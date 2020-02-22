Total of 346 cases reported as of Saturday, mostly in Daegu and nearby regions

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea reports 142 new cases of the virus, most in Daegu and nearby regions, bringing the total to 346.

Daegu saw the country's first coronavirus-related death.

It was the biggest jump in the number of cases in South, bringing the total to 346 cases of the virus, which causes COVID-19 disease.

Of those cases, about 70% have been linked to a Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, where two recent services were attended by a previously confirmed patient.

'Patient Zero'

Little is known about the "patient zero" except that the woman in her early 60s had no recent record of overseas travel and was diagnosed with pneumonia last weekend.

She had initially resisted doctors' recommendations to get tested for the virus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Some 1,000 Shincheonji church followers who attended Sunday services with her have been quarantined at their homes while authorities screen them for the virus.