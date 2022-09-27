Flip it shut, snap it open – smartphones with flexible touch displays look like gadgets plucked from the future. As foldable handsets of yesteryear peter out, flagship brands usher in a new era of bendable mobile phones. Some fold out to give you an even bigger screen real estate, while others fold in to help you pocket the device wherever you go. From prominent releases, like Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Huawei Mate Xs 2, check out which foldable phone is calling your name. But, first, let’s unpack what makes a flexible display so surreal.

How do foldable screens work?

Our traditional hinge-free smartphones carry a glass screen. Foldable phones had to take a different route. “These phones don’t use a regular screen; it’s actually plastic, so the display doesn’t sustain cracks when you fold and unfold it,” said Ahmed Naisam, service head at FixSquad LLC, a gadget repair company based in Dubai. Pliable plastic displays are, however, more susceptible to scratches.

And so, in 2020, Samsung upgraded its Galaxy Z series with actual folding glass on the display. “It’s called the Ultra Thin Glass layer, made from a similar material used in glass-based screen protectors by [American technology company] Corning,” explained Naisam. The technology creates a glass so thin that it measures one-third the thickness of human hair, but – as Naisam puts it – “can only withstand N-number of folds in its lifetime”.

Which foldable phone is the best for me?

If you're in the market for a phablet, opt for a flexible screen that doubles in size, unlike the Galaxy Z Flip and P50 Pocket models. Image Credit: Unsplash/Mika Baumeister

Folding smartphones made their debut in 2018, which is why they’re rapidly evolving with every brand launch. From better battery life to more durable screens, the race is on for tech giants to perfect the formula. Some forms sit between a phone and tablet, acting like your mini personal computer, on the go.

“Foldables are great for multitasking, especially for business people, who want to take notes but don’t want to carry a tablet or a laptop with them,” said Mohammed Rafeeque, owner of FixSquad LLC, with 12 years of industry experience.

“Samsung has the highest market share in foldable phones, so the Z Fold3 is worth mentioning,” added Mohammed, also stating that the newer model sees minimal upgrades. “I do think the Huawei Mate Xs 2 is a better phablet because it folds outwards. The crease in the middle of the screen is less visible, but its only con is that it doesn’t have Google support.”

Whether you're on the hunt for a stylish, compact foldable or a large phablet for work, we've listed them all out below, based on expert recommendations.

1. Best Overall: HUAWEI Mate Xs 2

Pros

Large 7.8-inch display

Lightweight for its form factor at 255g

Less noticeable crease and a more durable screen, per experts

High display resolution at 2,480 by 2,200 pixels

50MP main camera

Cons

Only carries 4G mobile network

No Google Services support

Boasting a massive 7.8-inch phablet display, the Mate Xs 2 offers a nearly crease-free screen. Thanks to its falcon wing hinges, you can use the smartphone even when it’s ‘shut’. In other words, you’re not left folding and unfolding the device just for a quick text or call. You still enjoy a 6.5-inch OLED display in its folded state; however, do note that, by design, both screens are always exposed to external elements. Huawei’s lab-tested composite screen structure and hinge are drop-, impact-, and crush-resistant. There’s a triple camera system fixed to the edge of the phone, including 50MP main and 8MP telephoto cameras. The device is also surprisingly light, weighing 255 grams only. Though it operates on a snappy Snapdragon 888 chipset, the phone doesn’t offer 5G connectivity. You can check out the best 5G smartphones here.

2. Best for Productivity: SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold4

Pros

Has a solid five-camera system, including under-display camera

Compatible with S Pen Fold

Use three apps simultaneously

Impressive 12GB RAM

IPX8 water resistance rating, which withstands submersion

Cons

Under-display camera is just 4MP

If you’d feel more at ease with a display that folds inwards, then consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4. Like the Mate Xs 2, the smartphone is built for both one- and two-hand functionality. It carries a 6.2-inch cover screen in the front that opens up to a 7.6-inch phablet-like display. But you have a hands-free option, as well. Simply set it up at an angle to take video calls, stream TV shows or type up a work email. Add an S Pen for Fold here. Speaking of video calls, you can do this unfolded via its clever under-display front camera, while another selfie camera sits on the cover screen. Let’s not forget the triple lenses on the back, with the telephoto camera boasting the Fold series’ best zoom yet. Plus, a bigger screen estate means you can multitask on three apps at the same time. In terms of display, the Fold4 does lose out on resolution and weight when compared to our best overall pick. Otherwise, ecstatic reviewers proclaim it as a productive user’s best companion.

3. Best Value for Phablet: Microsoft Surface Duo

Pros

Dual-screen display for multitasking

Large 8.1-inch merged screen

Lightweight at 250 grams

Optimised for Microsoft apps

Good battery life

Cons

One 11MP camera for both rear and selfie

Looking for a dedicated phablet that folds both inwards and outwards? Microsoft Surface Duo is another productivity-centred mobile device. Its 360-degree hinge gives you access to two separate 5.6-inch screens, like a two-in-one smartphone. Say, you have your emails open on the right and an ongoing work meeting on the left; it also allows the full 8.1-inch fusion display. “There’s no chance of cracking the Microsoft Surface Duo because it’s not a single folding screen, rather the phone has a visible hinge in the centre, so there’s less likelihood of damage,” said Naisam. Its description paints a bulky picture, but in reality, the smartphone only weighs 250 grams and fits smartly in the palm for calls. Reviews say the battery lasts them all day and makes notetaking a breeze for businesses. Add a Surface Slim Pen here.

4. Best Compact Foldable: SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip4 Smartphone

Pros

Runs on Qualcomm’s fastest chipset to date

Super compact

Several options for personalisation

Take selfies using rear cameras

Cons

Crease is still visible

No significant upgrades to its 12MP cameras

Admittedly, Galaxy Z Flip3 has seen its fair share of screen repair requests, says Naisam, but the same is yet to be said of its latest model Flip4. Samsung states that this variant is more durable, tougher and sleeker. Modelled after traditional flip phones, the Z Flip4 is a compact device that can be tossed into the bag and slipped into pockets. Enjoy a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, which folds in half to reveal a 1.9-inch cover screen that can be decked out with personalised GIFs and videos. In the flex cam mode, use the phone’s lower half as a kickstand to click stable shots, hands-free. Despite the speedy Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and stunning form factor, Samsung still reminds users that its Ultra Thin Glass screen only withstands more than 200,000 folds. Naisam says this can be anywhere from two to three years of use.

5. Best Design: HUAWEI P50 Pocket Premium Edtion

Pros

Designed in collaboration with a fashion designer

Cover screen for checking notifications and taking selfies

High-spec cameras

Sunscreen detector

Folding enables privacy mode

Cons

No Google services support

Gets fairly warm when in use, per reviews

Carrying another similar form factor is the foldable Huawei P50 Pocket, which is currently 25 per cent off its market price. Huawei’s premium smartphone has a 6.9-inch OLED screen and features a circular 1.04-inch display on the cover. Its glamorous golden shell was, in fact, designed in collaboration with the Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen. Much like the Z Flip4, this foldable device lets you capture rear camera selfies and quickly swipe through notifications on the cover screen. From the main 40MP lens to the low-light 32MP camera, the P50 Pocket promises excellent photography. Once the privacy mode is enabled, you can turn off your mic, camera and location as soon as you flip the phone close. A bonus feature that sets the P50 Pocket apart from the rest is its sunscreen detector. Take a sunscreen test using the UV (ultraviolet) sensor at the back of the phone to help you with a thorough application.

