There are lots of mid-range laptops out there in the market, with great features and specifications that can suit all your needs. Image Credit: Unsplash/Joshua Woroniecki

Getting an amazing laptop doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Depending on what you are using for, you may be willing to sacrifice a few features. If you use it for casual web-surfing and office apps, for instance, you would be fine with a lower-end CPU (computer processing unit). And if you’re always on the move, your number one priority might be a lightweight, portable laptop. We did the research for you and drew up this list of options for all kinds of laptop users, all priced under Dh2,600. Enjoy your favourite pick with Amazon Prime’s free one-day delivery!

1. Best Overall: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Laptop

Pros

Excellent performance

Sturdy chassis

Integrated fingerprint scanner

USB-C port included

Webcam has privacy shutter

Cons

Speakers could be better

This knockout 14-inch, full-HD Lenovo laptop comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of space – which means it’s packed full of great specs, at a fabulous price. It’s quiet and cool, thanks to intelligent thermals, and has three modes to match your performance needs. Its processor provides all your internet and word processor needs, without any noticeable lags, according to reviews.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh188.42 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best for Home Office: Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3501

Pros

Simple, easy to use

Low noise levels

Limited heat development

Room for two storage devices

Cons

Keyboard has no backlight

No USB-C port

With a hard disk size of 512GB (which can be expanded) and a 16GB RAM, the latest Dell Inspiron is great for office use, whether you’re at home or in your workplace. With a 15.6-inch full HD screen, the laptop provides crisp, clear picture quality and has plenty of storage for your pictures, videos and documents. It’s powerful and easy to use, but do keep in mind that if you want a USB-C port, it’s something you’ll have to buy separately.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh214 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best 2-in-1: HP Pavilion x360 14” Touchscreen

Pros

4G LTE support

Excellent audio and webcam

Fast charging

Three USB ports, HDMI port, and SD card slot

Cons

On the heavier side

Make work, play and study come together with the HP Pavilion x360, that converts into a notebook when you need it to (it has a 360-degree hinge that does the trick). With crisp images and multi-touch enabled, edge-to-edge glass display, the laptop is perfect for school or work. The laptop’s audio is powered by sound system creators Bang & Olufsen, which means you will never have to lean over to listen to your Zoom conference calls, or lip-read your favourite characters in TV shows. The laptop has 6GB RAM and 256GB of space, and can go from 0 to 50 per cent battery life when you leave it plugged in for 45 minutes.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh207.50 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best for Students: 2021 ASUS 14" Laptop

Pros

Great battery life

Lightweight and portable

Best for basic tasks

Budget buy

Cons

Screen is dim

Number pad may not appeal to everyone

Make your money go a long way with this budget laptop that’s designed for students. It’s a great option for day-to-day tasks, without breaking the bank. With a 14-inch HD display, a hard disk size of 320GB and 4GB memory, it has just the right amount of specs to get school work done, while ensuring smoothness of apps and performance efficiency. Reviewers say the speakers are excellent and it’s ideal for daily use.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh117.82 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best for Gaming: MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR-426

Pros

Crisp, colourful display without bezels

Excellent performance for new gamers

Affordable price point

Cons

Cannot be upgraded

A slim chassis and ample gaming performance make the MSI GF63 the perfect entry-level gaming laptop, on a budget. The laptop has respectable specs: Intel Core i5 with 8GB RAM and 256GB of space. It has an 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio that’s perfect for immersive gaming, and the laptop is both thin and light. At its affordable price point, it’s a great laptop for people who have just started gaming and want to get a feel for PC games. With a five per cent discount, the laptop is currently at the top end of our price range, so get it while the discount applies!

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh218.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, 1-year extended warranty for Dh341, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh363.