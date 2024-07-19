A fridge is arguably the most important part of any kitchen. But when it inevitably breaks down, you’re likely to feel a sense of dread sinking in. It’s because of a universal truth: large appliances can clean out your wallet.

This time, you’ll find yourself pocketing savings as you buy a brand-new refrigerator. Amazon’s Prime Day sale is on, which means slashed prices on millions of products across the website, during the six-day event. All you have to do is become a Prime member, to snag over 50 per cent off on home and kitchen essentials, and lots more.

We curated a list of the best Krome refrigerators, to take advantage of discounts on these top-end appliances. Add your new fridge to cart, and shop before Prime Day ends, on July 21! You can also add installation services in your special delivery options at check-out, and get 99 per cent discount on eligible offers.

1. Best Overall: Krome 600L Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Water Dispenser

Pros

Spacious interiors

Precision humidity management

Airflow optimisation

Built-in water dispenser

No Frost cooling

Cons

Shelves are not adjustable

For the ultimate convenience, consider Krome’s side-by-side refrigerator. Two doors swing open, granting you access to both the fridge and freezer compartments in a single glance. There’s plenty of space here, thanks to a net volume of 430 litres, an efficient storage system, and sufficient door shelving. The fridge features advanced airflow optimisation to help reduce temperature fluctuations and prolong the shelf-life of produce. It also uses precision humidity management to keep moisture at optimal levels, so that food remains crisp and retains its nutritional value for a long time. Reviewers appreciate that they don’t have to manually defrost the fridge: it features No Frost technology. There are also added conveniences, like a door alarm when it’s left open, an electronic control system with touch temperature control, and energy-efficient LED lighting. An in-built water dispenser allows you to enjoy cold water whenever you want it. The only downside may be that the shelves are not adjustable.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh131.49 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty on this product, and 10-year compressor warranty.

2. Best Large Capacity: Krome 700L Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Pros

Spacious interiors

Premium features

Inverter compressor technology

Quiet appliance

Cons

Dust is visible on matte exteriors

With a premium design and a darker finish, Krome’s 700L fridge ensures you have room for everything you need. The 333L fridge compartment and 192L freezer compartment are cooled with state-of-the-art inverter compressor technology – this means the appliance will automatically adjust the internal temperature based on surrounding temperature, operating mode, and any loss of cooling caused by opening and closing the door. It’s a quiet fridge, with a three-star energy rating, and several useful features, like an LED control panel on the door, a built-in water dispenser, and a twist ice maker. Reviewers appreciate its high-end build and design, but some mention that the dark, matte finish of the fridge causes dust or stains to stand out, so it needs to be wiped off frequently.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh148.34 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty on this product, and 10-year compressor warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, and two-year extended warranty for Dh162.

3. Best Value: Krome 600L Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Pros

Sleek design

Multi-air flow system

No Frost technology

Useful features

Twist ice maker included

Cons

Shelves are not adjustable

No water dispenser

A sleek side-by-side refrigerator that adds a modern touch to any kitchen, this Krome appliance has practically all the features you’re looking for. Its freezer compartment offers a roomy 169L of space, while its fridge section has 261L of shelving you can fill up with your favourite food. A cutting-edge No Frost cooling system keeps the appliance clear of ice and frost build-up, while a multi-air flow system ensures even and consistent cooling throughout. Like our top pick, this fridge has similar useful features – a door alarm, soft LED light and touch control panel. However, it drops the water dispenser and swaps it with a twist ice maker so that you have a steady supply of ice for parties or cool summer drinks. With an Energy Star rating of three, it’s a solid, reliable fridge to own, and it’s currently available at over 20 per cent off.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh120.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty on this product, and 10-year compressor warranty.

4. Best Mid-Range: Krome 330L Double-Door Refrigerator

Pros

Electronic touch control system

Consistent, even air flow

No Frost cooling technology

Large twist ice maker included

Cons

Ice maker takes up considerable freezer space

For a more space-saving solution, Krome’s 330L refrigerator with top mounted freezer is ideal. The appliance give you access to three shelves and a crisper box in the fridge compartment, a freezer shelf, and double doors lined with plenty of shelving for tall bottles and other items. Equipped with No Frost cooling technology to prevent ice build-up, as well as a multi-air flow system that circulates cold air evenly, the fridge keeps food fresh and reduces hot spots. Essentials, like a door alarm and LED lamp, are built into the fridge. There’s also a large twist ice maker, which is useful, but does take up nearly half the space of a freezer shelf. You can adjust the internal temperature via an electronic touch control system, to your preferred settings. Reviewers like the glossy look of the fridge, and say it provides ample storage, without taking up too much room in their kitchens.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh78.52 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty on this product, and 10-year compressor warranty. Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh57, and two-year extended warranty for Dh81.

5. Best Single-Door: Krome 120L Single-Door Fridge

Pros

Compact design

Adjustable shelving

Reversible door

Door lock option

Cons

Manual defrosting required

If you’re in the market for a second fridge, need one for a narrow space, or for a dorm room, look no further than Krome’s single-door refrigerator. Its sleek, compact design is only made better by the fact that it still manages to offer a considerable capacity of 120L to store all your items. The appliance uses a hermetic compressor and hidden condenser for optimal cooling performance. The glass shelves are fully adjustable, allowing you the flexibility of organising items as you prefer. Even the door is customisable: it’s reversible, so you can adjust the opening direction based on your kitchen layout. If you’re sharing space with someone – in a dorm room, for instance – you can lock the door with the provided key. Like other Krome refrigerators, this fridge protects the environment by using a R600A refrigerant, which is designed to cause zero ozone damage and has a lower carbon footprint than most of its counterparts. Do note, however, that you’ll have to manually defrost the fridge, but this shouldn’t be too taxing, since it’s a compact appliance. Overall, it’s a great little fridge to add to your home.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty on this product, and five-year compressor warranty.

6. Best Budget: Krome 60L Single-Door Compact Refrigerator

Pros

Space-saving design

Adjustable shelf

Reversible door

Quiet appliance

Cons

Manual defrosting required

Whether you place it under your desk or use it to store extra beverages at parties, Krome’s minibar-style single-door fridge is a space-saving, versatile appliance. It looks great, too, with a silver door panel and rounded corners. The recessed handle, made of ABS material, offers durability – something you might appreciate if this is to become your most used appliance in your dorm room. Although it comes with a single shelf, it’s adjustable, so you can place taller items with no issues. The reversible door can open however you like it to, based on the layout of the room. It’s energy-efficient, with a three-star energy rating, and leaves no trace of carbon behind, thanks to its greener R600A refrigerant. The fridge comes with a door lock and operates quietly. However, this appliance also requires manual defrosting, like our other single-door option.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides one-year warranty on this product, and five-year compressor warranty.