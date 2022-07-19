The best gaming equipment gives you competitive advantage over other players. Play on a powerful laptop that has a high refresh rate, and you’ll take down opponents before they can even blink. Get yourself a pair of quality headsets, and you’ll hear enemies approach before anyone else.

Gaming headsets are designed for long hours of gameplay, with the option of going wired, wireless or both. Adel Anouche, a professional Street Fighter V player under Dubai-based Nasr E-Sports organisation, says he prefers being plugged in. "With wired headsets, you just plug in and play without worrying about the battery dying out - it's a matter of convenience, really."

If you’re constantly worried about audio leaks that could disturb the house, then headphones with sound isolation might be worth considering, too. Anouche added: "Gaming headsets can be expensive, so make sure to read the reviews carefully. Some headsets I've tried in the past would break down after a while, were not comfortable to wear and didn't cup the ears well, meaning you could hear outside noise while playing".

Comfort, according to Anouche, should be your first and foremost concern, when shopping for a gaming headset. Image Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Jawfox

Let’s not forget a decent microphone that carries your voice clearly over Discord chatrooms with friends, so that the entire squad is on the same page. For Anouche, who's been a pro gamer since 2017, there is a pair that checked all the boxes for the past four years.

"The best ones I've used are the HyperX Cloud Alphas. They're so comfortable that you don't feel like you're wearing anything, and the mic voice quality is amazing. I play almost every day, and the headsets work just as they did when I bought them four years ago," he said. "Some of my teammates use the SteelSeries and Razer headsets, besides HyperX."

Taking all of this into consideration and more, we shortlisted the best gaming headsets to match your steam in e-sports sessions. Shop today as an Amazon Prime member to get your pair as soon as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset

Pros

Brilliant soundstage

Punchy bass

Discord-certified noise cancellation mic

Detachable mic and cable

Works with multiple gaming platforms - PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and more

Cons

Leather ear pads might get too hot

Whether you game on Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox or PlayStation, the HyperX Cloud Alpha headsets are compatible across platforms, thanks to the 3.5mm jack. Within the Cloud series, Alpha reigns for its impressive audio quality. Large 50mm drivers (speakers) in the headphones separate bass frequencies from mids and highs, allowing you to listen in to your enemies’ whereabouts with better precision - even their footsteps. Not to mention, it has a noise-cancelling microphone that you can unplug for non-gaming purposes. Plus, this pair is Discord- and TeamSpeak-certified for the best voice chat quality. These are also fantastic for gaming when the house is asleep, given the solid sound isolation the ear cups deliver. The only drawback, point out reviewers, is that the sealing leather pads on the ears can get uncomfortably warm after a while. An easy fix for frequent gamers is to swap them out for cloth-based ear pads.

2. Best Budget: Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset

Pros

Lightweight at 240 grams

Passive noise cancellation

Discord-certified mic quality

Optional 7.1 virtual surround sound

Works with multiple gaming platforms - PC, PlayStation, Xbox One and more

Cons

Noise cancellation is passive, not active (works by cupping the ears)

Tired of fumbling to find the volume control mid-game? The Razer BlackShark V2 X is ergonomic in that sense, with a volume knob sitting on the ear cup. Like the HyperX Cloud Alpha, these headsets are also Discord-certified for distortion-free voice chats. The noise-cancelling microphone is bendable, too, letting you angle it away when not needed. BlackShark V2 X’s 50mm drivers are bordered by plush memory foam cushions, and the headset rests on thick head padding, yet the entire gear weighs just about 240 grams. If you use a Windows 10 64bit computer, you can enhance positional audio using the Razer’s 7.1 surround sound software, included in the package. However, do note that this is a virtual enhancement that works better for movies and music. Pro gamers of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2 and League of Legends swear by this pair, according to the brand’s website.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

3. Best Versatile Headset: SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

Pros

Wireless with USB-C dongle

Low latency or lag

Discord-certified detachable mic

Wired option with a 3.5mm audio jack

Tweak mic and gameplay volumes on equalisation (EQ) software

Clean design

Cons

Expensive

A wireless headset with excellent battery life? You’ve found the one. The SteelSeries Arctis1 lets you game for up to 20 hours on a single charge. The pair is the definition of ‘plug and play’ convenience – its USB-C dongle connects to Nintendo Switch, various smartphones and even Mac computers, after which the headsets are set to go, without pairing. For platforms incompatible with the dongle like Xbox, go wired using the included 3.5mm cable. Reviewers also note that the audio can be vastly improved after tweaking the equalisation (EQ) settings on the SteelSeries Engine software. You can even lower the volume of talkative members on the squad, while turning up the gameplay sounds. Thanks to its clean all-black design, the Arctis1 doubles as casual headphones – just remember to unplug the mic. It also get brownie points for being glasses-friendly.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh42.46 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh35 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh57.

4. Best Headset Gear: Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset

Pros

DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround sound

Access to readymade audio profiles by pros

Detachable mic

Premium build

Includes a 2m cable for PC, 1.5m mobile cable with an inline mic and a protective bag

Cons

Might not be comfortable for long sessions

Works best with the EQ software

Tackle important gaming sessions with Logitech G’s Pro X headset, designed for e-sports pros. Its 6mm mic works hard to clear your voice of any disturbances and noise in real-time, as you’re communicating with teammates. These come equipped with the DTS Headphone: X 2.0 sound, a technology that converts audio into surround sound for immersive gameplay. Imagine catching opponents sneaking up on your squad well in advance via cues only audible to you. The brand’s downloadable EQ software even gives you access to audio profiles set by pro gamers, so you get to experience sounds like your favourite players. The pair stands out for its aluminium and steel frame, giving it a premium finish and a durable build. For the many accessories that the headset comes with, you’re getting more than your money’s worth – besides the 3.5mm PC cable, there’s a 1.5m mobile cable with an inline mic, two pairs of cloth and leather ear pads, a USB external sound card, and a carrying bag.

5. Best for Beginners: HyperX Cloud II Headset – Red

Pros

Punchy bass

Extremely comfortable

Passive noise cancellation

Audio control box

USB 7.1 surround sound card

Cons

Mic could be better

Not suitable for music listening

The HyperX Cloud II headset is much like the Alpha pair (Discord-certified detachable mic, noise-cancelling and multi-platform compatibility), but its enduring popularity points to durability and comfort. If you’re just starting out in the world of gaming, the Cloud II is a no-brainer. A quick web search will tell you that most Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro players rely on this pair of headphones. There is no extra workaround to tapping into the 7.1 surround sound audio – all you have to do is plug in the included USB sound card for an instant upgrade. Muting mates or adjusting the volume can be difficult when the controls are crammed together on the ear cup. With the Cloud IIs you have the advanced audio control box, instead. It looks a lot like a mini remote controller that you can plug in; sit back and toggle buttons for mute, volume and surround sound with ease.