As one of the largest immigration consultants in India, the UAE and Australia, Y-Axis has an immaculate track record since 1999.

Y-Axis, the leading overseas immigration consultant in the UAE, provides unbiased immigration services for every client based on their interests. The company offers a streamlined procedure for every client based on their requirements. It provides the right guidance and counselling support, which improves the chances of your visa success.

There has been an increase in the number of immigration consultants in the UAE and all over the world. Always use an immigration consultant registered with ICCRC for Canada and Office of the MARA for Australia because they are bound by the codes of professional ethics and conduct.

The experience gained over many years while processing various cases, profiles, nationalities, and situations, determines your chance of success, as your application and documentation requirements change based on your nationality and the place of study. So, it is advisable to use someone who has handled many applications in the past and knows the procedure, rather than choosing someone who will experiment and learn at your expense and risk. Choosing a consultant who uses state-of-the-art technology will ensure your application is error-free.

Opt for a consultant whose calls are recorded. This will ensure you have a proof in the future, if there is a dispute.

Evaluate your eligibility

Determining eligibility before migrating overseas is a crucial step. Y-Axis has designed an eligibility points calculator. This instant and free system saves your time and effort before proceeding with the process.

World-class coaching for standardised tests

Y-Axis is the first immigration company to provide world-class coaching services for standardised tests. The coaching services are designed to help you get your best score and boost your chances of achieving your international ambitions. The courses offered are: IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, GRE, GMAT, SAT and CELIPIP general test. It also offers language coaching services such as the Conversational German Programme.

Key services of Y-Axis UAE

- PR Visas: Australia and Canada.

- Migrate: Australia, Canada, Germany, the UK, USA, Austria, Quebec, Singapore and Denmark.

- Study: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK, USA, Ireland, Europe, Denmark, Finland and Luxembourg.

- Work: UK skilled worker visa and German job seeker visa, among others.

- Dependent Visas: Australia, Australia parent migration, Canada, Canada parent migration, the UK, USA and Belgium.

Determining eligibility before migrating overseas is a crucial step. By considering this, Y-Axis has designed an eligibility points calculator. This instant and free service saves your time and effort before proceeding with the process.

Y-Axis is the first immigration company to provide world-class coaching services for standardized tests. The coaching services are designed to help you get your best score and boost your chances of achieving your international ambitions.

The courses offered are:

● IELTS

● TOEFL

● PTE

● GRE

● GMAT

● SAT