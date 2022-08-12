Galaxy Z Fold 4

Pros

Lighter design with a slim hinge

Bright, radiant display

New taskbar significantly improves multitasking

Includes upgraded 50-megapixel camera

Cons

Expensive

Under-display camera is just 4-megapixel

Crease is still visible

Samsung has made vital improvements to its latest Galaxy Z Fold – so much so that you might wonder why all phones didn’t incorporate tablet functionality. The device brings multitasking right to your fingertips, so that you’ll never miss your laptop or desktop. Using the latest Android 12L feature drop, which is optimised for foldable devices, this smartphone also has a new taskbar that makes switching between apps smooth and easy. Its brighter 7.6-inch main display and 50-megapixel primary camera are inspired additions to a light, slim device. However, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 remains a very expensive phone. But if you’re replacing a PC or tablet with this single device, it may be well worth the purchase.

On Amazon, you can also order it as a bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Smart Watch.

Specifications

Price: Dh6,799 (512GB)

Inner display: 7.6 inches AMOLED (120Hz)

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB (Amazon is currently offering only 512GB)

Battery charge: Zero to 50 per cent in 30 minutes (25W)

Weight: 263g

Dimensions: 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.21 inches

Colours: Graygreen, phantom black, beige, burgundy

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung's fun, slim and light Galaxy Z Flip 4 has undergone refinements to make it an improved version of its predecessor. Image Credit: Samsung

Here are all the options and configurations available to order right now:

Pros

More durable than its predecessor

Same price as older version

Great performance

Excellent display additions

Cons

Minimal camera upgrades

Crease is still visible on display screen

Battery life unimproved

This year’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 seems to be a more polished version of last year’s model. With a slimmer, lighter hinge and flatter edges, its design has undoubtedly improved. The Flip 4’s clamshell folding design is still a draw for those who appreciate these newer, trendier phones. It’s also smaller, with slimmer bezels, so it slips easily into pockets and the palm of your hand. The phone’s screen is a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel that offers great visual quality. It comes with an IPX8 water resistance rating – considered unusual for foldable phones, but much appreciated. The Flip 4 also takes advantage of Android 12 tech, and Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor. However, the hinge gap between the two displays is quite prominent when the phone is folded, which can be a serious downside.

As with the Fold 4, you can also buy this phone bundled with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 on Amazon.

Specifications

Price: Dh3,799 (128GB)

Inner display: 6.7-inch FHD AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

Dust and water resistance: IPX8

Battery charge: Up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes (25W wired)

Weight: 187g

Dimensions: 2.8 x 6.5 x 0.27 inches

Colours: Bora purple, graphite, pink gold, blue