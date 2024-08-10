Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

Pros

Thin, lightweight design

Fast, efficient performance

Bright, vivid display

Good port array

Plenty of storage

Cons

Surface is a fingerprint magnet

Looking for a Windows laptop? Consider the Asus Zenbook 14. It’s a slim, ultra-portable laptop that offers fantastic specs for its affordable price. Ahmad Ali Abbas, an 18-year-old business student at the American University of Sharjah, said: “I use this laptop for everything – my assignments, video streaming and gaming. I’ve never had a problem with it, it’s great!” The lightweight laptop features a 14-inch OLED display that offers crisp, clear visuals, and uses an AMD Ryzen 7 processor that’s artificial intelligence or AI-enabled for fast, efficient multi-tasking. There’s plenty of storage, thanks to its 1TB solid-state drive (SSD), and you’ll get fast network speeds because of Wi-Fi 6E compatibility. There’s no need to trouble yourself with dongles and adapters, either. The laptop offers a USB-A port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a HDMI port and a headphone jack. Its 1080p webcam offers excellent colour reproduction and detail clarity for Zoom calls and online study sessions, and there’s a webcam shutter built in for privacy. Overall, it's an excellent Windows laptop for students. On the downside, you might find the laptop’s surface to be a fingerprint magnet. Reviewers say frequent cleaning with a microfibre cloth can help get rid of smudges.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh314.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh397, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh380, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh484.

Best Travel Deal: Kugoo G2 Max

Pros

Foldable

High speeds of up to 43kmph

Maximum load of 150kg

Strong, robust build for bumpy rides

Cons

Front light could be better

Kugoo's latest upgrade in the market, the G2 Max, runs faster than Ninebot's G30. Charge it up and enjoy cruising speeds of 43km per hour, with the battery lasting for up to 60km. Compared to its predecessors, the e-scooter has a larger deck and a wider handlebar to accommodate different types of riders. There's also been an increase in the load limit, now measuring 150kg, due to the revised, stronger frame. More good news is that you'll experience a less bumpy ride, with the scooter's dual suspension system, as well as 10-inch tyres, designed for off-roading and especially bumpy rides. With all its bells and whistles, the Kugoo G2 Max is still lightweight, at 4.5kg, with an excellent foldable form factor that makes it easy to carry onto public transport. Those who faced minor issues out of the box were able to get local support from Kugoo in the UAE.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh249.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171 and two years for Dh242.

Best Beauty Deal: Dermalogica Agesmart Antioxidant Hydramist

For a refreshing facial mist that also tones the skin, consider Dermalogica’s popular Hydramist. The formula strengthens the skin’s barrier by creating an active antioxidant shield when it’s spritzed on. It helps fight free radical damage, and helps reduce the signs of ageing by enhancing collagen and elastin production. There are plenty of nourishing ingredients in this face mist: pea extract firms up the skin, while rose and clove extracts comfort and refresh, making it the ideal mist to keep on hand throughout the day. Reviewers especially find it to be the ideal mist for setting make-up.