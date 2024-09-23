Abu Dhabi: The UAE Media Council is investigating a bullying incident involving a girl during the filming of a children's programme broadcast on one of the platforms.
In a statement on Sunday, the council emphasized that it would not permit the display of "any content that violates the media content standards outlined in the Media Regulation Law or the laws related to child protection in the country."
The council is in communication with the girl's family to gather more information about the incident and is conducting an investigation. Based on the findings, the council will determine the circumstances and take appropriate action.