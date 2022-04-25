AAA Associates
Focus countries
Europe: Portugal, UK, Bulgaria, Greece, Malta, Montenegro and North Macedonia.
Caribbean region: Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Granada, St Lucia, Vanuatu
North America: USA and Canada.
Programmes in Asia and Oceania and Turkey
Special packages and offers for 2022
AAA Associates is currently running two offers for a limited time. Its “No Approval; No Fee” programme is gaining popularity. It also has an installment scheme for Portugal Golden Visa.
USPs of the company
Top three USPs of AAA Associates are 100 per cent success rate, a strong track record of successful cases and being one of the largest immigration firms in the Middle East
The long-standing position of AAA Associates in the Middle East makes it one of the most trustworthy advisors.
Contact details
04 563 9500; WhatsApp: 052 526 0051;
Abode Options
Focus countries
Caribbean nations, Canada, Turkey, Portugal, and the US (EB5 programme which has been reauthorised)
USPs of the company
Abode Options offers a diverse range of programmes and business solutions that best suit the needs of its clients.
All solutions are available under one roof. It works on industry incongruities and creates long-term value for its clients and stakeholders.
The company operates in five countries, where its clients primarily come from. Its team members across locations are well abreast of the respective market they are operating in. Abode Options puts its clients at the heart of whatever it does.
Special packages and offers for 2022
Visit its social media space for more details
Contact details
Abodeoptions.com, 04 568 9586
Al Kherdaji International Legal Consultants
Focus countries
Portugal, Spain, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands, Estonia, Denmark, Finland, and Ireland
Special programmes
Non-lucrative Residency Programmes in Spain, Greece, and Portugal allow an immigrant to enjoy a stable life in any of these countries while obtaining a source of income from abroad. Business Creation Residency permits in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Germany, and Hungary allow investors to expand their business while enjoying a residency permit in any of these countries with the possibility to obtain a permanent residency and citizenship later.
USPs of the company
Legal expertise: Drawing upon over two decades of experience, the company guarantees the legality of the investment-related immigration process.
Human centric: It offers advice based on transparency and honesty .
Achievements: It believes in producing optimum results rather than settling for acceptable solutions.
Creativity: It has the ability to operate within the confines of the investment in a creative, lateral and innovative manner to achieve the client’s objectives.
Number of cases handled
239 successful applications
Contact details
Ailc.legal; 04 409 6721; WhatsApp 050 575 1948
Cosmos Immigration
Focus countries
Australia, Canada, New Zealand, US and the UK
Special packages and offers for 2022
It has a consultation offer for Ramadan. The company also offers best deals throughout the year on occasions of importance.
USPs of the company
Cosmos Immigration implements a hassle-free strategic consultation process wherein its team takes a customer-centric approach while working in tandem with its authorised immigration lawyers to achieve the ideal and desired outcomes.
Cosmos Immigration has over 8 years of experience, handling cases with 99 per cent success rate.
Its accuracy in documentation, with customised immigration and citizenship pathways, helps an applicant save his time and money. It guides a client in a proper way without any scope of miscommunication.
Number of cases handled
Over 10,000
Contact details
Cosmosimmigration.com; 04 357 7796
Huriya Private
Focus countries
Portugal, Malta, St Kitts and Nevis and Commonwealth of Dominica
Special packages and offers for 2022
Huriya Private is currently running a Ramadan offer, giving 50 per cent discount on professional fees.
USPs of the company
Government licensed and recognised
18 years of service in Dubai
Extensive experience: Providing exclusive advisory services to international clients and private entities since 1996
High-net-worth clients: Huriya Private has great experience in advising some of the GCC’s wealthiest individuals and international clients across global markets.
Award-winning firm: Its success story is highlighted by a series of exclusive international and regional awards, and recognitions such as Best Global Citizenship Immigration Programme, Best Private Financial Services, Fastest Growing Company in the Middle East, and more.
Number of cases handled
Over 500 to date
Contact details
Huriyaprivate.com; 04 589 6434; WhatsApp 058 8744532
111 Immigration
Focus countries
The company is currently focusing on more than 16 countries.
USPs of the company
111 Immigration has lawyers specialised in second citizenship and residence by investment programmes.
It is recognised by all the governments that it deals with.
