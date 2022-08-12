A phone that doubles as a tablet, which you can hold in one hand, and even folds like a card – Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are officially available for purchase on Amazon.
Here’s everything you need to know about these smartphones, before you hit ‘Add to Cart’. Don't forget to become an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of faster, free delivery.
Galaxy Z Fold 4
Pros
- Lighter design with a slim hinge
- Bright, radiant display
- New taskbar significantly improves multitasking
- Includes upgraded 50-megapixel camera
Cons
- Expensive
- Under-display camera is just 4-megapixel
- Crease is still visible
Samsung has made vital improvements to its latest Galaxy Z Fold – so much so that you might wonder why all phones didn’t incorporate tablet functionality. The device brings multitasking right to your fingertips, so that you’ll never miss your laptop or desktop. Using the latest Android 12L feature drop, which is optimised for foldable devices, this smartphone also has a new taskbar that makes switching between apps smooth and easy. Its brighter 7.6-inch main display and 50-megapixel primary camera are inspired additions to a light, slim device. However, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains a very expensive phone. But if you’re replacing a PC or tablet with this single device, it may be well worth the purchase.
On Amazon, you can also order it as a bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Smart Watch.
Specifications
- Price: Dh6,799 (512GB)
- Inner display: 7.6 inches AMOLED (120Hz)
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (Amazon is currently offering only 512GB)
- Battery charge: Zero to 50 per cent in 30 minutes (25W)
- Weight: 263g
- Dimensions: 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.21 inches
- Colours: Graygreen, phantom black, beige, burgundy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Pros
- More durable than its predecessor
- Same price as older version
- Great performance
- Excellent display additions
Cons
- Minimal camera upgrades
- Crease is still visible on display screen
- Battery life unimproved
This year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 seems to be a more polished version of last year’s model. With a slimmer, lighter hinge and flatter edges, its design has undoubtedly improved. The Flip 4’s clamshell folding design is still a draw for those who appreciate these newer, trendier phones. It’s also smaller, with slimmer bezels, so it slips easily into pockets and the palm of your hand. The phone’s screen is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel that offers great visual quality. It comes with an IPX8 water resistance rating – considered unusual for foldable phones, but much appreciated. The Flip 4 also takes advantage of Android 12 tech, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. However, the hinge gap between the two displays is quite prominent when the phone is folded, which can be a serious downside.
As with the Fold 4, you can also buy this phone bundled with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 on Amazon.
Specifications
- Price: Dh3,799 (128GB)
- Inner display: 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
- Dust and water resistance: IPX8
- Battery charge: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes (25W wired)
- Weight: 187g
- Dimensions: 2.8 x 6.5 x 0.27 inches
- Colours: Bora purple, graphite, pink gold, blue
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.