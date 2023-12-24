What makes a QLED television different?

In terms of television technologies, each kind comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. If you’re considering a quantum LED (QLED) television, you’re prioritising colour reproduction and brightness levels, which are unmatched in these devices.

Imam explained: “QLED TVs differentiate themselves by incorporating Quantum Dot technology, significantly enhancing colour reproduction, brightness levels, and overall visual quality. For consumers seeking an immersive visual experience with superior colour fidelity and brightness, QLED TVs are a highly recommended option for home entertainment.”

Here are some specific areas where QLED televisions shine, according to Imam:

Colour accuracy: QLEDs provide a broader, more accurate colour spectrum, delivering vivid, true-to-life images.

Brightness: Exceptional brightness makes QLEDs suitable for well-lit environments and optimises the viewing experience, particularly with HDR (high dynamic range) content.

Durability: Quantum dots contribute to the durability and longevity of QLED displays.

What should I look for, when buying a QLED television?

In terms of price range and value, QLEDs fall neatly between more expensive, premium OLED televisions, and budget-friendly LED options. But even within QLED televisions, you’ll find a range of choices, which you can select from, based on your priorities and preferences.

For instance, Imam suggests opting for a TV with smart capabilities: “Look for integrated intelligent features, including app compatibility and voice control, for a seamless user experience.” If you’re a gamer, you might want to look for a device that serves as a gaming TV, with a high refresh rate that contributes to smoother motion and more dynamic content.

Imam recommends opting for a 4K television for “unparalleled clarity”, with a resolution that aligns with your viewing preferences. He added: “Ensure the TV supports HDR for enhanced contrast and a broader colour spectrum.”

Lastly, make sure the television has adequate connectivity features. Imam said: “Confirm the availability of multiple HDMI and USB ports to accommodate diverse external devices.”

1. Best Overall: Samsung QN90C 4K Neo QLED TV

Pros

Consistent, vivid imagery

High peak brightness

Upscales lower resolution content well

Intuitive smart interface

Cons

Doesn’t support Dolby Vision

Slight stutter in slow panning shots

Samsung’s high-end QN90C 4K television, which was released earlier this year, is powered by the brand’s Neural Quantum Processor. Designed to deliver better upscaling, optimised based on each scene you’re viewing, this smart QLED TV scores high in nearly every feature. Our pick is the 85-inch frame that entire families can gather around – it still retains a sleek, modern silhouette, and has an anti-glare film on the screen to minimise light reflection. The device’s top channel speakers support Dolby Atmos for multi-dimensional sound, and reviewers rave about its Tizen operating system (OS) interface, which gives them access to a large selection of apps and games. Imam highly recommends Samsung televisions, saying its QLED range “boasts exceptional picture quality, leveraging advanced features like Mini LED backlighting, impressive HDR capabilities, and robust intelligent functionalities”.

2. Best for Gaming: Sony Bravia XR 75X95L Smart TV

Pros

Impressive Mini LED technology

Bright enough to fight glare

No upscaling issues

Low input lag for gaming

Cons

Only two HDMI 2.1 ports

An incredibly well-rounded television, Sony Bravia XR’s X95L combines thousands of Mini LEDs with XR Backlight Master Drive to deliver precise control when rendering deep blacks, natural colours, and vivid brightness. Its QLED technology comes through with Sony’s XR Triluminos Pro – that’s responsible for creating a wide spectrum of colours for fantastic picture quality. Gamers in the comments love how the 75-inch television features an input lag that’s as low as 8.5ms, with auto HDR tone mapping and auto genre picture switch that optimise game settings. Built-in Google TV organises apps and streaming services in one place. Reviewers love how the screen is bright, clear and immersive, and the fact that it’s easy to set up for streaming or playing video games.

3. Best for Sports: LG QNED81 4K Smart UHD TV

Pros

Enriched colours

Precision Dimming feature eliminates glare

Many smart features

Includes Dolby Atmos and Vision

Cons

Sound is mediocre, reviewers say

While LG is known for its fantastic OLED televisions, it introduces the perfect match between Quantum Dot technology and NanoCell in its QNED 81 series. LG’s a7 AI (artificial intelligence) Processor 4K Gen6 uses deep learning algorithms to perfect its dimming technology and generate sharper, more natural images by automatically adjusting its screen’s brightness levels, based on how bright the room is. Sports fans will love the 65-inch television’s customised features. For instance, its marquee Sport Card feature enables users to select and follow their favourite teams from across a range of sports, so they get key updates and live scores, even when you’re watching something else. Reviewers rave about the TV’s AI Concierge, which is part of its webOS, and recommends related or trending keywords based on your search history. This smart TV has something for everyone, and it’s available at a competitive price.

4. Best Value: TCL 65C745 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Pros

Comprehensive HDR support

Extensive gaming features

Low input lag

AI-powered smart features

Cons

Not as bright as claimed, some reviewers say

Close to the top of the brand’s 4K HDR line-up, is TCL’s C745 television, which offers everything you’d expect from a smart TV, along with a few bells and whistles for gamers. The best part about this television is that it’s feature-packed, at a great price, and offers something for everyone. Incorporating Google TV, the C745 supports HDR10, Dolby Vision and Atmos, and IMAX Enhanced HDR formats. It has a simple, attractive design, with a bezel-less screen, and has lots of connectivity options, like four HDMI inputs and a USB 2.0 port, along with an ethernet port, headphone jack and more. Its 4K display is enhanced by over a billion Quantum Dot nanocrystals, which result in vibrant, clear images. Reviewers like that the TV is smarter than much of its competition – you can even use it to control any Google Home-enabled device, like the thermostat, lighting and robot vacuum.

5. Best Budget: Hisense U6 55E7K 4K Smart TV

Pros

Intuitive VIDAA operating system

Dolby Atmos and Vision

Enhanced features for sports and gaming

Excellent picture quality

Cons

Limited to 60Hz refresh rate

At an affordable price, this 55-inch smart TV by Hisense offers excellent picture quality, thanks to Quantum Dot Colour technology. The Hisense U6 television incorporates Direct Full Array backlighting to precisely control the amount of light in every part of the image, for amazing contrast and deep blacks, even in sunlit rooms. Reviewers are surprised they’re getting the benefits of both Dolby Atmos and Vision in this price range. TCL also offers ultra-smooth gaming via its Game Mode PLUS feature, which optimises the refresh rate and minimises latency issues, when switched on. An AI Sports Mode also kicks in motion stabilisation when you’re watching your favourite sports. With so many features, at an excellent price, Hisense’s U6 TV is a top contender among QLED televisions in the market right now.

