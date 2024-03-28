As we enter the last two weeks of Ramadan, there's a sense of urgency in the air. The streets are teeming with excited Eid shoppers, who want to look and feel their best on the upcoming special occasion. It's also the perfect holiday to surprise loved ones with a gift or two. If you're scouring for the best deals online, look no further.

Amazon is gearing up for its massive Eid sale , which is kicking off from March 28 to April 6. Expect up to 50 per cent off on brand-name items, like Apple, Eucerin, Sony, Hugo Boss and many more.

However, today, Prime members can exclusively access all Eid deals, a whole day in advance. We've saved you some time with our list of the best products on sale below. So, log into your Amazon Prime account, snag incredible deals before anyone else, and get free same-day or next-day delivery. You also get up to 45 per cent off on Amazon US and UK stores, with free global delivery with Prime. Don't have a Prime membership? No worries - sign up today with a 30-day free trial.

1. Best Smartphone Deal: Apple iPhone 15 Pro (256 GB)

Pros

New A17 Pro Bionic processor

All-new titanium frame

Better optical zoom

Optimised for gaming

Universal USB-C charging

Cons

Battery can be lower than stated 23 hours, with heavy use

The latest iPhone generation is discounted for Apple fans, this Eid sale. If the pricey iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently out of your budget, you can still enjoy many of its brilliant specs in the smaller Pro model. From the strong titanium frame to the A17 Pro chipset optimised for gaming, the 6.1-inch smartphone is worth the upgrade. The 48MP pro-grade camera system is now equipped with seven lenses, so you get to take sharp, detailed close-ups with its 5x optical zoom. Its silent mode button can be set to any action of your choice, like launching the camera app, settings and more. The biggest overhaul is, of course, the new USB-C port that lets you charge your iPhone 15 Pro with the same cable for iPad or Mac. Buyers are pleased with Amazon's speedy and safe delivery. As for the phone, it exceeds their expectations in terms of camera quality, long battery life and amazing gaming experience.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh341.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh427, a one-year extended warranty for Dh256 and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh545.

2. Best Headphones Deal: Beats Studio Pro Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Pros

Ultra-soft cushioning and clean design

Active noise cancellation (ANC) with transparency mode

USB-C lossless audio

Up to 40 hours of battery life

Cons

Only supports one high-quality audio codec AAC

Snag Beats Studio Pro in a trendy deep brown colour, which was released just last year. Compatible with both Android and iOS, these over-ear headphones come with an updated driver and stronger magnets to deliver a rich, balanced sound. With dynamic head tracking, it feels like you're surrounded by 64 speakers at once as the audio pours in from all directions. It expertly cancels out noise as you go about your day, but still gives you the option of transparency mode. Like Apple headphones and earbuds, the Studio Pro only support AAC and SBC audio codecs, though you can listen to lossless music via the USB-C cable. Without ANC, the headphones give you 40 hours of listening time. As reviewers confirm, these are often the choice for gym workouts and other intensive activities.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh83.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh6 and two years for Dh81.

3. Best Entertainment Deal: Playstation 5 Disc Console

Pros

Fast booting and loading times

Backward compatibility with PS4 games

DualSense controller has a built-in mic for voice chatting

Supports displays up to 8K

Cons

Comes with only one wireless controller

Plug needs an adapter, but the console is still dual voltage

Surprise the kids with their favourite game console, this Eid. The new slim disc version of Playstation 5 isn't limited to physical copies of games - it has plenty of space (825GB) for installing titles. Compatible games can run on 120fps (frames per second) as intended, with a 120Hz refresh rate. PS5 consoles also support 8K displays if you own a high-resolution screen. The console arrives with a DualSense wireless controller that delivers signature haptic feedback every time you take a hit. It features a built-in mic and a mute button for chatting with teammates quickly, without the distraction of headsets. Browse more video game consoles here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh139.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The seller offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh97 and two years for Dh138.

4. Best Kitchen Appliance Deal: Philips Air Fryer XXL Premium

Pros

Marked for low returns

Sets automatic cooking times and temperatures for chicken, fries, and more

Large 7.3-litre capacity for family

Cooks 1.5 times faster than oven

Keeps food warm for up to 30 minutes

Cons

More expensive than other air fryers on the market

Snag Philips' top-of-the-line air fryer to upgrade from an older unit. It's the all-black XXL Premium air fryer with gorgeous rose-gold details, looking every bit luxurious for the modern kitchen. The large 7.3-litre capacity can whip up meals for six people, equal to 1.4kgs of fries, for when guests visit on Eid. It cooks faster than the conventional oven and even gives you the option of keeping cooked food warm for up to 30 minutes. But, the best part is how the air fryer adjusts the time and temperature on its own - all you have to do is select the food type on the digital display. Running out of dinner ideas? Download the NutriU app and get access to hundreds of healthy air fryer recipes. Five-star reviews attest to its ability to cook through frozen and fresh meat, and point out how juicy and crispy fish turns out, without oil. Check out other air fryers here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh87.50 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh63 and two years for Dh89.

