Is 8K really better than 4K?

An 8K screen quadruples the pixels that make up a 4K display - 33 million pixels in total - so its image density stays sharp and vibrant no matter how zoomed in a subject is.

"Televisions with 8K resolution represent a significant advancement in visual technology," said Fazal Imam, founder of servicing and repair company, Dubai Repairs, whose team has extensive experience servicing televisions.

Imam notes some key distinctions you'll find between 8K TVs and regular screens: "They offer four times the pixel count of 4K for enhanced clarity, and the heightened resolution contributes to a more immersive visual experience, [almost as if] the visuals are stepping out of the screen. 8K TVs position themselves as the future standard as content production evolves."

When densely packed together, the pixels in an 8K are indistinguishable from the thickness of a hair strand, adds Shahid Khan, an LED TV technician at Mirza Ijaz Electrical Devices Repairing in Dubai, with 14 years of experience in 4K and 8K TV maintenance. The obvious uptick in image quality is also matched by excellent audio and an updated operating system, he adds.

Which features should I look for in an 8K TV?

It's a relatively new technology, so shopping advice for an 8K TV slightly differs from that of standard televisions. Since 8K content is not as widely available as 4K, it's important to look for a TV that can upscale non-native content, says Imam.

Another tip, he adds, is to pick a screen size that's optimal for this ultra-high definition (UHD) TV. "Larger screens maximise the benefits of 8K resolution," explained Imam. This means that the bigger you go, the more your high pixel count shines.

You might consider the display technology as well, whether to opt for an OLED (organic light-emitting diode), QLED (quantum-dot LED) or LED TV in 8K. While the difference between OLED, deeper contrast, and QLED, high brightness, is negligible, Khan cautions that the latter comes in very slim screens and warrants extra care.

"Make sure to install the TV away from any AC unit or potential humid zones with a lot of moisture. Water can easily destroy screens. Loose wiring can also cause sparks," said Khan.

1. Best Overall: Sony Bravia 75-Inch 8K Android TV

Pros

Bright Full Array LED panel

Great contrast with HDR Pro for 8K

Android TV offers access to a large content library

Netflix-calibrated TV

Equipped with Dolby Atmos and Vision

Cons

Older 2020 model

Cost-effective and superb quality, Sony Bravia's 75-inch Z8H TV is a miracle with 8K resolution on a large screen. This life-like imagery is maintained with a powerful Sony X1 Ultimate processor, which upscales 2K and 4K content automatically. It uses a Full Array LED panel that independently lights up zones of LEDs to create more realistic contrast - this is further enhanced by High Dynamic Range (HDR) Pro made for 8K picture. The Z8H model carries several well-loved Bravia features, like voice zoom, acoustic multi-audio (speakers integrated into the frame) and motion clarity that keeps fast action scenes clear. With 4K content, you can enjoy a higher frame rate, like gaming at 120fps on the PlayStation, but the 8K Game Mode is still there to blow your previous graphics out of the water. Let's not forget its most important feature, Android TV software for total smart TV freedom. You'll be pleased to know that this TV is also calibrated for Netflix, meaning faster app launch times and extra features. The results in UHD are unbelievable, say reviews, adding that the screen gets very bright, making it ideal for sunlit rooms.

2. Best 85-Inch TV: Samsung 85-Inch TV Neo QLED 8K

Pros

Latest 2023 model in 8K

Large 85-inch display in 8K

Upscales to 8K and HDR from SDR

Anti-glare film on screen

Game mode with FreeSync Premium Pro

Cons

Heavy TV at 57.7kg, say reviews

Expensive

Go bigger with Samsung's latest 85-inch television, running on the Neural Quantum Processor 8K. This chip upscales all your content to 8K using artificial intelligence and turns Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content into HDR-like quality. Between our best overall and the Samsung QN800C model, there is a difference in the display type, but Neo QLED performs pretty much the same in terms of purpose, which is to enhance contrast. Still, the smaller, finer LED particles in Neo QLED offer greater control over lighting zones. As for the design, it's more streamlined than the Z8H, with a minimalist slim profile. The screen is treated for reflections, so there's no glare distracting you from your favourite content in bright rooms. Samsung TVs don't run on Android, but you get access to hundreds of apps on the Tizen software. It's also game-ready with 4K@120fps and tear-free Freesync Premium Pro technology, while the standard 8K resolution moves just as smoothly at a 100Hz refresh rate. Reviewers who previously come from 4K models are impressed by the upgrade, even without playing any native 8K content. The darks on the Neo QLED nearly rival that of OLED, they add, after playing movies with dim and dark visuals.

3. Best for 8K Gaming: LG QNED TV 75-Inch 8K QNED99 Series

Pros

Run by LG's most advanced AI processor

Upscales any content to 8K, even games

Uses mini LEDs to control the backlight better

Comes with FreeSync Premium

Cons

Users experience some blooming against dark scenes

You have another 75-inch option in LG. This QNED99 Series TV features its mini-LED technology to also display deeper blacks and higher brightness by using quantum nano-emitting diodes so small that they control light zones precisely. The Alpha9 Gen5 AI Processor 8K is hard at work to upscale any movie or game title from any resolution, though usually better results are seen with 4K content than 1080p, for instance. You'll find minimal tearing and stuttering in games, thanks to AMD FreeSync Premium technology, with a refresh rate of 120Hz in 4K. Other features you can expect at this price include HDR10 Pro, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for upgraded picture and sound across a wide range of content.

4. Best 65-Inch TV: Samsung 65-Inch TV Neo QLED 8K TV

Pros

Great picture contrast and quality from Neo QLED technology

Bezel-less design

Comes with FreeSync Premium Pro

Anti-glare film on screen

Cons

Too heavy to move from room to room, when needed

If you're space-conscious, 65 inches of 8K resolution isn't a tough compromise. It's still a big screen for big blockbusters, especially on Samsung's QN900B Neo QLED TV. Released in 2022, this model also runs on the Neural Quantum Processor 8K and upscales your TV shows. The design is incredibly slim with non-existent bezels for an even more immersive experience. The QN900B shoots refresh rates up to 120Hz in 4K gaming, with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro to help you cruise through gameplay without stutter or tear. Despite its smaller screen, the TV still weighs heavy at a whopping 30.5kg, so you might need more pairs of hands for assembly. Reviewers, once again, find the Neo QLED technology comparable to OLED, and love the anti-glare coating on the screen.

5. Best Budget: Samsung 65-Inch Q800T QLED 8K Smart TV

Pros

Budget-friendly 8K in 65 inches

Upscales to 8K with AI

Adjusts TV brightness according to the viewing environment

Decent QLED picture quality

AMD FreeSync for gaming

Cons

Has Dolby Digital Plus, not Atmos

Only two USB ports

You could opt for a cheaper 65-inch in an older range by Samsung. The Q800T is a 2020 model that uses the Quantum Processor 8K to upscale with AI and adjust brightness levels to the viewing environment. This is not a Neo QLED, so the LEDs or lights are larger, but the technology still delivers impressive contrast and details, especially with Quantum HDR10+. Instead of the Premium Pro, the TV comes with AMD's standard FreeSync integration that smooths over most lags in gaming. Your Dolby audio options are no longer Atmos but Digital Plus, and though reviewers don't find any fault with it, you can always pair it with a soundbar. Like our picks above, the TV comes with four HDMI but only two USB ports, instead of the standard three. HDMI Port 4 is luckily equipped with 4K gaming at 120Hz. Buyers confirm the 8K resolution as they're endlessly impressed with how clear 4K content looks. Individual pixels are practically invisible to the eye up close, they say.

