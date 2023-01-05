Cairo: A child has been seen in an online video offering a lavish cash gift to a belly dancer at a nightclub purportedly in Iraq in a sign of admiration for the entertainer.
Media reports said the child used to sell tea at a tourist fortress in Arbil, the capital of Iraq’s autonomous region of Kurdistan, but disappeared some days ago only to reappear at the nightclub.
Local authorities said they will take legal action against the nightclub for allowing the child into the place in violation of child rights, the reports said.
Authorities also said they are searching for the child’s family.
There was no word when the incident took place or the amount of the controversial cash gift.