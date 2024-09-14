In order to select only the best options, we spoke with several watch enthusiasts in the UAE, as well as Mehwish Khan, who works at The Hour Store in Abu Dhabi. Our carefully curated list comprises functional watch cases, which offer a mix of style, luxury and practicality. So, pick up one with Prime membership, and proudly display your collection.

1. Best Overall: Wolf Designs Windsor 10-Piece Watch Box

A Wolf Design case is always a premium pick, according to Khan. So, if you want a storage solution and a stunning statement piece, Wolf Design's 10-Piece Watch Box definitely elevates your watch collection. Crafted from premium leather, the Windsor Watch Box is elegant and refined. The textured exterior adds a touch of sophistication, while the soft suede interior provides a luxurious cradle for your timepieces. Available in a range of colours, you can find the perfect match for your décor and personal style. The box can store up to 10 watches, accomodating a variety of sizes. Adjustable compartments ensure each watch rests securely, protected by soft cushions. There is added security with a lock and key. Plus, its glass top lets you admire your collection without opening the box. This versatile piece can store not only watches but also cufflinks, rings, or bracelets. However, everything good has its downsides, so remember that it is positioned as a high-end product, which means it comes with a higher price tag. Moreover, while it accommodates up to 10 watches, collectors with larger collections or those needing storage for more pieces may find the capacity to be insufficient. It may not be ideal for those with extensive or growing watch collections. Keep in mind, that the clear glass lid, while elegant, could be prone to smudges, scratches, or breakage. Moreover, regular maintenance is needed to preserve the clarity of the glass lid and avoid potential damage. So, should you buy it? it's a strong choice for those seeking a blend of luxury, functionality, and style in their watch storage solution. Its high-quality materials, thoughtful design, and secure features make it a stand-out option for protecting and showcasing your timepiece collection. While it may be a significant investment, the quality and durability of this watch box make it a worthwhile choice for those seeking a premium storage solution.

2. Best Budget: Songmics Watch Box

Easy on the pocket and definitely stylish, the Songmics Watch Box boasts a sleek and sophisticated design, featuring a glass lid that allows for easy viewing of your watch collection. Kunal Chopra, a Dubai-based businessman who owns a number of different watches, is quite satisfied with the Songmics watch box, which can accomodate up to 12 timepieces. Each watch is housed in a separate cushioned slot, so you can rest assured it is securely held and protected from scratches or damage. The box is crafted from durable faux leather or high-quality polyurethane (PU) leather. So, it looks good, and is easy to maintain. You don't have to worry about your valuable timepieces getting scratched inside, as the interior is lined with a soft, velvet-like fabric that prevents scratches and provides a gentle resting place for your watches. This watch box is also space-efficient. You can prop it on a dresser, nightstand, or shelf, without it taking up excessive room. So, all in all, the Songmics Watch Box offers a stylish and affordable way to store your watches. With its spacious interior, adjustable cushions, and secure closure, it's both functional and practical. While it offers great value, keep in mind that customisation options are limited, and the glass lid can be fragile. Nevertheless, if you're looking for an elegant and practical watch storage solution, the Songmics Watch Box is a solid choice.

3. Best for Watch Collectors: Cas De'Lux Watch Box Organiser

Michael D'Souza, a Dubai-based corporate communications manager, has been collecting watches for years. Some are generational timepieces, others are careful additions to his ever-growing collection. Recently, he bought the Cas De'Lux Watch Box Organiser, and says "it is the best decision" he has made. It looks good, feels good and keeps his watches safe, he adds. Khan helps to break down why this watch box works best for collectors: It features a high-quality faux leather exterior that mimics the look and feel of genuine leather. The leather is smooth, durable, and easy to clean, giving the watch box a luxurious and professional appearance. Its elegant black finish makes it a stylish addition to any room, fitting in seamlessly with numerous decor aesthetics. Smooth, durable and easy to clean, this watch box keeps to its professional and suave appearance. For added security, the box comes with a metal latch lock and key. This feature provides peace of mind, ensuring that your watches remain safe from unauthorised access. The lock mechanism is easy to use and adds an extra layer of protection, especially for valuable or sentimental watches. Designed with durability in mind, it combines high-quality materials and expert craftsmanship to ensure that it withstands daily use. The box's sturdy construction protects the watches from damage, while the high-end faux leather ensures the box maintains its luxurious appearance over time. It's a balance between luxury and functionality, and a strong addition to your home.

4. Best for Versatility: Glenor Co Watch Box

A stylish and functional storage solution for any serious watch collector, the Glenor Co Watch Box promises to be a classy addition for your timepiece collection. Crafted with intricate details, it features a durable and sleek exterior made from PU leather, which mimics genuine leather, while being easy to clean and maintain. The box is designed to last, ensuring that your watches are stored safely and elegantly for years. One of the stand-out features of this watch box is its capacity. It comes with 12 spacious slots that can accommodate watches of various sizes, from standard dress watches to bulkier sports models. Each slot includes a soft pillow to securely hold the watch in place without scratching or damaging it. Inside, the watch box is lined with soft, plush fabric that protects the watches from scratches and scuffs. This feature is crucial for maintaining the pristine condition of watches, especially for those with delicate surfaces and intricate details. It also features a secure metal latch that ensures the lid stays tightly closed, keeping the watches safe from accidental falls or exposure. The latch is easy to open and close, providing both security and convenience. Despite its ability to hold 12 watches, the box is compact and lightweight, making it easy to place on a dresser, inside a drawer, or even to carry when travelling. It’s a commendable blend of capacity and portability, ideal for collectors who like to bring a selection of their watches with them on trips. Whether placed in an office, bedroom, or dressing area, it complements modern and classic decor styles alike. However, if you possess watches with large faces or thick bands, it may not be able to accommodate them.

