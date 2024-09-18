Cairo: A teacher’s swift response at a Saudi primary school has saved the life of a child who had swallowed three coins, according to a media news report.

The female teacher working at the school in Al Aflaj governorate, around 300km from Riyadh, noticed during her class that the first grader had displayed symptoms of choking and difficulty of breathing.

She helped the boy evict the coins that he had unintentionally swallowed while keeping them in his mouth, reported the Saudi news outlet Sabq.

The boy’s father, Mohammed Al Dousri, praised the teacher for her professional, life-saving response. “In this situation, I thank the teacher for her quick care and expertise that was the reason after Allah for saving my son’s life,” he said.

Schools in Saudi Arabia reopened their gates for the new academic year on August 18.

Last month, a Saudi teacher hosted several schoolchildren after their bus had broken down near his house, according to a social media video.

The footage showed the children getting off the bus and heading to the host’s house.

The man is a teacher at a school in the Saudi city of Al Kharj south east of Riyadh. He recounted his gesture.

“After I left the school at the end of the working day, I saw a school bus stopping in front of my house and there were nearly 50 primary schoolboys,” the teacher Majed Al Enazi, told Sabq.

“I immediately invited them to come to my house to take rest and protect themselves from the blazing sun,” he added.

The host phoned the children’s parents to reassure them about their situation. He also enabled the boys to talk to their parents.