You probably use it every day without giving it a second thought. The cable that charges your smartphone is an essential part of your tech gear, but is it doing its job in the most efficient way possible? The best ones in the market can charge your phones faster, hold up against daily wear and tear, and loop up easily in your bag for tangle-free storage. We share our pick of the five best charging cables so you don’t have to worry about the research! Get it as early as tomorrow with Amazon Prime ’s one-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: Anker Powerline+ III USB C to USB C (6ft 2.0)

Pros

Ultra-slim cord

Quick charging

Flexible, durable cable

Lifetime warranty

Cons

Expensive

Only USB 2.0 compatible

Enjoy high-speed 480mbps transfer speeds with Anker Powerline+ III, which supercharges your devices within minutes. One of its best aspects is the nylon braided covering for its cable, which allows it to twist, bend and spiral to get to your device, no matter how difficult the path may be to get there. The cable is very slim, and ideal for storage in small spaces, especially when travelling.

Warranty: Manufacturer offers lifetime warranty with free replacement for all quality issues.

2. Best Lightning Cable: Anker Powerline+ II (6ft)

Pros

Affordable

MFi-certified

Durable

18-month warranty

Comes with a travel case

Cons

Cable length might be too long for some

Another winner from Anker, the Powerline+ II claims to last 30 times longer than ordinary cables, and its many happy reviewers testify to that fact. It’s MFi-certified, which means Apple’s quality testing team has given it the green light (MFi stands for “made for iPhone/iPod/iPad”). This is crucial because cables that lack the certification may not work as well, and even damage your device. The cable comes in a sleek travel pouch, making it easy to charge on the go.

Warranty: Manufacturer offers an 18-month warranty.

3. Best Universal Cable: Native Union Belt Cable Universal (6.5ft)

Pros

Durable

Ultra-slim cord

MFi-certified

Charges both lightning and Android devices (micro-USB and USB-C)

Cons

Some might find it expensive

If you want to cut down on space and need one cable to charge multiple devices, this one will do the job beautifully. It features an integrated three-in-one adapter that allows you to charge lightning, USB-C or micro-USB devices. Six times stronger than standard lightning and charging cables, this Native Union Belt cable is fully reinforced. It’s also MFi-certified, so you can charge your Apple devices with complete peace of mind.

4. Best Long Charging Cable: Fasgear 5m USB-C Cable (2-pack)

Pros

Great length

Reinforced braided cord for durability

Fast charging

18-month warranty

Cons

Only for devices with USB-C compatibility

If you and your partner use Android devices or smartphones, and need a relatively long cable that’ll travel under desks or your bed, choose this two-pack. With data transmission speeds of up to 480mbps, juice up your devices quickly and safely. With nylon braided technology, the cord is extremely durable and will last for a long time.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers an 18-month warranty if your cable is defective in any way.

5. Best Magnetic Cable: TOPK 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Cable (3-pack) B07MCXNL5M

Pros

Reinforced braided cord for durability

Fast charging

Rotating magnet head for flexibility

Cons

Magnetic parts may be easy to lose

The innovative design of the TOPK magnetic charging cable gives you complete control. With two different kinds of tips – micro-USB and USB-C – the cable is compatible with most smartphones, tablets, and other devices. The nylon braided cables are hardy and durable, lasting 3.5 times longer than standard ones. There are three cables of different sizes in this three-pack, making it ideal for an entire family of tech-savvy individuals.