5. Best for Modern Styles: Case Elegance Watch Box

Looking for a no-frills watch box that does the job? This simple, yet stylish option, is perfect for storing and showcasing your favorite timepieces. The glass lid lets you take a quick peek at your collection, while the soft suede lining adds a touch of luxury. If you've just started a watch collection or don't plan to have too many, this might be the one for you. Exuding charm, the Case Elegance Watch Box has a sleek and modern 2x3 layout and sits more naturally on furniture surfaces. The unique layout and custom aluminum handle creates a clean and simple modern look. It can store up to at least six watches. The watch box features spacious compartments that can comfortably hold a variety of timepieces, from elegant dress watches to rugged sports models. Pillows in the compartments will keep your watches safe, and it is equipped with a tempered glass display lid. The lid allows you to easily view your collection while keeping it protected from dust and environmental elements. The glass is crystal clear and durable, enhancing the overall aesthetic of the box while providing a practical display feature. Moreover, the interior of the Case Elegance Watch Box is lined with ultra-soft microfibre fabric. This lining ensures that your watches are cushioned and protected from scratches, dust, and abrasions. The plush interior also gives the box a refined and high-end feel, making it a worthy home for valuable timepieces. There is a secure magnetic enclosure that ensures the lid is adequately sealed. Moreover, it has a minimalist design, so if you don't want something too flashy, this might be just for you.

6. Best for Premium Protection: Rothwell 10-Slot Leather Watch Box

If your priority is protection for your valuable timepieces above everything else, then consider a Rothwell 10-slot Leather Watch Box, explains Khan. The exterior is made from premium leather, known for its durability and resistance to wear and tear. You don't have to worry about security as such; the secure metal latch keeps the box tightly closed, preventing accidental openings and protecting your watches from dust and other elements. The interior is lined with soft, plush fabric that cushions your watches and prevents scratches. Each watch has its own compartment, minimising the risk of watches rubbing against each other and causing damage.The compartments are also equipped with pillows that hold your watches securely in place, preventing them from moving around and potentially getting scratched. These pillows are also removable. So, whether you have a growing watch collection or are looking for a sophisticated gift for a watch lover, this watch box offers excellent value and lasting durability.

7. Best for Organised Storage: Tawbury 12 Watch Box Organiser

Made from premium wood, the Tawbury 12 Watch Box Organiser will add a refined, elegant look in any space, and even complement a variety of decor styles, from modern to traditional. The watch box boasts 12 large, well-padded compartments that are designed to accommodate various watch sizes and types. This generous capacity makes it perfect for those with a growing collection or a versatile range of timepieces. Inside, the box is lined with soft, plush velvet or suede fabric, providing a cushioned and scratch-free environment for your watches. It promises longevity too: The combination of the sturdy wooden exterior, tempered glass lid, and soft interior ensures that the box provides lasting protection for your watches.

What to keep in mind before buying a watch box

So, how do you go about picking a watch box?

Khan explains: "When choosing the perfect box, consider its size, material, and design. Ensure it can comfortably hold your entire collection, opt for durable materials like leather or wood, and select a style that complements your personal taste. By investing in a high-quality watch box, you can protect your timepieces, and keep them organised."

Why you need the right size

Khan explains: "When selecting a watch box, consider the size, design, and budget. Choose a box that can comfortably hold your entire watch collection, reflects your personal style, and fits within your budget. By carefully considering these factors, you can find the perfect watch box to protect, display, and enhance your valuable timepieces."

What kind of collection do you have?

For storage purposes, any old watch box won't do. At the end of the day, it depends on the kind of watch collection you own.

Khan explained: "When choosing a watch box, consider your collection's needs. If you're a watch enthusiast with a diverse collection, you'll need a spacious box to accommodate everything. However, if you have a more focused collection, a smaller box might suffice." She also adds that it's important to think about your personal style. Do you prefer a classic, antique look, or something sleek and modern? The design of your watch box should reflect your taste.

"Finally, consider the box's size and shape. Some boxes are tall and narrow, while others are short and wide. And don't forget to decide if you want a hinged lid or a different style of closure. These factors will help you find the watch box to showcase your collection," she says.

Check the material

Material matters! Khan explains: "When choosing a watch box, consider the durability of the materials used. Metal offers superior protection against scratches and dents, making it ideal for travel. Plastic is lightweight and budget-friendly, but may not be as durable. Wooden cases are beautiful but delicate and best suited for display," she says.

Wooden watch boxes are beneficial for storing larger collections. They usually have two levels and are available in three different finishes: natural wood, black wood, or white wood. Each level can store up to six watches, so the box can hold up to 12 watches in total.

If leather is more to your taste, it is a strong and durable material that can withstand wear and tear. It protects your watches from scratches, dust, and other elements. It can last for many years, making it a worthwhile investment for protecting your valuable timepieces.