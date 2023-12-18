Imagine unwrapping a gift and spotting the familiar Apple logo on the box. Or opening a present and discovering that it’s a unique accessory, designed just for Apple users like you.

Products and accessories for and from the American tech company have a rock-solid reputation as beloved gift options for friends and family. They’re useful, practical, and last for a long time, and your gift recipient can begin using them immediately.

Whether it’s a MagSafe wallet with stand for their iPhone, or a brand-new iPad that they can take with them on their travels, there are plenty of options for long-time users of the Apple ecosystem.

1. Best Keychain Charger: Philenta Apple Watch Charger

Pros

Small and powerful

Portable

Has battery indicators

Good compatibility

Cons

Some reviewers wish it had a higher capacity

This magnetic portable keychain charger is as small as the Apple Watch, but can fully charge it at least two times. With a large battery capacity of 1,800mAh, the keychain has four power indicators to keep you apprised of its battery level, with every indicator representing 25 per cent of the power. A Type-C to USB-A charging cable is included for when you need to re-charge the keychain. Hang the compact device on your backpack or let it stay with your car keys as a secondary battery source for the Apple Watch. It’s compatible with all the Watch series, including Ultra and SE, and makes for a great, unique gift for loved ones.

2. Best Wireless Charging Dock: Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Pros

Charges three devices simultaneously

Compatible with MagSafe cases

Charge in any orientation

Neat design

Cons

Expensive for a wireless charging dock

A good wireless charging station can be a source of relief to an Apple user, who often returns home with many gadgets running out of juice. Belkin’s three-in-one wireless charging station simultaneously charges up an iPhone, Apple Watch and Airpods with its fast-charging, 15W MagSafe technology. Reviewers love that they can snap the iPhone onto the charger in any orientation they prefer, and still continue to use the phone while it charges. Compatible with models from the iPhone 12 series and onwards, it’s a great addition to anyone’s nightstand.

3. Best Gaming Controller: Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller

Pros

Tactile analogue triggers

Low latency and responsive gameplay

Works with all iPhones

Backbone app has a useful game launcher

Cons

Doesn’t fit latest iPhone perfectly, say reviewers

The latest Backbone One controller will transform your gift recipient’s iPhone into a portable gaming console. This responsive controller features satisfyingly tactile buttons and clickable thumbsticks for a fun gaming experience. It even you in 60fps game recording, helps the player go live on Twitch and share links with their friends. The Backbone app keeps all their games in one place, so it’s easy to launch a favourite one, and look for similar titles. They can even use it with other devices, like the iPad, Mac or PC to connect to cloud gaming. Reviewers say the low latency makes it an ideal gaming accessory, however those with the latest iPhones say the Backbone’s fit is not perfect.

4. Best Smartphone: iPhone 15 Pro

Pros

New A17 Pro Bionic processor

Optimised for gaming

Vivid display

New titanium frame

Universal USB-C charging

Cons

Expensive

A new iPhone is always a highly coveted gift, no matter what the occasion. The latest iPhone 15 Pro is our pick, for its sleek titanium build, cutting-edge hardware specs, industry-leading performance and outstanding camera quality. The latest phone takes the iPhone experience to the next level, thanks to its fantastic 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED screen, with ProMotion technology, which makes its arguably one of the best phone displays in the market right now. Its speedy A17 processor makes gaming seamless, and the phone’s physical mute switch has been replaced by an all-new Action button, which can be customised. The phone has also left behind the Lightning port for USB-C, which has become a universal standard, making it easy to charge all Apple devices with the same cable.

5. Best Laptop: Apple MacBook Air

Pros

Light and portable

Sharp, bright display

Comfortable keyboard

Battery lasts over eight hours

Cons

Only two USB-C ports

If you’re willing to splurge, you’ll find no better laptop than the high-end, ultraportable MacBook Air. With a timelessly elegant design, it features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display and a six-speaker sound system, up from four from last year. Apple’s latest M2 chip powers its eight-core computer processing unit (CPU) and 10-core graphics processing unit (GPU), which means powerful speeds and processing capabilities. Reviewers love its backlit Magic Keyboard, which includes Touch ID for a fast and secure way to unlock the Mac and sign into apps and sites. Whether it’s for studying, work, or entertainment, this device will keep its owner happy for a long time to come. The only downside is that it has just two USB-C ports and can only output a video signal to a single external display.

6. Best Tablet: Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 256GB)

Pros

Fast performance

Excellent display and speakers

Comfortable to use

All-day battery life

Cons

Touch ID not as convenient as Face ID

A beautiful screen that’s light, bright and ideal for travel, the Apple iPad Air with the M1 chip is the best tablet in its price range, thanks to its iconic design, fast performance and best-in-class platform. The iPad Air also features a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera, and 5G capabilities. The device comprises a slew of great apps, and offers the recipient the choice of buying from a peerless ecosystem of original and third-party accessories. Wrap this gift up for a friend or loved one who needs a bigger screen than their phone but doesn’t want to buy a traditional laptop. Check out other tablets.

7. Best Watch: Apple Watch Series 9

Pros

Powerful processor

Double-tap gesture for hands-free use

Bright display

Precision Finding for iPhone 15

Cons

Familiar design

You can’t go wrong with gifting the latest Apple Watch Series 9 to an iPhone user. One of the best smartwatches in the market right now, this device features an intuitive platform with industry-leading health- and activity-tracking tools. The latest iteration features more recycled materials than ever before, and is manufactured entirely with clean electricity – it’s Apple’s first-ever carbon-neutral product. The Watch has an impressively bright 2,000-nit display for improved outdoor visibility, and offers support for a handy double-tap gesture and on-device Siri processing. Although it looks exactly like its predecessor, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing – the Watch is still as versatile and useful as ever before.

8. Best iPhone Accessory: Spigen Smart Fold (MagFit) Wallet Card Holder with Kickstand

Help a loved one ditch their bulky wallet, by giving them this Spigen card holder instead. In an eye-catching gunmetal shade, this accessory attaches directly to any iPhone from series 12 onwards. The slim card holder fits up to two cards in its storage slots, and has a tri-fold design that transforms it from a wallet to a kickstand. Reviewers say the magnet is so strong, it allows the kickstand to be used both vertically and horizontally.

9. Best Apple Watch Accessory: Nomad Sport Band

If you know someone who never takes off their Apple Watch, pick up a sport band for them so that they can take advantage of all the exercise and health tracking features on their wearable gadget. Nomad’s Ultra Orange band checks all the boxes of great design, durable quality, comfortable fit and sturdy closure. This waterproof band is compatible with the Watch Series 7 and earlier models.