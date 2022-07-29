There’s an ingenious and quick way to bring every appliance in your house into a smart home system. By using smart plugs, you never have to flick on a light switch again. And since many of them include smart connectivity, you can wirelessly switch on (or off) appliances, like the kettle or washing machine, making routine tasks easy and more convenient than ever before. Better yet, they help keep energy bills at a minimum.

So, invest in a smart plug and make your home as futuristic and efficient as it can possibly get. Check out other smart home features, like smart lights , smart locks , and smart thermostats . You can get these products as early as tomorrow, with Amazon Prime .

1. Best Overall: meross WiFi Plug (2-pack)

Pros

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, SmartThings

Compatible with Apple Home Kit (iOs 13 and above)

Includes a sliding safety cover

Excellent technical support

Cons

Some reviewers say the app is not intuitive

This compact meross smart plug fits snugly into power outlets and doesn’t interfere with any switches. Compatible with a whole range of voice assistants – from Alexa to Google – you can use it to create on/off schedules, set auto-off timers and bring your appliances into your smart home environment. A thoughtful sliding safety cover ensures children don’t insert their fingers into the plug. And with efficient 24/7 technical support, reviewers say it’s a game-changing smart plug.

2. Best Power Strip: TP-Link Kasa WiFi Power Strip

Pros

USB ports included

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Simple set-up

Cons

Extension cable is short, at one metre

TP-Link’s Kasa smart WiFi power strip, with its three plug options and two USB ports, is ideal for installation in areas where you have more than one appliance or device set up, like a home office or entertainment zone. With a built-in surge protector – something that many smart plugs lack – and the ability to connect to devices through the Kasa app, Google Assistant, Alexa, or buttons on the device itself, it’s a handy purchase for your smart home.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh19.

3. Best for Apple Devices: Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug

Pros

Space-saving design

Easy to set up

Works with Apple Home Kit

Cons

Can only be controlled through the Apple Home app

No energy monitoring

More compact than many other smart plugs in the market, Belkin’s Wemo won’t block your power outlet. You can use a physical switch on the plug if you don’t want to use your voice or the app to turn appliances on and off. Another handy feature is that it has an ingenious Away mode, which makes it seem like you’re home even when you’re not, by turning a lamp on periodically.

4. Best for Outdoor Use: meross WiFi Smart Plug Outdoor 2

Pros

IP44 weatherproof housing and socket cover

Powerful and reliable WiFi connection

Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings

Overload protection included

Manufacturer warranty included

Cons

Reviewers say technical support is not up to the mark

Some reviewers say the plugs are difficult to install

With a dual outlet design and IP44 waterproof rating, which basically means its splashproof, this meross WiFi Smart Plug is ideal for outdoor use. Use it to power up lights in your backyard, pumps, fountains, or even a seasonal Christmas tree. The smart plugs work with any 2.4GHz or dual-band WiFi router. Use voice commands to control your appliances, and when you’re away, switch on your landscape lighting through the meross app. Make sure you close the sockets with their waterproof cover when not in use, to ensure the plugs last for years.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 24-month warranty and after-sales support.

5. Best Value: Eazyliv WiFi Smart 16A Plug Socket (4-pack)

Pros

Includes energy consumption monitoring of connected appliances

Compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant

Sliding safety cover included

Allows scheduling and timer settings

Cons

Some reviewers complain about build quality

For a great price, you get four smart plugs from Eazyliv. Use your preferred voice assistant to control appliances at home, or schedule the smart plug to automatically power electronics on and off as needed, through the Smart Life app. The plugs can be used to power a host of devices, from rice cookers to coffee makers and lamps. The best part? Monitor the current, voltage and energy consumption of each of your appliances and learn when best to switch them on or off – you can end up saving money on your electric bills!