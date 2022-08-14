Which student laptop is best for me?

We asked Naushad Mohammed, the owner of an IT solutions company Trutech Information Technologies L.L.C. in Abu Dhabi, for a quick breakdown on student laptops. Based on over 20 years of experience in the industry, Mohammed says minimum specs for students include an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM (random access memory) and an SSD (solid state disk) storage.

“A business administration student can use a regular laptop with these specs, but an architecture or a design student will at least need a dedicated 2GB graphics card. When it comes to Windows, you have a lot of variety in HP, Dell and ASUS. Since 3D modelling and rendering can slow down a computer, engineering students should look for Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM. The laptop needs to last for the next three to four years of study, so be prepared to spend,” he said.

On the other hand, designers often opt for a MacBook for its retina display and ease of use, Mohammed adds. If you’re on a tight budget, you could settle for an affordable i3 processor laptop, but do note that it may not deliver the kind of snappy performance you're looking for.

We’ve included a range of options below, so have a look and compare the configurations listed to find the best model for you. If you're looking for a tablet for school instead, we have some great options for you. Shop with Amazon Prime for free, next-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: HP Envy X360, 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop (2022)

Pros

Touchscreen, edge-to-edge display

Converts into tablet

Slim build

Privacy hotkeys for camera, screen and mic

Backlit keyboard

Cons

HP Pen has to be bought separately

HP Envy x360 is everything a student wishes their laptop would look like – thin and ultra-lightweight (1.30kgs), with a durable aluminium chassis. This is a convertible two-in-one device, which flips 360 degrees on its hinges to transform into a tablet whenever needed – add an HP Pen for note-taking. The 13.3-inch FHD display with micro-edge bezels hits the sweet spot between a large laptop and a notebook for easy portability. As for the performance specs, enjoy the speeds of 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, no-lag multitasking with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space in the SSD. Other cool features like the button-triggered privacy screen mode, mic muting and camera shutter help you create your own study bubble at the library. It’s got plenty of connectivity options, too, from a Thunderbolt 4 port to a microSD card reader, topped with excellent battery life.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh257.42 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best for Engineering Students: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop

Pros

Fast AMD Ryzen 9 processor

16GB of RAM and 1TB storage

6GB graphics card

One-touch log in

Connectivity ports include HDMI and Display Port

Cons

Bulky build

No webcam

A gaming laptop is your best bet at running demanding CAD (computer-aided design) software. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 offers sufficient 16GB of RAM with 1TB SSD storage; it’s also supported by a powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. In short, your rendering apps are going to run super fast here. Because it’s a gaming device, it can feel a bit bulky to lug around, but that’s all part and parcel of a machine with high-end specs. You can log in to your system within seconds using the built-in fingerprint reader and enjoy separate HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity to see projects better on a bigger screen. The only drawback that can be a deal breaker for some, is the absence of a webcam, though it does support an external camera.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh499.92 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Lightweight Laptop: Dell XPS 13 9305 Performance Ultrabook

Pros

Only weighs 1.2kgs – great for portability

Decent battery life

8GB of RAM with 512GB of storage

Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports

Instant login with fingerprint power button

Cons

Webcam quality could be better

Another lightweight laptop to consider is the Dell XPS 13 Ultrabook that makes the most of its 13.3-inch screen with nearly non-existent bezels. Just know that your study partner can handle all the rigours of a busy college student life, thanks to 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processors. Boot up and get back to work in mere seconds with 512GB SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, not to mention its fingerprint-integrated power button that lets you in instantly. Plus, this model comes with a 720p HD webcam. It even has not one but two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support up to two 4K displays. This is ideal for computing daily presentations and Word tasks.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh299.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year accidental damage protection for Dh380, a one-year extended warranty for Dh397, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh484.

4. Best Budget: Lenovo Ideapad 5

Pros

All-day battery life

16GB RAM for running multiple apps

Fast core processor

Privacy shutter webcam

Rapid charge technology

Cons

Has a low contrast display

Subpar webcam quality

Students on the hunt for budget-friendly options can check out the IdeaPad series by Lenovo. We’ve picked the latest in line, IdeaPad 5, which has a 14-inch display and a whopping 16GB RAM at an affordable rate. It runs on an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor, considered equivalent to the pricier Intel Core i7, so it’s going to be lightning-fast for research-intensive majors. The laptop continues to sleep unless it detects your unique biometric signature on the power button, giving access to you and no one else. Expect its all-day battery life to last you throughout extended lectures, where you can hit the privacy shutter to turn the webcam off for good. You can hook up HDMI or DisplayPort cables to the machine, or charge your smartphone using the USB-C port with power delivery.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh226.30 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, a one-year extended warranty for Dh341, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

5. Best for Design Students: Apple MacBook Air (2022)

Pros

Blazingly fast M2 processor chip

Liquid retina display that supports 1 billion colours

1080p HD webcam

Weighs 1.24kgs

Cons

Limited connectivity options

Have you ever noticed how crisp the graphics on a MacBook always look? It’s all thanks to the high-pixel density retina display that Apple employs, so our eyes never discern individual coloured dots but see things liquid smooth as they are. For this exact reason, most designers flock to MacBook machines, and the faster M2 chip in the 2022 models simply seals the deal. Our pick is the 13.6-inch MacBook Air to keep the load in your bag light, and it comes in a cool dark shade of space gray. An eight-core graphics processing unit with 8GB of RAM handles heavy-duty editing software without breaking a sweat. Apple promises up to 18 hours of battery life on a regular day. Be prepared for limited connectivity though, with just two Thunderbolt ports (that support up to 6K displays) and a headphone jack.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh416.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year accidental damage protection for Dh454, a one-year extended warranty for Dh475, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh605.