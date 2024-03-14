You can cool off this Ramadan without straining the electricity bill. All you have to do is add a few electric fans around the house, while the weather is still pleasant. At a time when it’s neither too cool nor too warm, these energy-efficient units come to the rescue in various forms and price tags.

Place a box fan on the home office desk, set up a tower fan to refresh the guests in the living room, or angle a stand fan towards the busy kitchen area – they’re versatile and fit where air conditioners usually cannot. Fans work by constantly displacing warmer air in their vicinity, so you can enjoy ‘cool’ winds in the process.

For a chill effect, take it a step further and get an air cooler. This is a cheaper device still that uses an evaporative mechanism to cool the air in the room with water, and then circulate it using fans. No compressors involved.

Below, we’ve handpicked just the range for you from the long-standing Chinese appliance manufacturer Midea. The brand has a customer support centre in Dubai, so all your service and repair needs should be within reach. Dress the home with cooling solutions this Ramadan, worry-free, and shop for them with warranty via Eros.

1. Best Versatile Fan: Midea Pedestal Stand Fan

Midea Pedestal Stand Fan Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Tilts, oscillates and is height-adjustable

LED display on the fan with remote control

Three speed settings, including a sleep mode

7.5-hour timer

Cons

Only 7.5 hours on the timer

Pedestal fans work at a height, throw out a cool breeze to the entire width of the room, and have the luxury of remote operation. These versatile fans, like the Midea's 16-inch five-blade unit, may not be as portable as a desk fan, but can direct the airflow to those sitting on the sofa or the floor. It has a height-adjustable stand with an oscillation function that you can turn on and off from the remote control. To find the current settings, just take a look at the fan's LED display, where you'll also catch the three speed levels, including a quiet slumber mode. The best part? You can time the fan to turn off on its own for up to 7.5 hours. At this price, these features are a steal.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh39.64 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

2. Best Budget: Midea Heavy Duty Box Fan

Midea 50W Heavy Duty Box Fan Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Lightweight portable fan with carrying handle

Five blades to move more air

Three speed settings

Can be tilted up or down

Cons

Only tilts up and down

No remote control

Ideal for the bedside table, kids' desk or the office, a heavy-duty box fan is the thriftiest of them all but brings just as much value to the table. Midea's five-blade unit can be carried easily from room to room, whether to the garage or the storage area, wherever you need air the most. It has a lightweight construction and a carrying handle designed specifically for this purpose. Switch between three fan speeds with tilt adjustment, only there is no remote control. The fan measures 18 inches, too, so it's just right for table space.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh24.68 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

3. Best for Gatherings: Midea Tower Fan

Midea Tower Fan Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Internal oscillation

Slim and sleek for the living room

Safe for kids and pets

Three speed settings with remote control

15-hour timer

Cons

Not easily portable as a pedestal fan

The most expensive on this list, and for justifiable reasons, is this Midea Tower Fan. It comes with hidden blades in a slim construction that can be tucked away in a corner of the living room or the majlis area. With no blades in sight, the tower fan is safe for kids, pets and guests stopping by during Ramadan. Just like the pedestal fan, it has three wind modes, natural, slumberous and normal, and comes with a remote control for easy operation. The natural mode is particularly interesting as it mimics the natural outdoor wind by varying the airflow, perfect for when you want to sit and read the Quran. As for the movement, the fan does offer internal oscillation, sweeping air from side to side, and instead of tilting, it throws out air from the entire height of the unit, which is 1.33 metres. Plus, you're getting 15 hours on the timer.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh24.68 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.

4. Best Cooling Device: Midea Air Cooler

Midea Air Cooler Image Credit: Eros

Pros

Uses evaporative cooling

4.8-litre tank capacity

Three speed levels

Oscillation function

Low power consumption

Cons

Tank needs to be refilled routinely

If you're looking for a permanent solution, then an air cooler can be plugged into the kids' bedroom to circulate chilly winds during bedtime. Midea's 4.8-litre air cooler is also an excellent cooling solution for outdoor gathering spaces since the unit can be rolled to and fro, on castor wheels. The device has three fan speeds, a wide-angle oscillation function and a whisper-quiet performance. Compared to the air conditioner, it's leagues ahead in energy saving, using only 50 watts to operate.

Bonus: You can opt for four interest-free payments of Dh64.84 with tabby.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty.