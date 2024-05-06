Let’s face it – young people need their tech. Whether it’s a pair of wireless headphones, a smartwatch, or a power bank to recharge all their devices, they can’t do without their electronic gadgets.

But there’s likely nothing more important to them than their smartphone.

While parents tend to pick out budget-friendly, durable phones for high school- and university-going children, once they become graduates, it might be time for an upgrade. With your young adult’s entry into the hustle and bustle of the ‘real world’ comes the opportunity to equip them with a phone that has everything they need to be on time, stay in touch, explore, learn and unwind.

We spoke with recent college graduates, and scoured through ratings and reviews on Amazon, to curate a list of the best smartphone gifts you can buy this year. Now that universities are heading into graduation season, surprise your new graduate with a gift that’s practical and likely already on their wish list.

Become an Amazon Prime member for free, fast delivery, and get the phone delivered as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Apple iPhone 15

Pros

Strong A16 Bionic chip

Refreshed design

Improved display brightness

Excellent battery life

Great 48MP main camera

Cons

Charging is slow

Display refresh rate is still 60Hz

You might be tempted to consider the iPhone 15 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, for a top-of-the-line smartphone gift. But the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 offers many of the same features, for hundreds of Dirhams less. Pakistani national Hadi Sulaiman, who is set to receive his management degree from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi this year, was gifted an iPhone 15 by his grandparents recently. He said: “I’m an Apple user, and my family knows this. So, I was very happy to get the latest iPhone 15. I don’t miss the Pro or Pro Max, since I find the picture and video quality on this phone to be amazing, as is.” Granted, it can’t beat a Pro phone in photography, but with a 48MP camera and lossless 2x zoom, every iPhone 15 still offers a great opportunity to create stunning photography. The A16 Bionic chipset drives every task seamlessly, from multitasking to graphic-heavy gaming. Although reviewers have found that charging this phone is quite a slow process, it has a battery life of at least 11 hours, and Apple’s new USB-C inclusion makes charging convenient. Pick up this phone for your new graduate, if you want to give them the latest iPhone, but don’t want to spend too much for it.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh249.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh171, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh363.

2. Best AI Phone: Samsung Galaxy S24

Pros

Compact but premium build

Excellent performance

Useful AI features

Excellent battery life

IP68 rating

Cons

Phone gets warm while gaming

In the Android range, the Galaxy S24 is the smallest and most affordable Samsung flagship phone. Yet, it packs a punch in terms of features. The speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor on this phone is the same one that’s on the S24+ and S24 Ultra. The phone uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 to resist scratching and shattering, and it has an IP68 rating, which means it’s fully resistant to dust and can withstand being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. The 6.2-inch display has a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and Samsung has boosted the phone’s battery capacity to 4,000mAh, so it will last for over 13 hours without the need for recharging. With 5G connectivity, a main 50MP camera, and video recording capabilities of 8K30, you’re getting premium features in this compact phone. Add to this, Galaxy’s artificial intelligence (AI) features, like Circle to Search to quickly find answers, and the Object Eraser image editing tool, and it’s a phone your new graduate will never get bored of. Do note that the phone can get warm while gaming, however, according to reviewers.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh199.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh142, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh238, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh303.

3. Best Value: Apple iPhone SE

Pros

Great battery life

Good 12MP camera

Speedy performance

Touch ID

Cons

No night mode in camera

No MagSafe charging

The 2022 Apple iPhone SE has an irresistible old-meets-new appeal. The phone’s body is reminiscent of iPhone 8, but with the tough glass and processor of iPhone 13. It’s rated IP67 for water and dust resistance, and with a 4.7-inch Retina HD screen, it’s one of the smallest smartphones you can buy right now. The phone is powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic chip, which is ideal, since it helps the iPhone SE seamlessly record 4K 60fps videos and work great when gaming. The phone’s battery is excellent, as well – you can use it all day without charging. While the iPhone SE supports Qi-wireless charging, it doesn’t have MagSafe charging. Night photography is also a little grainy and disappointing, since the phone doesn’t offer night mode. Still, at an affordable price, with great specs, it’s an extremely capable smartphone that offers great value for young adults.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh170.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh142, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh238, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh303.

4. Best Bundle: Nothing Phone (2a) with CMF Buds and 65W Charger

Pros

Eye-catching design

Excellent camera system

Competitive battery life

Affordable price

Comes with earbuds and charging adapter

Cons

Easily marred by fingerprints and dust

The latest Nothing Phone (2a) is well, nothing, if not flashy and eye-catching. If your new graduate loves to stand out, this Android phone will serve them well. And its appeal goes far beyond its stylised look. The phone is priced much lower than the Nothing Phone (2), since it gives up the Snapdragon chipset for MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro on Android 14. The phone’s large, 5,000mAh battery provides it with enough power to run all day, and its other high-end features, like dual 50MP cameras, 5G cellular support, and 120Hz refresh rate, all work together to make it a compelling option. Fast and attractive, the glyph interface on this device takes the cake. Three LED lights come to life when you’re playing music, receiving a notification or getting a call. You can even assign different light sequences to important contacts so you know who’s trying to reach you before even looking at the screen. The best part? This value deal comes with a pair of CMF noise-cancelling earbuds, along with a charging adapter.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh116.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

5. Best Stylus Phone: Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G

Pros

Good display performance

Built-in stylus

Large, bright screen

Excellent battery life

Cons

Old Android 12 operating system

For graphic designer Anna Fernandez, who graduated last year from the American University of Sharjah, the perks of a stylus phone are severely underrated. She said: “My dad gave me the Moto G Stylus a few days before I started my internship at an advertising company. I can’t tell you how useful it was, for quickly jotting down important notes or minutes, especially when my bosses would surprise me with a list of action items to do immediately. I felt more in control and ready for anything.” The stylus in this phone is built-in, so you’ll never lose it. The relatively large, 6.8-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rate, is also great for visuals, so if you’d like to sketch out your idea, you have plenty of space. A 50MP camera system, a powerful 5,000mAh battery, and a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon processor complete the package. Do note, however, that since this is the 2022 iteration of Moto G Stylus, it runs on an older Android 12 operating system (the latest one is Android 14).

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh174.63 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh142, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh238, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh303.