Cairo: Most areas of Saudi Arabia are expected to receive rainfall this week, following heavy rains that affected several areas in the kingdom just days ago.

The Saudi National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicted for the new week that several areas will be hit by thunderstorms accompanied by active winds stirring dust, starting Saturday.

Moderate to heavy rains are anticipated in Jizan, Assir, and Al Baha in southwestern Saudi Arabia, as well as in Riyadh and the Eastern Province, continuing until Friday.

The NCM warned of some phenomena accompanying rainfall, such as overflowing floods, hail showers, high waves, and dust-laden winds. In response, the General Directorate of Civil Defence issued a safety advisory, urging people to exercise caution and vigilance, especially in flooded areas and wadis (valleys).

The directorate also warned against swimming in floodwaters, as it poses risks.

The public is urged to follow safety instructions from the directorate, available on various media and social media platforms.

The inclement weather last week prompted the suspension of in-person classes in several areas of Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Al Qassim in the center, and the Eastern Province, transitioning to remote learning. The Eastern Province recorded the highest rate of rainfall in a single day, with 63 mm, as per an official report.