There’s excitement in the air! It’s definitely because Eid Al Fitr is just around the corner, but it could also be because of Amazon’s fantastic Eid sale that’s on from April 21 to 27. Snag amazing discounts on bestselling items, from air fryers to perfumes, and a host of electronics. It’s a great opportunity to check off all the items on your Eid gift list, and perhaps shop for a few well-deserved items for yourself. But you'll have to hurry, because the sale gets over tomorrow! Here’s our curated list of last-chance deals from various categories on Amazon, so you can see what’s on offer. Don’t forget to subscribe to become a Prime member to get free one-day delivery.

1. Best Food and Beverage Deal: Mahmood 500 Premium Basmati Rice, 10 kg

For all the delicious biryanis and pilafs you’ll be making for Eid and future meals, snag this bag of basmati rice. The healthy grain is sourced from top-grade vendors and results in delicious and full-bodied flavour, no matter what you're cooking.

2. Best Home Supplies Deal: Finish Lemon Sparkle Powerball Dishwasher Detergent, All In One (Pack of 4)

Thinking about washing dishes after a fantastic Eid party at your home can dampen your mood. But if you have a dishwasher, you don’t need to worry about clean up. Ensure you’re well stocked up on Finish Powerball tablets, which cut through grease, break down even the toughest layers, and leave your dishes sparkling clean.

3. Best Baby Care Deal: Britax Römer ADVANSAFIX IV Group 1-2-3 (From 9 Months to 12 Years)

If you’re looking for a car seat that grows with your child, there’s a great deal on the Britax Römer. Developed so that children from 9 to 36kg can travel safely and comfortably, the car sear allows you to switch from an integrated five-point harness to a three-point seat belt with just a few simple steps. The seat reclines perfectly and has a V-shaped headrest for optimal comfort.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh83.25 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Perfume Deal (Men): Versace Pour Homme, 100 ml

In a cool blue shade, Versace’s fragrance for men comprises top notes of lemon, neroli, and bergamot, with middle notes of hyacinth, clary sage, and cedar. Finishing off with base notes of tonic bean, musk and amber, this woody, fresh scent makes you feel refreshed and energised, no matter when you wear it. It’s the perfect gift for your loved one this Eid. Check out other perfume options for men.

5. Best Perfume Deal (Women): Elizabeth Arden 5Th Avenue, Eau de Parfum, 75 ml

Still a bestseller after nearly 20 years of production, Elizabeth Arden’s 5th Avenue is a timeless favourite. It offers fresh, floral scents with creamy base notes of amber and sandalwood. You’re left feeling an overall sense of warmth and sophistication. Get it at a great discount for yourself or a loved one this Eid! Check out other perfume options for women.

6. Best Small Appliance Deal: Nutricook Air Fryer 2, 1700 Watts

Air fryers are the perfect companions for people who are looking to eat healthier, and don’t want to spend to much time in the kitchen. This particular air fryer is in our list of top air fryers for 2022, so snag it while it’s on sale! The Nutricook Air Fryer 2 has SmartTemp technology that ensures that you don’t need to keep checking on your food, because it automatically adjusts the temperature to make everything super-crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. The display of the appliance has a handy “Shake” reminder to let you know when to shake the contents for an even fry.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh23, and 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.

7. Best Large Appliance Deal: Samsung TMF Refrigerator

If you’ve been waiting for a price drop on a Samsung refrigerator, now’s your chance to buy it. This high-end fridge has five conversion modes, providing you the ultimate flexible storage – you can easily convert your freezer into a fridge or switch off to save energy. Its Digital Inverter technology ensures it uses less energy, minimises noise, and reduces wear and tear over time. With a Twin Cooling Plus system, the compartments are cooled separately to stop unexpected odours spreading from fridge to freezer. It’s a fridge that knows what you need and delivers excellence every day. Take a look at other refrigerator options.

Bonus: Book an in-home installation service by a professional for free.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh114, and 2-year extended warranty for Dh162.

8. Best Coffee Machine Deal: Nespresso Gcv1 Vertuo Next Red Coffee Machine - UAE Version

This cherry red coffee machine by Nespresso will bring a smile to your face every morning. With five coffee cup sizes available - from daily espressos to indulgent carafe pour-overs - the Vertuo coffee maker uses centrifusion technology to spin together ground coffee and water up to 4,000 times per minute. The coffee pods are recyclable and Nespresso’s smart extraction system recognises each one from its barcode and automatically adjusts brewing parameters accordingly. Just press the button and enjoy every sip! Check out other coffee maker options.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh35 and a 2-year extended warranty for Dh49.

9. Best Electronics Deal (Laptop): Microsoft Surface Pro 7

This fantastic next-generation laptop combines the versatility of a studio with the convenience of a tablet. With a laptop-class Intel Core processor, all-day battery, and great connectivity (includes both USB-C and USB-A ports), the Surface Pro 7 is ultra-slim and lightweight. If you’re a professional who needs to work on the go, and wants to use their device for several aspects of life, like work, art, and entertainment, this device lets you do so efficiently and conveniently. Get it while it’s on sale! Check out other laptop options.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh765.77 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh539, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh901, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh1,150.

10. Best Electronics Deal (Wearable Technology): Fire-Boltt SPO2 Smart Watch

With a variety of features, from heart rate monitors to pedometers, and the unique SpO2 or blood oxygen level tracking its known for, the Fire-Boltt is a solid choice for a smartwatch. Packed with most of the health trackers and features you’d expect from any smartwatch, but at a fraction of the cost, the Fire-Boltt SpO2 is the ideal everyday watch on a budget. With a 1.4-inch display, seven work-out modes and a step counter, it has everything you need, and is available in five different colours. Learn more about the Fire-Boltt or check out other fitness trackers.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12, and 2-year extended warranty for Dh19.

11. Best Electronics Deal (Smartphone): Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

An affordable phone with great design, build quality and battery life, Xiaomi Redmi’s Note 11 gives you more than you might expect. If you like to watch movies, play games or check social media, this phone will not let you down. It has a bright AMOLED screen, and competent stereo speakers. At 6.43 inches, its screen size is ideal for comfortable grip and viewing. It’s well constructed and not too heavy, and its design is definitely eye-catching. Time for an upgrade? You can also view the latest bestselling smartphones.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh53.17 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh57, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh95, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh121.

12. Best Accessories Deal: Lacoste Tote Bag for Women

In classic, chic black, this Lacoste tote bag features two large handles and a zippered pocket. Ideal for the wear and tear of daily use, the bag is made of durable PVC, and can even double as your gym bag with its comfortably large size. Buy it for yourself or someone you know who appreciates the space that large totes provide.