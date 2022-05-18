Did you know? You can remotely lock and unlock the front door of your house using just your smartphone. Many are adopting the keyless approach because of the added security and convenience a smart lock offers. With this piece of gadget installed, your family has to never wonder about who has the keys or whether someone’s forgotten to lock the door. And friends and house help can also be let in when you’re away at work. We found some of the best-rated smart locks on Amazon to kick off your search; with a Prime membership, get the lock as soon as tomorrow.

Smart Lock Installation Service

The best part is that you don’t have to install the smart lock on your own. When you opt for the Smart Locks Installation service, Amazon scours for professionals near you to get the job done, on your own time. These pros will come home to check for the best placement according to your Wi-Fi signal, set up Alexa if applicable and help you add key combinations for guests, after fully installing the smart lock of your choice.

If you’re not sure about which lock to buy, you can pick the service ‘Installation & Product’ instead. Pros will arrive with either a standard or a premium smart lock by the brand Yale.

Warranty: There is a standard warranty of three months for all installation related work.

Cost: Starting from Dh300

1. Best Overall: ULTRALOQ U-Bolt WiFi Smart Lock (Satin Nickel)

Pros

Mechanical key bolt for backup entry

Control using Alexa, Hey Google, SmartThings and IFTTT

Manage access and entry logs from phone

Share eKeys for limited time entry

Works with Apple Watch

Allows external charging when battery runs out

Cons

Reviews say auto-lock isn’t reliable

Only connects using the 2.4GHz band

While most smart locks require you to purchase a WiFi gateway for remote access, ULTRALOQ U-Bolt comes with built-in WiFi, so there are no separate purchases included. Punch in the code on the keypad, unlock with your smartphone by shaking it or use physical keys per usual for backup entry. Once the lock is paired with your smartphone, it detects the phone in your pocket and automatically unlocks the door. Another plus point is its smart home configuration - if you have an Echo Dot at home, tell Alexa to get the door for you when you’re busy with chores. Though to set it up with your home network and smartphone, make sure you pair using the 2.4GHz WiFi band.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a lifetime mechanical warranty and an 18-month electronic warranty.

Bonus: Add professional installation for an extra Dh250.

2. Best Biometric Lock: Eufy Security Fingerprint Keyless Entry Door Lock

Pros

Fingerprint unlocking in 1.3 seconds

IP65 weatherproof rating

Auto-lock feature

Easy installation

Cons

Lacks advanced smart features like voice assistance

Requires an add-on device for remote control

Expensive

Eufy Security smart lock is compatible with doors that have a deadbolt hole and a thickness of 35 to 55mm. Typically installed above the door handle, the smart lock unlocks the door using either your fingerprint, the eufy Security app or by entering the code on the touch keypad. Its best known convenient feature is the biometric scanner, which lets you in in just under two seconds thanks to its rapid fingerprint identification. And once you’re in or out, the door automatically locks behind you, ensuring your safety even when you’re in a hurry.

3. Best Budget and Renter-Friendly Lock: August Smart Lock, 3rd Generation

Pros

Renter-friendly option

Pairs with Alexa or Google Assistant for voice commands

DoorSense sensor alerts if door isn’t locked properly

Locks and unlocks automatically when you approach it

Cons

Too dependent on smartphone to operate

Remote access requires an additional device to work

Upgrade your regular deadbolt with an August smart lock. This deadbolt uses the August smartphone application to lock and unlock the door, but keeps the keyhole intact from the outside. So if you’re worried about completely transitioning to a smart lock, this gadget helps with the added security of a traditional key and even makes the installation renter-friendly. You’ll be relying on the August app for pretty much everything, from granting remote access to friends and family to keeping track of the times the door was locked and unlocked. Even if your hands are full of grocery bags, the app will automatically let you in after detecting your presence.

4. Best Durable Lock: Yale Security Touchscreen Deadbolt, Bronze

Pros

Uses traditional key bolt along with keypad for entry

Auto-locks right after the door shuts

Sturdy, durable build

Easy to install

Cons

Needs an upgrade kit for smartphone configuration

Reviews say keypad lights up only when digits are tapped

Enter the house with either your keys or an access code by tapping on the keypad. The Yale Security touchscreen lock is compatible with standard doors that have an existing deadbolt above the handle. Like other smart locks, this device ensures the door locks behind you, works in extreme temperatures and grants access to friends and family via temporary codes unique to them. One caveat is that you can only use your phone as a key after buying Yale’s upgrade kit separately, but the keypad works just as fine without. This is a great option for those who would prefer to rely less on their smartphone, in case they lose the device.

Bonus: Add professional installation for an extra Dh250.

5. Best for Multiple-Entry Options: Sifely Keyless Entry Door Lock

Pros

Four ways of locking the door, including physical keys

Set up time-limited access codes

Allows external charging when battery runs out

Stores unlimited fingerprints

Cons

Installation can be complicated

Replaces latch instead of just the deadbolt

Remote codes and smartphone operation require an add-on device

Sifley’s smart lock integrates both the deadbolt and door latch in one. For safety and security reasons, you have multiple modes of entry with this lock – fingerprint, physical keys, keypad passcode and key fob or token. If you have someone staying over for a short period of time, you can even generate a time-limited access code that expires. In the event the lock - which has a battery lifetime of one year - runs out of charge, an external power bank can be used to supply battery to the keypad. For smarter operation via phone, however, you will need to purchase an add-on device.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 30-day money back guarantee, and a one-year product warranty.

Bonus: Add professional installation for an extra Dh250.