Dubai: As Saudi Arabia prepares to celebrate its National Day on Monday, September 23, the Ministry of Interior has issued a statement warning citizens and businesses about strict prohibitions regarding the use of the Kingdom’s national flag.

The ministry’s statement, released on Friday, emphasizes the importance of respecting the flag and adhering to specific guidelines to prevent any misuse during the celebrations.

The ministry outlined that it is forbidden to display a flag that is "faded in colour or in poor condition." Flags that are old or unfit for display must be destroyed by the responsible entity, ensuring they are never reused or disrespected.

"It is prohibited to use the flag as a trademark or for commercial advertising purposes," the statement added. The ministry also warned against placing the flag in any location that could damage it or cause dirt to accumulate on it.

Further clarifications stressed that the flag should never be affixed in a way that prevents it from moving freely. It must remain unencumbered on its mast, and never be used for purposes such as tying or carrying objects.

The flag cannot be placed on the bodies of animals, or be used as a decorative item that disrespects its national significance.

Moreover, no phrases, slogans, or drawings should be added to the flag, and the flag’s ends must not be pinned or altered in any way.

The ministry also warned against any form of misuse that may degrade the flag, including printing it on disposable materials. "The flag must never be flown upside down under any circumstances," the statement emphasized, a sign of utmost respect for this national symbol.

In addition, it is strictly forbidden to lower the Kingdom's national flag or the flag of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in a manner that would allow them to touch the ground, water, or any surface below.

"No emblem is allowed on the flag, except for the flag of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, where the emblem of the Kingdom—the two crossed swords topped by a palm tree—is placed in the lower corner near the flagpole," the statement concluded.