Clients enjoy hassle-free experience while working with 111 Immigration
111 Immigration is in the process of launching a new system that will make its processes more convenient.
Cases handled
111 Immigration has seen tremendous increase in client enquiries for its services. It has handled many successful cases since its launch.
Contact details
111immigration.com/en; 04 385 1115; 056 115 1110; info@111immigration.com
PTGoldenVisa
Focus country
Portugal
Special packages and offers for 2022
PTGoldenVisa has special projects for 2022 with limited available units. It highly recommends its clients to proceed as soon as possible. These projects offer high returns on investments and guaranteed rental income.
USPs of the company
PTGoldenVisa is a Portuguese company owned by two experienced Portuguese managers with excellent local knowledge.
PTGoldenVisa is awarded on yearly basis as the best service provider for Golden Visa applicants with 100 per cent success rate.
PTGoldenVisa brings the most profitable projects in Portugal with high capital appreciation, profitable returns and title deed (100 per cent ownership).
PTGoldenVisa acts as a one-stop-shop company for residence permits in Portugal offering all the services required.
Number of cases handled
150 – 170 applications each year
Contact details
RIF Trust
Focus countries
Citizenship by Investment: Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Montenegro and Malta (MEIN)
Residency by Investment: Portugal, Spain, Malta (MPRP), Germany and the United Kingdom
Special packages and offers for 2022
Special Ramadan offer: 50 per cent discount on professional fees for citizenship by investment programmes; offer expires on April 30, 2022.
USPs of the company
Leading CBI and RBI advisory firm in the Middle East and Africa
Operating for over 9 years
Global network of offices in 22 countries, including the UK, USA, and the UAE
Awarded Uglobal’s Top 25 Global Investment Migration Advisories in 2022
Appointed the Investment Migration Council’s Regional Representative for the Middle East
Number of cases handled
Over 2,500 successful clients
Contact details
Riftrust.com; contact@riftrust.com; 04 520 6777
Step Global DMCC
Focus countries
US, Canada, Portugal
Special packages for 2022
Canada start-up visa
EB-5 fast-track projects
USPs of the company
100 per cent track record of approvals
Over 12 years of investment migration experience
Lawyers on site
Number of cases handled
Our global legal team has handled over 1,000 cases
Contact details
Stepglobalgroup.com; 04 770 7825
Vazir Group
Focus countries
Canada and Portugal
USPs of the company
Membership portal with real-time updates on application
Direct payment option through its website
Hassle-free counselling
Guarantee for PR in Canada
Guarantee for a permanent job in Canada
Legal services in Canada
Transparency
Escrow payment option only after the candidate receives the PR
Contact details
Dubai: 04 243 8581; 052 125 6077
Delhi: +91 93116 19005; 91 93112 59987
Chandigarh: +91 86999 91145
WWICS
Focus countries
US: The EB-5 investment programme
Canada: Start-up Visa
Australia: Business Innovation and Investment (Provisional) visa (subclass 188)
UK: Start-Up Visa, Innovator Visa
British Commonwealth Countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Dominica, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Vanuatu
European Countries: Portugal, Greece, Spain, Cyprus, and Hungary
Turkey: Citizenship by Investment
Special packages and offers for 2022
Easy payment plans, free post-landing services, lucrative discounts on service charges
USPs of the company
World’s leading immigration company
Over 28 years of extensive experience with more than 1,000 professionals
A global presence with a strategic network of over 25 associate offices in Canada, Middle East, Kenya, Nepal and India.
Expert panel comprises of fully licensed immigration practitioners, lawyers, solicitors, financial advisory and investment consulting entities.
Number of cases handled
300,000 cases processed
Contact details
Wwicsgroup.com; 058 958 3153
Y-Axis
Focus countries
Canada, Australia, UK, Germany and the USA
Special packages and offers for 2022
Free consultation, IELTS coaching and free access to a consultant and course recommendation for study abroad programmes
USPs of the company
Y-Axis has membership and accreditation from Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA), Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA), Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC), and The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC)
It is British Council’s IELTS registration and testing venue
One of the largest immigration consultants in the world
Number of cases handled
Y-Axis offers immigration advise to more than 50,000 applicants every month
Contact details
Y-axis.ae; 04 248 3900; 06 504 5000