Dubai: A Tunisian woman strangled her new-born baby to death with the help of her mother to get rid of the baby, who was born out of wedlock, local media reported.
The woman's mother claimed she helped her daughter as she wanted to spare her the social stigma, as she was engaged in an illicit relationship.
The pair then put the baby's body in a refrigerator at their relative’s house in preparation to bury him out sight of people.
However, the relative informed police, who arrested the woman and her mother.
Upon investigations, the suspect told police that she had sex outside wedlock.
“I visited a doctor seeking his help to abort the baby but he refused as abortion is illegal. I feared shame, retribution and punishment for having a child outside of marriage,” she told interrogators.
“Then, I decided along with my mother to kill the baby after birth and bury him secretly,” she added.
The two women have been remanded in police custody pending further investigation and trial.
Abortion is illegal in many Arab countries, unless a woman’s health is at risk and sexual relations outside of marriage are criminalised – with unmarried women facing prosecution and even jail if they are found to be pregnant.