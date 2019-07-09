UK announced 'full support' for its US envoy in Trump row

President Donald Trump talks about drug prices during a visit to the Department of Health and Human Services in Washington. Image Credit: AP

Highlights The row started after leaked diplomatic cables revealed that the UK envoy called the Trump administration "dysfunctional" and "inept"

London: President Donald Trump threatened Monday to cut off contact with Britain's ambassador to the United States after leaked diplomatic cables revealed the envoy called the Trump administration "dysfunctional" and "inept."

The US leader tweeted about Ambassador Kim Darroch a day after a British newspaper published the diplomat's unflattering assessments of the current administration in Washington.

"I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the US. We will no longer deal with him," Trump wrote.

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government on Monday reiterated its "full support" for its ambassador to Washington after US President Donald Trump said he would no longer deal with him.

"Sir Kim Darroch continues to have the prime minister's full support," a spokesman said.

Trump was responding to the leak of diplomatic cables in which Darroch described the president as "inept" and his White House as "uniquely dysfunctional".

Responding, the British government spokesman said: "We have made clear to the US how unfortunate this leak is.

"The selective extracts leaked do not reflect the closeness of, and the esteem in which we hold, the relationship.

"At the same time we have also underlined the importance of ambassadors being able to provide honest, unvarnished assessments of the politics in their country."

He added: "The UK has a special and enduring relationship with the US based on our long history and commitment to shared values and that will continue to be the case."

Leaked documents

The documents - published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper - have created awkwardness between two countries that are longtime allies. British officials said they were hunting for the culprit behind the leak, which was both an embarrassment to Prime Minister Theresa May's government and a major breach of diplomatic security.

Darroch has served as Britain's envoy to Washington since 2016, and the cables cover a period from 2017 to recent weeks.

British Ambassador Kim Darroch hosts a National Economists Club event at the British Embassy in Washington. Image Credit: AP

In the leaked documents he called the Trump administration's policy toward Iran "incoherent," said the president might be indebted to "dodgy Russians" and raised doubts about whether the White House "will ever look competent."

"We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal" less dysfunctional" less unpredictable" less faction riven" less diplomatically clumsy and inept," one missive said.

UK investigating the leak

The documents were intended for senior U.K. ministers and civil servants. Government officials think the mole will be found among British politicians or officials, not foreign governments or hackers.

"I've seen nothing to suggest hostile state actors were involved," said May's spokesman, James Slack.

Some U.K. diplomatic cables go to more than 100 recipients, though more sensitive messages have a smaller distribution list.

The inquiry is being led by civil servants in the Cabinet Office, and Slack said police would only be called in "if evidence of criminality is found."

But Conservative U.K. lawmaker Tom Tugendhat, who chairs Parliament's foreign affairs committee, said he had written to the chief of London's Metropolitan Police asking for a criminal investigation into the leak.

It's possible the leaker could be charged with breaching the Official Secrets Act, which bars public servants from making "damaging" disclosures of classified material. Breaching the act carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, though prosecutions are rare.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said there would be "very serious consequences" if the culprit was caught.

He said the ability to communicate frankly was "fundamental" to diplomacy.

Amid the trans-Atlantic strain, Trump on Monday renewed his criticism of the outgoing prime minister's handling of Britain's stalled departure from the European Union.

"I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit," he tweeted. "What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way."

He added: "The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister."

May is set to step down later this month, replaced either by Hunt or by his predecessor as foreign secretary, former London mayor Boris Johnson. Trump has previously praised both men.

Slack said May had "full faith" in Darroch, a long-serving diplomat, though didn't agree with the ambassador's characterization of the Trump administration.