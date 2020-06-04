1 of 8
A 5G K9 robot distributes hand sanitiser to visitors in a shopping mall in Bangkok on June 4, 2020, as sectors of the economy reopen following restrictions to halt the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Image Credit: AFP
The hi-tech hound is controlled using 5G, a technology promising super-fast internet speeds with immediate reaction times that is still in the initial stages of roll out in Thailand.
Image Credit: AFP
Mimicking an excited puppy, K9 roams around the popular Central World mall in downtown Bangkok, drawing the attention of delighted children eager to get gel from a bottle attached to its back.
Image Credit: AFP
"It's convenient for people to wash their hands, just like a preventive measure... especially in this COVID-19 situation," said Petra Saktidejbhanubandh, a marketing officer for mobile operator Advanced Info Services (AIS).
Image Credit: AFP
AIS is aiming to roll out a 5G network for smartphones by the end of the year. K9's 5G-powered comrades include ROC, which checks temperatures, and LISA, a customer service-bot.
Image Credit: AFP
Shopper Lapassanan Buranapatpakorn found K9's skeletal mechanical frame "creepy". "I think the execution, like the robot itself, is a bit scary," the 29-year-old said, though she admitted that giving out hand sanitiser is a "good idea".
Image Credit: AFP
Thailand has gradually lifted restriction on businesses, which have taken precautions such as seating customers apart in restaurants or erecting plastic dividers in massage parlors.
Image Credit: AFP
The kingdom currently has 3,101 confirmed cases of the virus and 58 deaths.
Image Credit: AFP