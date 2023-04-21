Have you ever doused yourself in a favourite perfume before travelling, and hoped the scent would linger till you landed at your destination? We seldom travel with full-sized bottles, be it in the air or on the road, knowing how fragile they can be. It's why perfumes are now increasingly available in purse-friendly containers, alongside their regular forms.

Size aside, did you know there's something called the perfect travel scent? This is not to say that your existing collection falls short of the holiday mood, but our expert follows a few simple rules when she packs her own travel fragrance.

Nawrin Ela Huq, a Dubai-based luxury travel influencer on Instagram, has just returned from her trip to Baku, Azerbaijan, where snow blanketed the streets not too long ago. "I tend to match my perfumes with the climate of my travel destination. In Baku, I went for Tom Ford's Black Orchid because it has dark, vanilla, earthy notes that really complemented the cold weather," she explained.

Consider your travel destination, before shopping for a holiday perfume. Image Credit: Pexels/Elina Fairytale

For warmer climates, opt for a citrus or floral fragrance that lasts throughout a long day of exploring and embarking on adventures, adds Nawrin. While in transit, it's also important to wear a mild fragrance, so as not to overwhelm fellow travellers. For when you're out and about, always pack perfumes that perform the best outdoors, lest you're stuck reapplying several times.

Nawrin advises application to the body parts that we generate the most heat from, such as the insides of the wrists and the neck. "Some perfumes come with a similarly scented body lotion. I usually apply the lotion before spraying on the perfume, so it lasts a lot longer," she added.

We've compiled Nawrin's personal recommendations below, and included the internet's favourites, too. Our list only features bottles that have a capacity of 100ml or less. According to Dubai Airports' baggage rules, liquid items in carry-on bags shouldn't exceed 100ml.

If you can't find a travel-sized version of your go-to perfume, invest in a pack of refillable atomizers. These 5ml mini bottles click onto the plastic tube under a perfume's nozzle and fill up instantly with each pump. This way, your expensive fragrances get to travel with you. Shop with a Prime membership to get free, fast delivery on some of these.

1. Best Overall: Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, 30ml

Spritz on a scent that is subtle yet exotic. Jo Malone's Peony and Blush Suede Cologne is Nawrin's pick for an in-flight perfume that's not too overpowering. This 30ml travel-sized bottle opens with a fruity apple note that dissolves into the smell of peonies and honey. The light notes close with a suede texture - musky, velvety and animalic. For longevity and warmth, make sure to pair the perfume with a body cream, as thoroughly hydrated skin is key to prolonging fragrances.

2. Best for Cooler Days: Tom Ford Black Orchid, 50ml

For a drop in temperature, reserve this 50ml bottle of Tom Ford's Black Orchid. It's a luxurious scent born of dark accords, like black truffle, patchouli and black orchid. Sweeter notes add further dimension to the composition, featuring scents of French jasmine, ylangylang, vanilla and amber. The manufacturer advises against rubbing the perfume to retain its original fragrance. Though listed as a women's perfume, the Black Orchid is just as popular among men, per reviews.

3. Best Long-lasting Perfume: Givenchy L'Interdit Eau de Parfum, 80ml

If you're a fan of both floral and earthy scents, then you'll love the Givenchy L'Interdit. This eau de parfum enjoys frequent features on PerfumeTok (TikTok's perfume community) for being a floral fragrance with a twist. It opens with bergamot and ginger essence, which settle into heart notes of orange blossom and jasmine. Closing these green accords are patchouli, vanilla and vetiver. Reviews marvel at how a single spray lasts the entire day, perfect for sightseeing on foot.

4. Best for Men: Terre D'Hermes By Hermes, 75ml

Hermes' Terre D'Hermes is a scent that always follows Nawrin's husband on trips. This 75ml edition is a warm woody fragrance made up of notes of grapefruit, cedar and the Japanese herb shiso. It's best worn during the day for its citrus fruity profile and earthy base notes, like oakmoss and vetiver. Check out more perfumes for men here.

5. Best Skin Scent: Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Eau de Toilette Travel Spray, 10ml

Replica Beach Walk by Maison Margiela was one of our best skin scents of 2023, according to our perfume expert, Lorna Mc Kay, co-founder of The Perfume Society. We've picked the travel spray edition, which comes in a 10ml bottle. Consider inoffensive skin scents that hover close to your person for an upcoming holiday. Beach Walk captures a day out on the hot sand and in the salty sea breeze. With this on, you'll catch an occasional whiff of floral bergamot, creamy coconut milk and ylang-ylang.

6. Best for Daily Wear: Mont Blanc Explorer Ultra Blue EDP, 30ml

A travel spray worth looking into is the Mont Blanc Explorer Ultra Blue for men. It's an aquatic scent with a blend of Italian bergamot and woody notes. Pink pepper lends the citrus perfume a spicy edge. Reviewers have carried the 30ml bottle to work, the gym and on flights. They describe it as a holiday in a bottle, thanks to the fresh and sweet masculine musk that's almost a skin scent.