For all the escapists out there, it’s time to dust off your consoles and put a pause on reality. With a robust portfolio of releases this year, the gaming industry thrived and so did our fingers as we looked to fill long hours spent indoors. Thanks to the added interest from infrequent gamers, some fantastic video games have come to light in 2021.

1. Hades (PS5)

Fight Hades, the deity of the underworld himself, in this rogue-like action gameplay. You play as the rebellious son and prince of Hades, battling for freedom from your father’s clutches. But as is the nature of roguelike, every time you succumb to the enemy, there is no saving of progress – you begin with a clean slate and a fresh slew of monsters.

Hades’ hand-painted environment and powerful music score are a treat for the senses. Available on all popular consoles this year, our listing specifically picks a PlayStation 5 DVD at a slashed price.

Age rating: 12 and above

2. Returnal (PS5)

Another roguelike gameplay to test your limits, Returnal takes place on a chilling alien planet where your death resets the entire world. Selene is your player, who is stranded in the company of eerie creatures, and her escape never seems to be near. Touted for its strong playability, Returnal makes sure you are glued to the screen, piecing together Selene’s horror tale in an ever-changing universe.

Returnal is available on PS5.

Age rating: 16 and above

3. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Final Fantasy fans, rejoice! The seventh instalment in the series got its long-awaited remake last year, and this year, it made it to PS5 with added enhancements. The action-role playing game still follows mercenary Cloud Strife and his friends, just with detailed world building, new powers and new characters. Roam the streets of Midgar city and relive the critically acclaimed gameplay on PS5.

Age rating: 16 and above

4. Hitman 3 (PS4)

Do assassinator Agent 47’s bidding in this third and final Hitman game in the trilogy. You are travelling the world, moving in stealth and dodging intelligence officers in brand new locations, from Dubai to Romania, on a revenge-fuelled journey. This version is compatible with your virtual reality (VR) headset by PlayStation.

Hitman 3 is available on PS4.

Age rating: 17 and above

5. Deathloop (PS5)

As the name suggests, the first-person shooter game plunges you into a vicious time loop, set in the 1960s. You play an assassin called Colt, who is trapped on an island which resets itself past midnight. To break the loop, you must take down eight targets, including a rival assassin Julianna, before the clock strikes 12, or else Colt begins his mission all over again.

Deathloop is available on PS5.

Age rating: 18 and above

6. It Takes Two (PS4)

This two-player adventure play was crowned the best game at The Game Awards 2021. Its feel-good, wholesome and fun narrative proves that it definitely takes two to tango. You and your friend assume the roles of Cody and May, a clashing married couple on a quest to regain their human bodies. In their tiny doll forms, they clear obstacles in and around their home (raging vacuum cleaners and gangster squirrels), realising the love they had lost along the way.

It Takes Two (pictured above) is available on PS4 with a PS5 upgrade.

Age rating: 13 and above

7. Metroid Dread (Nintendo Switch)

Whip out your Switch consoles for Metroid Dread, the second installation in 19 years. Intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran is on a mission, deep below the surface of the rogue planet of ZDR. Help Samus fight off dreadful mechanical creatures and level up with every defeated enemy, as you find a way to escape the alien world.

Age rating: 13 and above