Just to give eager shoppers an idea - we're talking about savings on electronics from Sony, Microsoft, SteelSeries and Samsung; appliances from Black and Decker, Nespresso and Siemens; beauty from Eucerin, Braun and Calvin Klein; and fashion from Guess, Crocs and Tommy Hilfiger. And there's plenty more!

This is but a glimpse of the 48-hour sale ahead, exclusively for Prime members.

Amazon is taking savings further with instant bank discounts.

It's the holiday season, so now's the time to bag your most coveted items, whether to dress a new home, prepare for the upcoming school term or entertain the family over the summer. Below are our top picks to give you a head start before anyone else.

1. Best Value Smartphone Deal: POCO X5 Pro 5G

Pros

Excellent value for money

5G-enabled Snapdragon chipset

Expandable RAM up to 13GB

67-watt super-fast charging

108MP main camera

Cons

NFC might not be available

Xiaomi's Poco X5 Pro brings all the best features of an Android mobile, packaged at a value price. Don't pass up this 5G handset, which runs on a Snapdragon 778G chip and has an expandable RAM of up to 13GB. It's a popular choice for mobile gaming, per reviews, given how buttery smooth the AMOLED 6.67-inch screen is, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Its long-lasting 5,000mAh battery lets you stream videos for 20 hours, and once you're out of charge, the 67-watt turbo charge refuels it in no time. Mobile gamers in the reviews say they've played Mobile Legends, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, Clash of Clans and Genshin Impact on their Poco X5 Pro. Its 108MP main camera is quite decent, too. Do note that the NFC (near-field communication) feature may not be available, depending on the version delivered.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh84.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh86, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143 and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

2. Best Tablet Deal: Lenovo Tab M8 (Fourth Generation)

Pros

Cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity

Google Kids Space

Reduced blue light emissions

Three-year security updates

Cons

Only 3GB RAM

Lenovo Tab M8 has been our consistent pick for families with children. Meet its 2023 release, M8's fourth generation, which still carries a lightweight, slim body with an eight-inch HD screen. It's the perfect size for little ones and adults, alike. The device’s eye-protection mode activates automatically to filter out blue light that strains the eyes. Among its preloaded software apps, parents will find Google Kids Space and YouTube Kids on the M8. The former has a library of child-friendly content to help them discover, create and play safely. Using the Family Link feature, you can monitor your little one's screen time and manage content. With 2MP front and 5MP rear cameras, the tablet is just the device for in-class use, too. This version comes with Wi-Fi and 4G cellular connectivity via a SIM card slot. For the next three years, you're also getting guaranteed security updates. Reviewers find it comfortable for studying online and love the 16-hour battery life.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh48 and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh61.

3. Best Smartwatch Deal: Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro

Pros

Takes your electrocardiogram (ECG)

Traces back the travelled route to keep you on track

Detects more than 90 exercises

Call and text over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Cons

Battery life lasts up to two days

Get an expert-recommended smartwatch to keep on top of your busy summer schedule. Samsung's Galaxy Watch5 Pro is a stunning timepiece that can be mistaken for an analogue wristwatch. Don't crimp your style on outdoor adventures and workouts - the Watch5 Pro expertly tracks all your fitness and health goals. It takes your electrocardiogram, tracks over 90 exercises, loads complete workout routes with GPS, and clicks pictures remotely. Though this is the Bluetooth version, you can still receive calls and texts from your paired smartphone. It's not necessary to own a Samsung phone, as the watch works with a range of Android and iOS devices. Reviewers attest to the prompt notifications and the expansive fitness map. The only qualm is that you might need to charge the gadget every two days, they say.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh78.42 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Headphones Deal: Bose QuietComfort 45

Pros

Active noise cancellation using six mics

Aware mode

Very long battery life

Straightforward controls

Cons

Can't charge and listen to music at the same time

Now's your chance to snap up the viral Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones. These over-ear headsets use six microphones to cancel outside noise. Wear it in-flight or in a crowded cafe, the QC 45 tune out the world, but you can always turn off the noise cancellation during conversations. Enjoy 24 hours of battery life and charge using any power source, as long as it's USB-C compatible. Its comfort series means the headset is padded with soft synthetic leather and has a minimal clamping force to allow for long hours. Ecstatic users love the complete silence it engulfs them in. Others are impressed with the battery life that never seems to end. If you're in search of an everyday pair that doesn't cause ear fatigue nor needs frequent audio tweaking, the QC 45 is for you. Browse more ANC headphones.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh87.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh63 and two years for Dh104.

