it’s time to pull out your shopping lists – Amazon’s Ramadan Sale is back.
From February 28 to March 8, you can head to Amazon’s website to enjoy discounts on hundreds of items from at least 30 categories. Snag up to 70 per cent off on fashion, 60 per cent off on beauty and personal care, 40 per cent off on appliances and electronics, and 30 per cent off on groceries.
If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you don’t have to wait till tomorrow to snag the best discounts. Prime members get early access on February 27 to all the deals – 24 hours ahead of everyone else – along with the ability to shop from Amazon US and UK global stores, and free, fast delivery on eligible items. Many of the items on Amazon can even be delivered to you on the same day, with no minimum purchase required.
There’s an opportunity to snag extra savings on all your orders as well. You can get an extra 10 per cent off (up to Dh50) with all Mastercard credit cards, if you use the code ‘MC10’ at check-out. ADCB Mastercard users can get a whopping 30 per cent off (up to Dh125) when they use the codes ‘MC10’ and ‘ADCB75’ at check-out.
So, if you’re ready to sign up for Prime, you can learn how to become a member here.