But don't worry. We've curated a list that explores seven of the best natural deodorants available right now. Whether you prioritise sensitive skin, powerful oduor control, unique scents, or refillable options, there's a natural choice to keep you feeling confident all day long.

But why choose a natural deodorant? For expert advice, we spoke with Mona Mady, specialist in dermatology and aesthetics at Medcare Medical Center Dubai, and Shivya Kakkar, an Abu Dhabi-based dermatologist. They explained that natural deodorants often rely on plant-based ingredients and minerals, which can be gentler on the skin, especially for those with sensitive skin that might be irritated by antiperspirants.

Moreover, natural deodorants allow your body to sweat naturally, which is a normal and healthy function that helps regulate body temperature and eliminate toxins.

Below, we delve into the strengths of each deodorant, from aluminum-free stalwarts to mineral salt sprays and certified natural options.

1. Best Overall: Schmidt's Aluminum-Free Natural Deodorant

Looking for an effective and organic way to stay fresh? Well, Schmidt has a good option for you. The rose and vanilla combination in this deodorant promises to keep you fresh for 24 hours. The deodorant also contains ingredients like magnesium, which helps neutralise odour-causing bacteria, and arrowroot powder, which absorbs moisture. It has several other beneficial ingredients, including Vitamin E, which has antioxidant benefits for the skin, and plant-based butters and oils, for example shea butter and coconut oil. The best part is that the deodorant is gentle on the skin, as it is formulated without chemicals like parabens and phthalates. Moreover, it's vegan too. The reviews are glowing, as many users say it is "great for sensitive skin" and "smells amazing".

2. Best Minimalist Deodorant: Humble All-Natural Deodorant (3-Pack)

Humble champions four simple ingredients: Non-genetically modified corn starch, which absorbs moisture and helps keep you dry; magnesium hydroxide, which neutralises odour-causing bacteria; candelilla wax, which provides a smooth glide for easy application; MCT oil, which offers a silky texture and may have antioxidant benefits, and essential oils (in some varieties), which provide a natural fragrance. The deodorants provide all of the odour control of traditional deodorants without aluminum, dyes, parabens, or artificial fragrances. This three-pack includes combinations of lavender and holy basil, palo santo and frankincense, as well as Texas cedarwood and grapefuit. The simple formula is usually beneficial for those with sensitive skin, advises Kakkar. However, our expert does warn that as it does not have the same amount of ingredients as others, it might not be as effective as deodorants with a larger concentration of ingredients.

3. Best Refill: Salt Of the Earth Natural Deodorant Roll On Refill

Looking for a natural deodorant refill that's kind to your skin and the planet? Salt of the Earth's refill in an ocean and coconut scent might be the perfect choice, according to Kakkar. This deodorant prioritises natural odour control without aluminum chlorohydrate, triclosan, or parabens. Moreover, this unique fragrance offers a refreshing blend of oceanic notes intertwined with hints of melon, citrus, and coconut for a pleasant aroma that works for both men and women. It is also eco-friendly; this refill helps reduce waste, as compared to buying a whole new deodorant container each time. Salt of the Earth's deodorant also contains a natural moisturising factor, and features quicker drying and increased protection against body odour. The good news is that they won't leave you with embarrassing white marks on your clothes. Customers seem rather pleased with it, going by the reviews. One user writes: "This deodorant smells lovely and works well. It's really easy to refill the roll on deodorant with this, and the bottle lasts for a long time."

4. Best Unisex Deodorant: Native Deodorant

A clear win, going by reviews, Native's deodorant has several key ingredients that make it a worthy purchase. For starters, it has baking soda, which is a common natural deodorant ingredient that neutralises odour-causing bacteria. However, check with a doctor first, since some people with sensitive skin may experience irritation from baking soda. The deodorant also features probiotics. These live bacteria help create a healthy underarm microbiome, potentially reducing odour-causing bacteria growth. The coconut oil and shea butter in its formulation provide moisturising and soothing properties to the underarm area. It also contains tapioca starch, which helps absorbing moisture, contributing to keeping you dry.

5. Best For Sensitive Skin: CRYSTAL Mineral Deodorant

CRYSTAL Deodorant offers a unique approach to odour control, by using mineral salts. It relies primarily on potassium alum to neutralise odour-causing bacteria. Its formula differs from most deodorants that use baking soda or aluminum chlorohydrate to achieve the same effect. The mineral salt creates an invisible barrier on the skin that inhibits the growth of odour-causing bacteria. As it uses salt and avoids harsh chemicals, the deodorant is generally considered gentle and suitable for most skin types. The bonus? The lavender and white tea scent offers a calming and refreshing fragrance with essential oils. The spray formula also dries quickly and shouldn't leave any white residue or marks on clothes.

6. Best Deodorant for Men: Tom's of Maine (3-Pack)

Boasting a fresh outdoorsy scent, Tom's of Maine is a good choice for men who prefer a clean and masculine fragrance. This deodorant uses hops, a botanical ingredient, to help combat odour-causing bacteria. As reviewers note, it's best for everyday use as long you don’t have to engage in demanding physical activities, like playing sports. "It is good for everyday office work, walking and commuting," one reviewer wrote. This deodorant is also cruelty-free and vegan, appealing to those who value ethical practices.

7. Best Plant-Based Deodorant: Lavera Deodorant Roll On Base

Mady recommends Lavera, a deodorant formulated specifically for sensitive skin. It avoids harsh chemicals and irritating ingredients often found in conventional deodorants, and has a key soothing ingredient: aloe vera. The deodorant provides a calming and moisturising effect on the underaram area. It also has zinc ricinoleate, which is a natural odour neutraliser that's known for being gentle on skin. Moreover, the formula uses plant-derived ingredients like organic witch hazel and organic bisabolol to help combat odour-causing bacteria. The deodorant has a light, fragrant scent, and avoids synthetic fragrances that can irritate sensitive skin.

Are natural deodorants better than antiperspirants?

According to both Mady and Kakkar, natural deodorants and antiperspirants address sweat differently, leading to some potential advantages for natural deodorants.

As Mady elaborates, deodorants work by preventing body odour caused by the bacterial breakdown of perspiration, but they do not reduce sweating. Antiperspirants work by inhibiting sweating from the underarms using aluminium. So, which one should you use: deodorants or antiperspirants?

Mady says there is no right or wrong answer, as it depends on each case individually. She explained: "With deodorants, you can still sweat as normal, but there are deodrants that can last up to 24 hours. These should be vegan and organic, because most of them use natural ingredients and don't normally cause irritation to the skin."

Natural deodorants are gentler on the skin, thanks to their use of plant-based ingredients and minerals, so they're well-suited to people with sensitive skin types. They also allow the body to sweat - a natural process that's essential for releasing toxins.

With antiperspirants, however, sweating is blocked. Worse, it has been associated with several illnesses. Mady says: "[Antiperspirants] can last for up to 48 hours and they contain aluminium, which has been linked to Alzheimer’s disease and aluminium toxicity. Besides that, when it combines with sweat, it causes yellow stains. So, generally, I'd recommend deodorants [over antiperspirants]."