A short history of the V sign

The index and middle fingers raised in a V sign has a long and varied track record.

The British leader Winston Churchill used it to rally his country to win World War II. Americans opposed to the Vietnam War used the gesture as an antiwar symbol in the 1960s and beyond.

It has been used by authoritarian leaders including former president of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos. (His son, the current president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., flashes the V sign, too.)

It's also been used as a symbol against dictators, including by people protesting regimes in Iran and Egypt.

K-pop stars flash the V sign to paparazzi. Beyonc has posed giving the peace sign, too.

Laura Miller, a specialist in Japanese culture and linguistic anthropology at the University of Missouri at St. Louis, said the contemporary practice of making the V sign when posing for photographs originated with young women in Japan starting in the 1980s.

The two-fingered gesture is now so common in East Asia that "it is stripped of any specific meaning and is simply the nonverbal equivalent of saying 'cheese,'" Miller said.

Giving the peace sign might be the only thing that the buttoned-up Apple CEO has in common with K-pop celebrities.

