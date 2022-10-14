Let’s face it. There are two types of people in this world: those who are die-hard iPhone fans, and those who prefer Android. While iPhones (like the new iPhone 14 ) have their merits, Android smartphone users know they can get their hands on a phone that’s made specifically to their liking – whether they’re looking for a big, small, entry-level or top-tier smartphone.

But, with so many options to choose from, it can get confusing – which phone is right for you? There are several factors to consider. First, price is a great way to eliminate some options. The most expensive Android phones cost upwards of Dh3,000, while the cheapest can cost around Dh350.

Next, look for features that matter the most to you, and that best suit your lifestyle. Are you always on the move? Then consider a phone with a long battery life. Do you love posting photos and videos? Check out phones that are celebrated for their camera quality. If you use your phone for everything – even for watching movies or TV shows – then get one with fantastic display specs.

We’ve curated a list of Android phones that have all these features, and more, and we’ve only picked ones that have received great reviews. Purchase your favourite smartphone with Prime, to take advantage of free, one-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Pros

Impressively bright display

Built-in S Pen

Excellent cameras and zoom technology

IP64 dust- and water-resistant

Available in seven colours

Cons

No microSD slot

Charger not included

Samsung’s latest S22 Ultra flagship phone is one of the priciest phones on our list, for good reason. It strikes the best balance of performance, connectivity and features among Android phones, and is easily one of the top-performing smartphones currently in the market. The S22 Ultra has a big build and powerful hardware, so it’s ready for any activity – whether you want to write notes, browse on the web, watch a video or take high-quality pictures. Speaking of pictures, reviewers love its camera system. The phone includes a 40-megapixel (MP) front-facing camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera and a 108MP main camera. It captures up to 8K video and has a 10x zoom lens. The cameras produce exceptionally detailed, beautiful pictures, even in low light. Another highlight of the phone is its bright, 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, which showcases everything – from games to videos to apps – in bright, vivid 500ppi (pixels per inch) resolution. It’s also a great screen for writing, which you will enjoy doing with the lightweight S Pen that even takes notes on the lock screen. There’s very little you won’t love in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is why it’s at the top of our list.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh270.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh199, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh332, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh424.

2. Best Value: OnePlus 10 Pro

Pros

Impressive display

Excellent battery life

Super-fast charging

Cons

Telephoto camera is just 8MP

If you want an Android phone with premium features, but one that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, consider the nifty OnePlus 10 Pro. Its specs easily go toe-to-toe with top-tier phones. For one, it has a fantastic 6.7-inch 2K screen that’s ideal for gaming, or watching shows. It’s powerful too, thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which runs all the apps smoothly, without overheating the phone. The 10 Pro’s cameras are decent – a 48MP main, 50MP ultra-wide and 13MP telephoto camera all take good-quality pictures. Where it truly shines, however, is in its battery life – with 80W fast charging capabilities, the phone hits full power in just 30 minutes charging time.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh220.50 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Foldable Phone: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Pros

Impressive five-camera system

Compatible with S Pen Fold

Includes multi-window mode

IPX8 water resistance, which withstands submersion

Has 5G connectivity

Cons

Under-display camera is just 4MP Heavy

While the nearly crease-free Huawei Mate Xs 2 was our top pick for the best foldable phone in UAE, in 2022, we’re selecting Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold4 for this list, so that you can get the best value, which means a better price than the Mate Xs 2, along with Google support. The Fold4’s display bends inwards, like a slice of bread, and you can operate it with either one or both hands. The 6.2-inch screen opens up to a 7.6-inch phablet-like display, and you can even set it on hands-free mode, fixing it at an angle to take video calls, or stream shows. The phone’s telephoto camera is the Fold series’ best zoom yet, and its triple camera system gives you plenty of photo options. Reviewers say they get a lot of work done on the phone, giving it full marks for checking all the boxes of productivity.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh411.67 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh284, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh475, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh605.

4. Best Google-free Flagship Phone: Huawei P50 Pro

Pros

Fantastic primary camera

Impressive performance

Premium build

Fast charging capabilities

Cons

No Google services

No 5G connectivity

Huawei’s latest flagship phone continues to push the boundaries of design, features and mobile photography. It’s lightweight, thin, looks luxurious and is powerful, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Huawei’s phones have long been leaders in mobile photography, as is evident in the P50 Pro. The main camera captures spectacular shots in any kind of lighting, and the phone also has impressive ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. The only challenge with this phone is that it does not include Google services, which means you won’t find apps like Instagram and Whatsapp. Huawei has, however, made great progress in developing its own app gallery, where major players like Meta, and TikTok are available. If Google-free software isn’t a deal-breaker for you – and many reviewers say they don’t miss it, because Huawei has found a way to provide alternatives – the P50 Pro is a phone that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh223.08 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh171, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh363.

5. Best Fast-Charging Phone: Xiaomi 12 Pro

Pros

One of the fastest charging phones right now

Fantastic display

Sleek design

5G capability

Cons

Cameras are not ideal, reviewers say

No water-resistance rating

There’s a lot to love in Xiaomi’s 12 Pro. For one, its 120W lightning-fast charging capability means it powers up fully in just 18 minutes – that’s the fastest charge on any phone in the market right now. The 12 Pro’s brilliant 6.73-inch screen is paired with quad speakers that feature Harman Kardon tuning and support for Dolby Atmos. Although it’s glass-backed, the phone is entirely fingerprint-resistant. On the downside, the phone’s cameras are not great, reviewers say, since the ultra-wide camera doesn’t have an auto-focus feature, and the optical zoom is pretty weak. Still, the 12 Pro more than makes up for it with a powerful processor, excellent charging speed and decent, mid-range price.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh204.08 for 12 months with select banks.

6. Best Mid-Range: Honor 70

Pros

Unique, eye-catching design

5G capability

Excellent screen display

Fast charging

Cons

No zoom camera

No headphone jack

A competitive mid-range phone that comes with a lot of premium features, Honor 70 stands out from the rest. It has a curved-edge display, commonly seen in high-end phones, that makes it look good and feel comfortable to hold. While it does come with a USB-C port, it doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack, but as reviewers say – that’s becoming more and more common with phones nowadays. The large 6.67-inch screen is bright, with excellent contrast and rich colours, and the phone’s new camera sensor, made by Sony, is 54MP, which results in vivid, hi-res pictures. The phone’s battery life is decent – it’ll last all day long, reviewers say – and since its charging speed is 66W, it can hit full charge in about 40 minutes. All in all, it’s a great device at a decent price, and definitely a contender among the top Android phones right now.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh219.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 2-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh171, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh285, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh363.

7. Best Budget: OPPO A95

Pros

Lightweight, attractive phone

Fast charging capability

Decent cameras

Cons

Chipset could be better

Refresh rate is only 60Hz

As our top pick for the best budget phone you can buy this year, OPPO A95 has a number of features going for it. With a decent-sized, 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, a 16MP front camera, and 48MP triple rear cameras, the device offers excellent resolution and brightness, both in display and photo/video quality. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint scanner that provides enhanced security. However, its best part might be its 33W charging feature, which means you get 5.7 hours of calling time out of just a five-minute charge. Not bad, for a budget phone, don’t you think?

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh67.50 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh57, 1-year accidental damage protection for Dh95, and 2-year damage protection with 1-year extended warranty for Dh121.