Focus countries

Europe: Portugal, UK, Bulgaria, Greece, Malta, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

Caribbean region: Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Granada, St Lucia, Vanuatu

North America: USA and Canada.

Programmes in Asia and Oceania and Turkey

Special packages and offers for 2022

AAA Associates is currently running two offers for a limited time. Its “No Approval; No Fee” programme is gaining popularity. It also has an installment scheme for Portugal Golden Visa.

USPs of the company

Top three USPs of AAA Associates are 100 per cent success rate, a strong track record of successful cases and being one of the largest immigration firms in the Middle East

The long-standing position of AAA Associates in the Middle East makes it one of the most trustworthy advisors.

Contact details

04 563 9500; WhatsApp: 052 526 0051;

Focus countries

Caribbean nations, Canada, Turkey, Portugal, and the US (EB5 programme which has been reauthorised)

USPs of the company

Abode Options offers a diverse range of programmes and business solutions that best suit the needs of its clients.

All solutions are available under one roof. It works on industry incongruities and creates long-term value for its clients and stakeholders.

The company operates in five countries, where its clients primarily come from. Its team members across locations are well abreast of the respective market they are operating in. Abode Options puts its clients at the heart of whatever it does.

Special packages and offers for 2022

Contact details

Abodeoptions.com, 04 568 9586

Focus countries

Portugal, Spain, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Estonia, Denmark, Finland, and Ireland

Special programmes

Non-lucrative Residency Programmes in Spain, Greece, and Portugal allow an immigrant to enjoy a stable life in any of these countries while obtaining a source of income from abroad. Business Creation Residency permits in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, and Hungary allow investors to expand their business while enjoying a residency permit in any of these countries with the possibility to obtain a permanent residency and citizenship later.

USPs of the company

Legal expertise: Drawing upon over two decades of experience, the company guarantees the legality of the investment-related immigration process.

Human centric: It offers advice based on transparency and honesty .

Achievements: It believes in producing optimum results rather than settling for acceptable solutions.

Creativity: It has the ability to operate within the confines of the investment in a creative, lateral and innovative manner to achieve the client’s objectives.

Number of cases handled

239 successful applications

Contact details

Ailc.legal; 04 409 6721; WhatsApp 050 575 1948

Focus countries

Australia, Canada, New Zealand, US and the UK

Special packages and offers for 2022

It has a consultation offer for Ramadan. The company also offers best deals throughout the year on occasions of importance.

USPs of the company

Cosmos Immigration implements a hassle-free strategic consultation process wherein its team takes a customer-centric approach while working in tandem with its authorised immigration lawyers to achieve the ideal and desired outcomes.

Cosmos Immigration has over 8 years of experience, handling cases with 99 per cent success rate.

Its accuracy in documentation, with customised immigration and citizenship pathways, helps an applicant save his time and money. It guides a client in a proper way without any scope of miscommunication.

Number of cases handled

Over 10,000

Contact details

Cosmosimmigration.com; 04 357 7796

Focus countries

Portugal, Malta, St Kitts and Nevis and Commonwealth of Dominica

Special packages and offers for 2022

Huriya Private is currently running a Ramadan offer, giving 50 per cent discount on professional fees.

USPs of the company

Government licensed and recognised

18 years of service in Dubai

Extensive experience: Providing exclusive advisory services to international clients and private entities since 1996

High-net-worth clients: Huriya Private has great experience in advising some of the GCC’s wealthiest individuals and international clients across global markets.

Award-winning firm: Its success story is highlighted by a series of exclusive international and regional awards, and recognitions such as Best Global Citizenship Immigration Programme, Best Private Financial Services, Fastest Growing Company in the Middle East, and more.

Number of cases handled

Over 500 to date

Contact details

Huriyaprivate.com; 04 589 6434; WhatsApp 058 8744532

Focus countries

The company is currently focusing on more than 16 countries.

USPs of the company

111 Immigration has lawyers specialised in second citizenship and residence by investment programmes.

It is recognised by all the governments that it deals with.

