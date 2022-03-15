Affordable smartphones with great specs offer the same convenience as their expensive alternatives. When we think of a smartphone, often three criteria come to mind: excellent camera, sensitive touch screen and intelligent features. You don’t have to shell out much to get these and more, whether you’re looking into a work phone, a replacement or gaming on-the-go. In our list, we’ve featured smartphones with the best ratings and reviews on Amazon, all under Dh1,000!

1. Best Overall: OPPO A94 Dual SIM Smartphone

Pros

Charge for five minutes and get 2.9 hours of battery

128GB storage

Ultra lightweight – 172 grams

Battery guard prevents overcharging at night

32MP front camera

Cons

Low refresh rate compared to other phones

Bezels are so discreet, they look non-existent. OPPO A94 model features a large edge-to-edge screen with a 32MP front camera and quad rear cameras. The AI colour portrait feature lets you shoot dynamic videos, automatically leaving everything but the subject of your clip black and white. But the best part about this smartphone is its 30W charging spec, which means you get 2.9 hours out of just a quick five-minute charge. Also, if you often worry about overcharging your phone at night when you’re sleeping, OPPO A94 has a battery guard that picks up on your sleeping habits and adjusts the charging settings accordingly. Another great battery features are its super power saving mode, on which you can get on a one-hour video call even with just five per cent battery, and super nighttime standby that doesn’t drain your battery when you’re sleeping.

2. Best for Gaming: Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro

Pros

240Hz touch sampling rate – fast gaming response

Does not heat up

Dual speakers

256GB storage, 8GB RAM

Can survive 1.6-metre-high drops

Cons

Heavier than most phones

Camera isn’t the best

Expensive

Gamers’ pick, Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is built to enhance gaming graphics, speed and experience. A common complaint with running heavier graphics on phones is how fast the back heats up. Poco X3 Pro takes care of the problem with LiquidCool Technology that cools the smartphone down to 6°C. It even boasts a 240Hz touch sampling rate, which means the touchscreen responds to your taps within 4.167 milliseconds! If you’re okay with a basic camera and bulky design, and love to game, then this is the device for you.

3. Best Display: Google Pixel 3 XL

Pros

Excellent sound, camera quality

Titan M security chip

Large OLED screen

Dual SIM

Qi charging

Cons

Battery life could be better

64GB storage only

Like your mobile screens like your TV screens? Google’s Pixel 3 XL is equipped with OLED, which is an organic LED screen that blacks out the greys on your phone, giving you crisp contrast. The 6.3-inch screen is larger than most, so your video streams are going to get an upgrade. You’re also getting access to its Titan M security chip, which keeps your passwords and data safe and secure. Reviewers who are fans of the Android operating software, like Google Pixel for the pure Android experience. The camera quality is brilliant.

4. Best Design: Nokia X10 5G Android Smartphone

Pros

Large 6.67-inch HD screen

Pro suite of photo and video editing tools

Focus mode and Bedtime mode

Two-day battery life

Fingerprint scanner

Cons

Thick bezel

Colours are not too vibrant

Coming in rich forest green or snow white, Nokia X10 is a stylish smartphone with rounded corners. Its minimalist design reflects the editing tools within; you’re getting pro colour-grading tools for your videos and photos so that your library is always share-ready. Nokia X10 is the ideal companion for those who lead busy lives – the phone has a Focus Mode, which puts a pause on distracting apps, and a Bedtime Mode to help you unwind. A bonus for music lovers is that Nokia smartphones, including the X10, come with Spotify pre-installed.

5. Best Budget: Samsung Galaxy M22 LTE Dual SIM Smartphone

Pros

Value for money

Superfast battery charging

Thin bezel

Rear quad camera – from 2MP to 48MP

Supports 1TB SD card

Cons

Plastic body can impact aesthetic value

This is your chance to snag a Samsung Galaxy M22 on a budget. You’re getting 128GB of internal storage and the option to add to it with a 1TB SD card. The camera is pretty decent as well, letting you capture pictures in bokeh effect, depth mode with blur and macro details. Superfast charging is available in this model that boasts 25W charging specs.