5. Best Home Security Deal: Eufy Security IndoorCam Mini

Pros

Pan and tilt camera with 360-degree view

2K video resolution

Two-way audio communcation

Built-in microSD card slot

Cons

Night vision is in black and white

Check in on children or pets when you're away from home, with the Eufy 2K mini home security camera. It connects to your home Wi-Fi and delivers real-time footage to your phone, via the Eufy Security app. Place it on the desk or high up on a shelf - wherever the camera sits, you'll always get a full, 360-degree view of the room. Like its pricier counterparts, the camera features two-way audio, automatic sound and motion detection, infrared night recording and a home privacy mode. All your stored footage can go on a microSD card, which could be up to 128GB. Reviewers create routines with Alexa and Google Assistant based on motion detection to alert the entire family. Check out other indoor cameras here.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

6. Best Office Deal: Lanny Home Executive Office Chair

Pros

Adjustable height

360 degrees swivel

Breathable mesh

Includes wheels

Cons

Assembly can be difficult

If a breathable, high-quality chair is what you're missing in your home office, then you're just in luck. Lanny's office chair features adjustable height, 360-degree swivel and dual-wheel casters for smooth movement. The S-shaped back design helps your spine maintain its natural contour without making long hours uncomfortable. Reviewers say so themselves, finding the chair supportive for an entire day of work. The mesh backrest takes care of ventilation and doesn't heat up. Do note that some buyers found the assembly difficult.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year protection plan for Dh44.

7. Best Beauty Deal: Eucerin Even Pigment Perfector Face Day Cream

A wide range of Eucerin skincare products are on sale, from sunscreen to anti-ageing creams. Tackle uneven skin tone and hyperpigmentation with the brand's Even Pigment Perfector day cream. Fortified with SPF30, the cream reduces dark spots in just two weeks using the active ingredient thiamidol, which inhibits melanin production in the skin. Reviewers pick it up on recommendation from their dermatologists and love the results.

8. Best Women's Perfume Deal: Davidoff Cool Water Eau de Toilette, 100ml

Davidoff's popular Cool Water perfume is part of the Eid sale, and it's more affordable than ever. This floral aquatic women's fragrance, created by French perfumer Pierre Bourdon, dates back to 1996. It opens with fruity notes of lemon, black currant and pineapple, seeping into water lily and jasmine, after which the perfume settles into notes of vanilla, musk and peach. The formula is specially designed for hot summer days. Buyers spray it on after a day at the beach and recommend it to those who prefer light fragrances.

9. Best Men's Perfume Deal: Hugo Boss Bottled Night Men's Eau de Toilette

For men, this bottle of Hugo Boss Bottled Night is a must-have fragrance on the vanity. You're getting more than 50 per cent off, so don't miss out on the opportunity to gift a loved one or yourself this spicy, warm scent. It replicates the Louro Amarelo woody aroma with birch leaf and cardamom. Since it's an eau de toilette, the scent isn't as long-lasting as a perfume. Reviewers suggest it for formal occasions, where it lasts for three to four hours. Check out more men's options here.

10. Best Luggage Deal: Senator Hard Case Checked Bag

Pros

ABS diamond material

Laundry compartment inside the bag

Has a combination lock

Spinner wheels for easier manoeuverability

Cons

Avoid rough handling, say reviews

If travels are part of the Eid holidays, then this Senator 32-inch checked luggage might just fit the bill. Unlike soft shell bags, this luggage is made of high-quality ABS diamond material, making it lightweight and sturdy at the same time. It rolls on four extra-large spinner wheels allowing 360-degree movement over any surface. Inside, the suitcase has a separate compartment for dirty or wet clothes, including cross elastic straps to keep items secure. Users say it's good value for the money but caution against rough handling. Find more options for luggage here.

11. Best Skincare Deal: QV Cream Replenish Your Skin

Make sure your skin is soft and hydrated to perfect your Eid glow. Our pick is the QV pH-balanced moisturiser in a large 500ml pump bottle, which will see you through months. It's a highly concentrated cream, so those suffering from dry skin patches will benefit the most. The formula packs all three types of moisturisers - humectants, occlusives and emollients - to lock in existing hydration and add more. There's no fragrance, lanolin and colour to irritate the skin, either. According to reviews, it leaves behind no greasy residue. Browse other moisturisers for dry skin here.