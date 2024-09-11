When you’re outdoors in warm, sunny weather, you likely put on a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen. For some, a neck fan or portable fan is a necessity, too. But what about your little ones?

For a baby or toddler, being outdoors – even for a short period – can be a decidedly uncomfortable experience. With the sun beating down, no breeze in sight, and humidity adding to discomfort, pulling down their stroller’s canopy can make their limited space feel even more cramped and suffocating.

One great tool to help babies and toddlers feel comfortable and cool when you’re out and about, is a stroller fan. It can be the difference between pushing your child around in comfort, or returning home early. These useful devices work similarly to portable fans for adults, but many come with advanced features, like misters, air filtration and insect-repellent diffusers. Still others can be attached to cribs and car seats, making them versatile gadgets for everyday use.

We spoke with Dr Rita Saba, specialist paediatrician at Helena Taylor Clinic in Dubai, to gain insight on how best to prepare babies and toddlers for outdoor adventures, especially on hot days, and tips for handling the heat. Scroll down to read her advice.

Based on our expert's feedback, user reviews, and highly rated products on Amazon, we’ve curated a list of the best stroller fans available in the market. Pick up one with Prime membership, and it will likely become an important part of your baby gear arsenal as you get ready to head outdoors, with your little one in tow.

1. Best Overall: Amacool Stroller Fan

Pros

Portable, with flexible tripod

Three fan speeds

Includes LED light

360-degree rotation

Cons

Legs are not very durable

A mini fan with a flexible tripod, Amacool’s stroller fan can be clipped on almost anywhere – on strollers, cribs, car seats and more. With over 30,600 4.6 stars on Amazon, it comes with rave reviews. There are three fan speeds to choose from, and its rechargeable battery lasts between 6 to 10 hours. If it runs out in the middle of your outing, you can attach it to a power bank to keep it running. It can also be tilted vertically and horizontally, and rotated by a full 360°, allowing you full control. A fan cover with small grilles keeps curious fingers at bay. At night, you can switch on the LED light, which can work with the fan or separately, making it a useful tool to have on hand in low-light conditions. Reviewers say they love using the fan for rear-facing car seats, since children don’t face the car’s air conditioner in such situations. However, some say the legs could be more durable – too much twisting and manhandling has been known to snap them off.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

2. Best Bladeless: Skip Hop Portable Stroller Fan

Pros

Safe bladeless design

Three fan speeds

Six-hour battery life

Quiet

Cons

Wind speed isn’t as strong as some others

While most stroller fans come with safety measures to prevent injuries, if you’d like complete peace of mind, opt for Skip Hop’s bladeless fan. It’s safe for even the most curious tiny tots, and it’s easy to attach – its universal hub can be clamped on at virtually any angle. There are three speed settings to choose from, and its rechargeable battery runs for up to six hours before it needs to be plugged in again (via a USB cable). Reviewers say its fan speed could be better, since it's not as powerful as most bladed fans, but it remains a quiet, efficient device for families who want gentle airflow and a safe operation.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

3. Best Misting: Comlife Misting Stroller Fan

Pros

Hour-long mist feature

Good battery life

Flexible tripod legs

Cons

Needs regular cleaning

A fan that offers next-level cooling, Comlife’s stroller fan has a unique misting feature, thanks to its 50ml water tank. When you fill it up, the fan will operate with mist for five minutes, and without mist for five minutes, continuing this way for a full hour before it needs a refill. Its 2,400mAh rechargeable battery operates for up to six hours, and can be recharged with a USB cable. There are three speeds to choose from, and it can pivot by 270° vertically, and by 360° horizontally to provide optimal air flow. Flexible tripod legs on this device allow you to attach it to virtually any part of the stroller. However, do note that since it involves a water tank, you’ll have to make sure to keep it clean so it doesn’t accumulate mould.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

4. Best Battery Life: Momcozy Portable Stroller Fan

Pros

Impressive battery life

Easy to set up and use

Four powerful fan speed settings

Includes LED lights with two modes

Cons

Heavier than most fans

While many stroller fans can run for several hours without needing a recharge, few can last all day long. Momcozy’s stroller fan, with its impressive 8,000mAh rechargeable battery, lasts anywhere from 12 to 27 hours, depending on the fan speed you use. Its flexible tripod legs wrap around the stroller’s handle, and it has four fan speed settings, including a ‘natural wind’ mode that feels like a real breeze. Reviewers say the fan speed here is powerful, but it is definitely heavier than the other fans on our list, at 771g. It also includes LED lights, which can be useful in the evenings – you can even switch from white light to coloured lights, to keep your little one fascinated. The fan can be rotated 360° horizontally and 200° vertically.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh18, and two-year extended warranty for Dh25.

