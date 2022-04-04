For most of us, our smartphones are the centre of our world – they let us see and talk to our loved ones, take pictures, find our way around the city, learn new things, and lots more. The year 2021 was a great one for smartphones – almost all the newly released phones had 5G enabled, some of the best resolution available today, and stunning features and specifications. To help you navigate through the slew of latest releases and find one that suits you and your budget, we created a list of our best smartphone picks. Get these with free one-day delivery through Amazon Prime .

1. Best iPhone: Apple iPhone 13

Pros

Superior performance

Excellent battery life

Upgraded camera

Increased storage

Cons

Minimal design changes

Slower charging than rivals

No 120Hz screen

Delivering the best combination of performance, camera quality and battery life at a price that’s not out of reach for most people, Apple has come through with its latest iPhone. Read about its features and see all the models. The phone debuts Apple’s new chip – the A15 Bionic – allowing it to be 50 per cent faster than rival phones. Its dual-camera system, with a redesigned lens, wider aperture, large sensor, and new autofocus feature, means incredible picture and video quality, even at night.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh249.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Apple offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh171, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh363.

2. Best Android Phone: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Pros

Fantastic performance

S Pen integration

Bright screen

Long battery life

Excellent reception even in low-signal areas

Cons

Very large screen

Less RAM than previous model

Expensive

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is a beast – with a big build, powerful hardware, and long-lasting battery life. It even has a built-in S Pen stylus. The phone’s biggest upgrades however, come with its cameras – it includes a bigger main sensor for better low-light photos, an artificial intelligence-boosted photo mode and a new lens. Available in several configurations, from 128GB storage all the way to 1TB storage, the phone comes in four different colours.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh374.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Apple offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh256, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh427, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh545.

3. Best Mid-Range Phone: Google Pixel 6

Pros

Vivid, bright display

Fast performance

Great battery life

Excellent photo editing features

Strong build

Cons

Slow fingerprint sensor

5G drains battery quickly

Some colour issues with photos

There’s no denying that the Pixel 6 from Google stands out from the crowd. At an affordable price, it comes with the latest Android 12 operating system, and a new Tensor chip that powers its machine learning features. If you like editing your photos after taking them, you’ll enjoy its Magic Eraser button, which easily removed people and objects from picture backgrounds. With Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus for better scratch resistance, and a phone display that’s 6.4 inches – just the right size for most users, it checks all the boxes for a reliable, snazzy, everyday phone.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh185 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Apple offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh142, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh238, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh303.

4. Best Budget 5G Phone: Samsung Galaxy A32

Pros

Durable Gorilla Glass 5 display

Capable cameras

Long battery life

Impressive performance for the price

Cons

Low-resolution display

Basic speaker system

The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is an excellent budget-friendly option for customers who want their smartphones to have long-lasting battery life and solid performance. Instead of the protruding camera modules that you often see in Samsung phones, this one has discrete sensors stacked vertically on its back panel. Sleek and comfortable to hold, the phone has a 6.5-inch display and an impressive design. It handles all basic tasks easily, and is able to receive multiple Android upgrades. Despite its low-resolution display, the screen is vivid and bright and you will not notice any pixilation unless you’re very close to the screen. It’s everything you’re looking for in a budget 5G phone.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh76.67 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Apple offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh57, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh95, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh121.

5. Best Value: Huawei Nova 9 SE with Band 6

Pros

Lightweight

Excellent high-quality camera

Powerful performance

Comes with a fitness tracker

Cons

Glass back and front are prone to fingerprint marks

No Google Play

Huawei’s eye-catching Nova 9 SE is slim, sleek and comes with the Huawei Band 6 fitness tracker, which seamlessly connects to the smartphone so you can keep up to date on your fitness goals. The phone has a large screen that’s 6.78 inches, and it’s equipped with a trio of cameras on its rear side, which include wide, ultrawide and macro photography capabilities. The front camera has a 16-megapixel widescreen functionality. Its performance is powerful, with a fast-charging battery and all the apps you need to go about your day. Do bear in mind, however, that Huawei phones do not have Google Play, but it has its own AppGallery, which offers you the apps you need.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh99.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Apple offers a 1-year extended warranty for Dh86, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh143, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh182.