5. Best Home Appliance Deal: Levoit Air Purifier Core 300

Pros

Three-stage filtration system with HEPA filter

Quiet operation

Removes cooking smells, allergens, dust mites and pollen

Timer option

Cons

Filter needs to be replaced regularly

Get rid of pesky pet dander, air-borne dust and allergens, with an air purifier in the house. The Levoit Core 300 is nearly noiseless at 24 decibels, and purifies an area of up to 40 square metres, like a bedroom or a small living room. It does this using a three-stage filtration system, which includes a true H13-grade HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter. This captures any airborne particle as small as 0.3 microns (pollen, allergens and dust mites), while an activated carbon filter removes cooking smells and smoke. Let it run for two to eight hours on a timer and find instant improvement in the quality of the air around you. Those with rhinitis, asthma and pet allergies say they've noticed a remarkable difference in their reactions. See other air purifiers, too.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

6. Best Kitchen Appliance Deal: Panasonic 25L Compact Solo Microwave Oven

Pros

Great for a small family

Auto defrost and reheat options

10 pre-programmed functions

Stylish and sleek

Cons

Small capacity

Upgrade your current microwave unit to Panasonic's all-black 25-litre oven. The capacity is best suited to a family of four. It has a clean, minimalistic design and an easy-to-read LED display, under which, users can pick from 10 pre-programmed functions. You can select from five levels of power for different recipes, and quickly cook frozen pizzas using the auto defrost button. Reviewers confirm that their food is warmed in no time, and it's surprisingly quiet. Check out other microwave ovens.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

7. Best Small Appliance Deal: Black+Decker 400W 1.2L Vertical Glass Chopper

Pros

Compact mincer

Pulse speed control

1.2-litre glass bowl

Powerful enough to crush ice

Cons

No varying speeds

Instead of reaching out for a heavy food processor every time, invest in a small chopper to mince ingredients in a jiffy. Black and Decker's glass chopper runs on a powerful 400-watt motor that chops, minces, grinds and purees anything. You can also pulse-chop the mixture to control the cuts. Its quad-blade system is strong enough to crush ice, too. According to buyers, the tool is super handy in the kitchen and washes well day-to-day.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh17.

8. Best Car Seat Deal: Chicco Gofit Plus Kids Booster Car Seat

Pros

Connects using LATCH system

Comfortable and well-padded

Lightweight with an easy carry handle

Armrests and cup holders

Cons

No backrest

In search of the best booster seat for your little one, this summer? Head out on road trips worry-free, with Chicco's GoFit Plus, an ergonomic seat with contoured design and double foam padding for bumpy rides. It secures to the car seat using the Lower Anchors and Tethers for Children (LATCH) system, meaning it bypasses the car's seatbelts and latches onto the seat itself with its own anchors. Suitable for children aged four to 10, the GoFit Plus even has two dishwasher-safe cup holders and armrests. Mums and dads say that their little ones find the seat comfortable, especially when they can store their snacks in the console. It's also lightweight for easy carrying from one vehicle to the next. For full-sized car seats, check these out.

9. Best Shoe Deal: Crocs Classic Platform Clog

Shop stylish footwear this Prime Day, including these Crocs platform clogs that are not only perfect for running errands but casual outings, too. The 1.6-inch outsole is slightly more elevated than the classic Crocs, and is often styled like platform shoes, paired with mid-calf socks. The back strap and upper can hold Jibbitz charms to further personalise your look. Buyers call it comfy when working long hours on their feet and find the pair easy to clean. See other trendy summer sandals.

10. Best Handbag Deal: Guess Women's Isidora Crossbody Bag

Add a pop of colour to your summer closet, with the Guess Isidora bag. This convertible crossbody bag can be worn using the chain strap or held by the short handle like a fashionable clutch. It has a quilted design, featuring antique bronze hardware on the flap closure and the logo. Our choice is a blue floral print that's bound to stand out from your collection of handbags. Shoppers in the reviews leave five stars on the beautiful design and add that it's bigger than it seems.

11. Best Sunglasses Deal: Oakley Flak 2.0 XL Sunglasses

Nothing shields the eyes like a pair of Oakley sports sunglasses. If you have plans for a round of cricket, a marathon or any other sport under the sun, pick up these Flak 2.0 semi-rim polarised frames. With polarised lenses, you're getting glare-cutting power to see clearly even on the sunniest of days. The XL-sized frame offers peripheral coverage, too, and looks mighty hip with ellipse metal icon accents. Reviewers say that it cuts the glare of sunlight on water, cars, and the streets. Others come to replace the same pair after eight years of use.