1. Best Overall: Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Pros

Privacy webcam shutter

Fast processor that works quietly

180-degree flat hinge

15.6-inch screen

256GB SSD

Cons

0.3MP web camera

Initially operates in Windows S mode

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is your best bet when it comes down to meeting daily browsing needs, whether it be for working or attending classes from home. Enjoy a large 15.6-inch screen, which is anti-glare thanks to its matte finish. IdeaPad 3 operates in Windows 10, but the user has to switch out of the security S mode to access the full version. An added security feature is a physical webcam shutter, one you can close after a video chat. Reviewers note how fast and smooth the machine runs, handling day-to-day tasks without lag or any significant fan noise. It also supports light gaming.

2. Best for Design: ASUS E410

Pros

Lightweight

Attractive design: number pad on touchpad, backlit keyboard, colourful body

Up to 12 hours of battery life

Cons

Low-volume speakers

Low screen brightness

NumberPad feature might be inconvenient

Weighing only 1.3kg, the sleek 14-inch ASUS E410 easily slips into backpacks and handbags. This particular model has a rose-gold body and a backlit keyboard, on which the Enter key stands out in yellow border lighting. Thanks to its small build, the laptop ranks high on the portability scale with a battery life that can last for up to 12 hours. Not only are you completing your daily tasks using a stylish laptop, but you’re doing it for much cheaper. One feature that can be a deal breaker is the absence of a tactile numeric keypad, which is instead drawn on the touchpad to save space. Overall, it’s your basic work laptop with an aesthetic lift.

3. Best for Multimedia Use: Acer Aspire 5

Pros

Fingerprint reader

High definition graphics on 15.6-inch screen

Up to 7.5 hours of battery life

Upgradable memory

Cons

Initially operates in Windows S mode

Most expensive on the list

If you like bingeing shows in between periods of productivity, then opt for Acer Aspire 5. Reviewers are impressed with the deep blacks and vivid colours on the laptop’s 15.6-inch screen, making it perfect for users who need excellent graphics for work or a movie break. The keyboard, including the numeric keypad, lights up every time you type, an added advantage for when you’re working from a dim room. Though the hard drive only offers 128GB, there is space for an additional SSD to upgrade your storage. The restrictive S mode of Windows 10 can be easily disabled in settings.

4. Best Budget: Lenovo Chromebook C330, 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop

Pros

Value for money

360-degree touchscreen

Over 10 hours of battery life

720p HD web camera

Cons

64GB memory

Chrome OS requires Google account for set up

You can use this computer like a laptop, tablet or prop it up in tent mode, allowing you to carry it wherever you go. Coming in white, Lenovo’s Chromebook C330 has an 11.6-inch screen that turns all the way back on its hinges. It operates in the speedy, user-friendly Chrome OS developed by Google that gathers all apps and files at the touch of a button – all you need is an active Google account. This also lets you sync your Android phones with the 2-in-1 Chromebook. Your video calls are as crisp as they’re going to get with the laptop’s 720p HD camera.

5. Best Performance: Premium HP (2021)

Pros

Fingerprint reader

256GB SSD

Up to 7 hours and 15 minutes of battery life

Thin bezels for fuller display

720p HD web camera

Cons

Only 4GB of RAM

Can get noisy and warm

Get secure access to Premium HP laptop by touching the fingerprint reader below the keypad. Equipped with Intel Core i3 Generation 11 processor, the laptop boots up fast and can be upgraded in the memory department. Bezels measure 6.5mm, giving users a full HD display and a 79 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Carry your 14-inch laptop unplugged for up to nine hours and 15 minutes if you’re watching video content, then plug the charger in to get a half-full battery in just 45 minutes.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty on the product.