5. Best Air Filter: JisuLife Baby Stroller Fan

Pros

Bladeless turbine design

100 fan speed settings

Air filtration system

Long battery life

Cons

On the larger side

Curious fingers won’t have anything to fear from JisuLife’s portable stroller fan. Its bladeless turbine design doesn’t just offer a cool breeze and a safer operation, it also comes equipped with an advanced filtration system. The fan effectively captures dust and particles in the air, allowing your baby to move about in a fresher environment. Its large 5,000mAh battery lets you keep the fan on for up to 12.5 hours, and by toggling a knob, you can select from 100 fan speed settings. You can also choose from three levels of soft lighting. Overall, JisuLife’s portable stroller fan offers excellent value for money. The only gripe some reviewers have, is that it’s on the larger side, and is just a little lighter than the Momcozy fan, at 710g.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

Best practices for taking babies outdoors in hot weather

Along with gadgets like stroller fans, lightweight clothing, sunscreen, good ventilation in strollers, and adequate hydration all help keep babies and toddlers cool and protected outdoors. Image Credit: Shutterstock

With the UAE experiencing hot or warm weather for at least nine months out of the year, it’s important to learn how best to prepare our little ones for the outdoors.

According to Dr Saba, the right clothing can make all the difference.

She said: “Parents should dress their babies and toddlers in light, breathable fabrics to allow airflow and reduce sweating. One layer of loose-fitting clothing is typically sufficient. If you’re using a stroller cover, ensure it is breathable and provides UV [ultraviolet] protection. Use a wide hat to cover their face and neck, and don’t forget sunglasses with UV protection. Try to keep the stroller in shaded areas as much as possible. Avoid direct sunlight during peak hours (10 am to 4 pm).”

If you haven’t bought a sunscreen for your little one yet, it’s worth adding one to the diaper bag. According to the American Academy of Paediatrics, you can use a minimal amount of sunscreen on the face, back of the hands, and top of the feet.

Dr Saba explained: “For babies older than six months, apply baby-safe sunscreen with [sun protection factor] SPF 30 to 50, on all exposed skin. Reapply every two hours, especially if your baby is sweating or has been in water. For younger infants, it’s better to use shade and protective clothing as a first option.”

She cautioned parents about the dangers of covering up their babies with too many layers of clothing: “Parents should avoid overdressing their babies, even if it’s early in the morning or evening, as heat can build up quickly. Covering the stroller with thick blankets or dark covers that block airflow should also be avoided, as it can trap heat and increase the risk of overheating.”

How to tell if your baby is overheating

Overheating doesn’t just make babies uncomfortable – it’s a serious concern that has been known to lead to heat rash, and increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Dr Saba said: “Babies and toddlers are more prone to overheating when outdoors, especially in hot climates like the UAE. Their bodies don’t regulate temperature as efficiently as adults, and they can become overheated more quickly than adults. Keep an eye out for signs of overheating like red, flushed skin, sweating, irritability, lethargy, and in more serious cases, rapid breathing, faster heart rate and a hot, dry feeling to the touch. If your baby’s skin is very warm and sweaty or they appear unusually fussy or sleepy, get them into a cooler spot right away.”

For all of the above reasons, stroller fans can be a useful purchase when you’re out and about in the UAE. When buying one, Dr Saba advised making sure they are securely attached and provide a gentle, rather than strong, breeze.

She said: “[Stroller fans] help to circulate air around your baby, reducing the risk of overheating. Choose one with adjustable speeds, allowing you to control the airflow based on the temperature and your baby’s comfort. When used in rear-facing car seats, ensure that the fan is not blowing directly on the child’s face for long periods and that the child isn’t getting cold from the airflow. Always buy a fan with a protective cover to prevent any accidents. Keep checking periodically that the fan is working properly, that it is securely attached, and that the battery life is sufficient.”

However, she added a caveat: “Remember, though, fans are just one part of staying cool — make sure the stroller has plenty of ventilation and that your baby stays hydrated.”

Tips for keeping babies and toddlers cool outdoors

Our expert shared thoughtful advice to ensure little ones are safe and protected from climbing temperatures:

Try to [go outdoors in the] early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler; avoid peak hours.

Choose parks or areas with plenty of shade.

Always ensure your baby stays hydrated. Offer water frequently, especially if they are older than six months. For younger infants, more frequent breastfeeding or formula feeding can help.

Using sun hats or UV-protective umbrellas to create your own shade, if necessary, can be helpful.

You can use stroller covers or shades that allow airflow and UV protection.

A very helpful tip is to always carry a towel or cloth that can be dampened with cold water and placed on your baby’s neck or forehead to help lower their body temperature.

Be careful of hot surfaces like sand or playground equipment, as they can become very hot and cause burns.