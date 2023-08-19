Love is in the air.... It's only a matter of time before wedding invites from dear friends and relatives start pouring in. We want to look our best for the celebrations, but plans always begin with 'What to wear?' and never 'What make-up look should I go for?'

No worries - we're here to help you decode the wedding season. Of course, bridal make-up takes the cake, although, beauty essentials for wedding guests aren't too far off. According to a Dubai-based bridal make-up artist, attendees also want a make-up look that stays put for hours on end, without needing multiple touchups.

"Consider the location of the wedding, the weather and what you'll be wearing," said Rola Baghdadi, a certified make-up artist of 20 years, who gets brides and bridesmaids ready at the Amro Ladies Salon.

What make-up should I wear as a wedding guest?

Our beauty expert suggests either a smoky-eye look or one that's a bit more special, featuring a graphic eyeliner. Image Credit: Unsplash/Dollar Gill

There's no single catch-all make-up for weddings. Baghdadi says beauty trends change so quickly that clients ask for a different look every three months. What she has noticed, is that preferences widely differ by age group.

Baghdadi said: "Generally, girls from ages 17 to 24 like to go for artistic graphic liner on the eyes, and they'll always want something different. For those aged 24 and up, the make-up is usually dewy and natural, with smoky eyes. As for 35 and up, their preference is classic, where the focus is on the eyes. They like thick eyeliner, dark lipstick and natural, skin-like foundation".

Whatever look you settle on, our beauty expert says that it has to be special for the occasion. So, don't hesitate to try out bolder looks. But, warmer weather could spell trouble for achieving a flawless base. Baghdadi shares her top tip: "Apply a bit of fixing spray and blend it with a beauty blender. Wait for a few minutes, before you start applying your make-up".

If you have dry skin, try this hack with a gel-based primer instead, she adds. Her biggest secret to looking perfect on the day, however, is skincare. "Prep your skin very well before anything else. It's the secret to beautiful make-up," said Baghdadi.

We've got all the details to prepping your skin in easy steps, so remember to check the list out. While you work on your glow, shop for expert-recommended beauty essentials you might need for the wedding season.

Pick up setting spray, foundation, blush, mascara and more, below. Get these items to you as soon as today, with an Amazon Prime membership.

1. Best Setting Spray: Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray, 118ml

If there's a setting spray worth investing in, it's the Urban Decay All Nighter spray. Baghdadi's pick helps your make-up last for up to 16 hours, and requires no touchups in the powder room. Expect flawless wedding selfies, even through tears of happiness, as the spray transforms your make-up products into water-, smudge- and transfer-proof. It's also perfect for warmer weather, since each spritz carries Urban Decay's Temperature Control Technology. Spray it on before and after make-up, or wet your eyeshadow brush for an intense lid colour. You can even mix it with your favourite foundation for extra hold. Several five-star reviews say they swear by this product, heading to dinner with friends straight after a 10-hour shift, without any undereye make-up smudges.

2. Best Primer: Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer

Setting sprays are an essential item for oily skin types. But, if you find yourself needing a lot of moisturising before make-up, applying a hydrating primer can help with dry patches and locking in a full face of make-up. The Milk Hydro Grip Primer is a skincare and beauty product in one - it's formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, aloe water, blue agave extract to grip make-up and prickly pear cactus extract to soothe the skin. This gel-based primer fixes make-up for up to 12 hours, giving your face a dewy finish. Make sure to leave the product on for one minute to activate its gripping properties. Happy reviewers like that the primer gives them a glow that's not oily or greasy. Many also report that their make-up application goes on much more smoothly.

3. Best Foundation: Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, R510

Choosing a foundation ultimately depends on your skin type and undertone. Whether you want to go for a compact or liquid foundation, Baghdadi recommends light to medium coverage for the coveted natural finish. She finds Make Up For Ever's new line of HD Skin foundation to be one of the best launches this year. While we wait for more stock, check out its popular predecessor, the Ultra HD range. Formulated to meet the demands of high-definition cameras and studio settings, the foundation conceals imperfections and helps your skin feel moisturised. Reviewers say it's their favourite natural-looking foundation, blends well, and doesn't transfer to clothes. It's also available in stick form that you can toss in your bag for touchups.

4. Best Eyeliner: It Cosmetics Superhero No-Tug Retractable Eyeliner

For defined eyes, you'll need a pen eyeliner that draws on sharp, clean lines and is waterproof. If you're going for a smoky look, then pick up the It Cosmetics blendable pencil eyeliner. Baghdadi's recommendation has a blunt tip, all-day wear and a waterproof, smudge-proof formula. Hydrating ingredients like avocado oil, chamomile extract, mango seed oil and vitamin E all aid in a smooth application, where the tip glides over eyelids without tugging or skipping. It Cosmetics suggests blending out the liner immediately after application and pairing it with a volumising mascara for the best results. There's no need to sharpen, either, with its twist design. Reviews love the pigment, calling it dark and dramatic, which stays on all day.

5. Best Mascara: Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Waterproof Mascara, Noir

Treat yourself to a luxurious mascara to pair with your eyeliner. Chanel's Le Volume De Chanel waterproof mascara is one of Baghdadi's favourites, as it adds darkness and definition to the eyes. The formula resists water, humidity and sebum, making it ideal for events that last for hours. You get instant thicker lashes, coated in an intense black colour, along with clump-free volume. It even features provitamin B5 and vitamin E acetate to strengthen and protect lashes. According to reviews, it doesn't exaggerate the length of your eyelashes, but rather enhances your natural features.

6. Best Lipstick: MAC Matte Lipstick, Velvet Teddy

Mac lipsticks are a great buy in general, but if you need long-lasting wear, then shop from its Matte Lipstick range. Velvet Teddy is a neutral shade for medium skin tones, and goes on with no shine or sheen. It has a creamy matte finish, instead, which wears for up to 10 hours, as reviewers attest to the staying power. Top the lipstick with a clear or colour gloss for more depth. Baghdadi loves Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb line - its Fenty Glow shade is a flattering colour for all.

7. Best Blush: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, Peach Pop

Opt for a skin-like dewy blush, says Baghdadi, ones like the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands. This liquid blush comes in four shades to suit different skin tones, and Peach Pop is exactly what it sounds like - a soft, coral pink that adds a healthy glow to your nude make-up look. Dot the colour onto the cheeks using the cushion applicator and blend it out for a smoothing, blurred effect. Despite the small tube, reviewers say a little product goes a long way.