Port Moresby: An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck the New Britain Region in Papua New Guinea on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

There were no immediate local reports of damage.

The quake struck the South Pacific Island nation 110 kilometers (68 miles) southeast of the West New Britain provincial capital Kimbe at a depth of 68 kilometers (42 miles) shortly before 7 am local time (21:00 GMT), the US Geological Survey said in a statement.

The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami alert.