Clients enjoy hassle-free experience while working with 111 Immigration

111 Immigration is in the process of launching a new system that will make its processes more convenient.

Cases handled

111 Immigration has seen tremendous increase in client enquiries for its services. It has handled many successful cases since its launch.

Contact details

111immigration.com/en; 04 385 1115; 056 115 1110; info@111immigration.com

Focus country

Portugal

Special packages and offers for 2022

PTGoldenVisa has special projects for 2022 with limited available units. It highly recommends its clients to proceed as soon as possible. These projects offer high returns on investments and guaranteed rental income.

USPs of the company

PTGoldenVisa is a Portuguese company owned by two experienced Portuguese managers with excellent local knowledge.

PTGoldenVisa is awarded on yearly basis as the best service provider for Golden Visa applicants with 100 per cent success rate.

PTGoldenVisa brings the most profitable projects in Portugal with high capital appreciation, profitable returns and title deed (100 per cent ownership).

PTGoldenVisa acts as a one-stop-shop company for residence permits in Portugal offering all the services required.

Number of cases handled

150 – 170 applications each year

Contact details

Focus countries

Citizenship by Investment: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Montenegro and Malta (MEIN)

Residency by Investment: Portugal, Spain, Malta (MPRP), Germany and the United Kingdom

Special packages and offers for 2022

Special Ramadan offer: 50 per cent discount on professional fees for citizenship by investment programmes; offer expires on April 30, 2022.

USPs of the company

Leading CBI and RBI advisory firm in the Middle East and Africa

Operating for over 9 years

Global network of offices in 22 countries, including the UK, USA, and the UAE

Awarded Uglobal’s Top 25 Global Investment Migration Advisories in 2022

Appointed the Investment Migration Council’s Regional Representative for the Middle East

Number of cases handled

Over 2,500 successful clients

Contact details

Riftrust.com; contact@riftrust.com; 04 520 6777

Focus countries

US, Canada, Portugal

Special packages for 2022

Canada start-up visa

EB-5 fast-track projects

USPs of the company

100 per cent track record of approvals

Over 12 years of investment migration experience

Lawyers on site

Number of cases handled

Our global legal team has handled over 1,000 cases

Contact details

Stepglobalgroup.com; 04 770 7825

Focus countries

Canada and Portugal

USPs of the company

Membership portal with real-time updates on application

Direct payment option through its website

Hassle-free counselling

Guarantee for PR in Canada

Guarantee for a permanent job in Canada

Legal services in Canada

Transparency

Escrow payment option only after the candidate receives the PR

Contact details

Dubai: 04 243 8581; 052 125 6077

Delhi: +91 93116 19005; 91 93112 59987

Chandigarh: +91 86999 91145

Focus countries

US: The EB-5 investment programme

Canada: Start-up Visa

Australia: Business Innovation and Investment (Provisional) visa (subclass 188)

UK: Start-Up Visa, Innovator Visa

British Commonwealth Countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Dominica, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Vanuatu

European Countries: Portugal, Greece, Spain, Cyprus, and Hungary

Turkey: Citizenship by Investment

Special packages and offers for 2022

Easy payment plans, free post-landing services, lucrative discounts on service charges

USPs of the company

World’s leading immigration company

Over 28 years of extensive experience with more than 1,000 professionals

A global presence with a strategic network of over 25 associate offices in Canada, Middle East, Kenya, Nepal and India.

Expert panel comprises of fully licensed immigration practitioners, lawyers, solicitors, financial advisory and investment consulting entities.

Number of cases handled

300,000 cases processed

Contact details

Wwicsgroup.com; 058 958 3153

Focus countries

Canada, Australia, UK, Germany and the USA

Special packages and offers for 2022

Free consultation, IELTS coaching and free access to a consultant and course recommendation for study abroad programmes

USPs of the company

Y-Axis has membership and accreditation from Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA), Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA), Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC), and The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC)

It is British Council’s IELTS registration and testing venue

One of the largest immigration consultants in the world

Number of cases handled

Y-Axis offers immigration advise to more than 50,000 applicants every month

Contact details