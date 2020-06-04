The boy wearing a face mask while riding his donkey, whose mouth and nose was also covered with a mask, Image Credit: social media

Dubai: A picture of an Egyptian boy riding a donkey, with his mouth and nose covered with a mask, has gone viral on social media platforms, as a noble gesture for animal welfare.

The picture, portraying the boy, Abdo Abdullah Mohammed Sadiq, wearing a face mask while riding his donkey, whose mouth and nose was also covered with a mask, has captured the attention of thousands of social media users, who described it as a strange gesture.

Social media users posted the picture on their accounts, considering the boy’s attitude as a very kind gesture as he was concerned about the donkey’s health amid fears of coronavirus.

The picture was taken while the boy was riding the donkey in the streets of the city of Luxor, the capital of Luxor Governorate in the Upper Egypt.

In an interview with Egyptian daily newspaper “Youm 7”, Abdo said: “The donkey is the only source of my family’s breadwinning. I should take care of the donkey, because if he gets infected with coronavirus and dies, I will die too.”

Abdo said he is happy for the overwhelming interaction after the publishing of his picture with the donkey wearing mask. He urged everyone in Egypt to wear facemask when going out and show mercy towards animals.

His father said: “We face hard living conditions and this why we decided to use the mask for our donkey, which is the only source of earning food.”

Egyptian authorities made wearing masks mandatory in public places and public transport on May 31, the latest move by the authorities to slow the spread of the coronavirus as the daily reported cases are on the rise.

Those who fail to abide by the ruling face fine of 300 Egyptian pounds.