-taking works on various file formats, from Word documents to EPUB.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh149.93 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty for Dh103, and two-year extended warranty for Dh169.

Best Home Deal: blu Ionic Shower Filter

Pros

Uses NMC filter cartridge to reduce chlorine, heavy metal ions, dirt and odour

Showerhead releases healthy negative ions

Easy installation process

Comes with three filters in the box

Cons

Some buyers wish they could adjust the water pressure on the showerhead

Short filter lifetime

Perhaps the most talked about shower filter in the UAE, the homegrown product Blu is your safest first attempt at installing a filter that works with the local plumbing systems. The Blu Ionic shower unit is not an in-line filter, rather, it replaces your entire showerhead. It promises to remove up to 99 per cent of harmful pollutants in the water using a nano molecular clusters (NMC) filter cartridge, and its performance has been tested and certified by various bodies like Eurofins and TUV. Besides reducing chlorine, pesticides, heavy metal ions, dirt and odours, the filter also produces healthy negative ions in its spray plate to boost immunity. The high-grade stainless steel plate with 244 perforations will further prevent limescale build-up in your showerhead. Filter replacements are easily available on Amazon and have to be replaced every 70 to 100 days, though your order comes with a set of three to last you a while. If the low return rate label on the product wasn't enough, happy buyers confirm softer hair and skin, and fewer breakouts. Filters at the end of their life appear rusty and thoroughly used, they add.

Best Beauty Deal: Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

A #BeautyTok bestseller, and on everyone’s wishlist, Tatcha’s The Dewy Cream comes with over 3,400 4.6-star reviews on Amazon. This moisturiser is packed with antioxidant-rich Japanese purple rice, and a blend of botanical extracts and oils from ginseng, wild thyme and sweet marjoram. The end result is smooth, intensely hydrated skin that looks more radiant with use. Although ideal for dry skin, it’s also great for people with combination skin, especially if you prefer a face cream with a rich texture. On the downside, it’s by no means cheap. However, reviewers say a little goes a long way, and its deep hydration lasts all day long.