Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. You can expect slashed prices across the website, on all your favourite electronics, appliances, beauty products, perfumes and more, along with plenty of Back to School discounts.

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: Asus Vivobook Pro 15

Pros

Stunning OLED screen

Excellent port selection

Rugged design

Includes a numpad

Cons

Mediocre battery life

The Asus Vivobook Pro 15 is both portable and competent, but unlike more premium video and photo editing laptops, it’s available at a much more pocket-friendly price. The device has one of the best screens out there – OLED technology combines with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2880 x 1620 resolution to bring together a beautiful display for content creators. Powered by an efficient Intel Core i9 processor, and powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti graphics, you’re not compromising in any way when it comes to performance. In fact, this device even includes a microSD reader, an HDMI 2.1 port and multiple others for all your peripherals. However, some reviewers say the battery drains quickly, sometimes lasting just three hours, when they run demanding editing or gaming software.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh459.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh511, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh569, and two-year accidental damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh726.

Best Appliance Deal: Electrolux Bottom-Loading Water Dispenser

Pros

Sleek design

Convenient loading system

LED indicator for low-light conditions

Child safety lock

Cons

Can be noisy

This convenient bottom-loading water cooler by Electrolux, has a minimalistic look and great features. Imam recommended it, saying: “Offering sleek designs and high efficiency, Electrolux water dispensers are a premium choice for modern homes in Dubai.” There’s no heavy lifting involved – just slide in the bottle into the lower compartment. Select water from three spouts: hot, cold or room temperature. If you’re looking for a drink of water at nighttime, you don’t have to switch on the light and disturb other members of the household – LED indicators make it efficient and easy to use. A child lock on the hot water spout also keeps little ones safe from accidental scalds. However, some reviewers say the compressor can be quite noisy.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh47.87 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh57, and two-year extended warranty for Dh81.

Best Beauty Deal: Glossier Cloud Paint

When you just want to add a little colour to your face, and feel reinvigorated, consider Glossier’s Cloud Paint. This cheek colour is easy to apply (just dab it on and tap it into the skin) and comes in a whole range of colours to suit your face. The buildable gel-cream blush looks natural and is just sheer enough to blend and layer without going overboard. We selected the colour ‘Puff’, a cool pink, but there are many other cool and warm tones to choose from. Reviewers say a tube lasts them for months, and it’s small enough to fit into their purses for a quick glow up.